It's Happening: It Girls Are Trading Black Pants and Skirts for This Spring Alternative

Ask any fashion person, and they'll tell you that wearing neutral colors is a no-brainer for any season. One of those is fashion-minded actress Dove Cameron, who stepped out twice in NYC recently wearing outfits that gave officecore vibes. For her first look, she wore a white button-down with a bright-red tie and a wool maxi skirt that wasn't in black, a go-to neutral. Instead, she wore a color trend that's much more spring-friendly: gray. For her second look, she wore a pair of wide-leg gray pants with a blazer in a similar hue layered under an oversize coat. This color choice is an easy spring styling trick that anyone can re-create. Black bottoms are often thought of for winter, but as we transition into spring, gray is an equally versatile neutral to incorporate into your outfits.
If you're looking for easy ways to elevate your spring style this year, keep scrolling to re-create Cameron's recent looks, see how influencers are wearing gray skirts and pants, and shop similar items in the hue.
