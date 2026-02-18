It's Happening: It Girls Are Trading Black Pants and Skirts for This Spring Alternative

Dove Cameron wearing a black coat, gray top, gray pants, and black heels.
(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Ask any fashion person, and they'll tell you that wearing neutral colors is a no-brainer for any season. One of those is fashion-minded actress Dove Cameron, who stepped out twice in NYC recently wearing outfits that gave officecore vibes. For her first look, she wore a white button-down with a bright-red tie and a wool maxi skirt that wasn't in black, a go-to neutral. Instead, she wore a color trend that's much more spring-friendly: gray. For her second look, she wore a pair of wide-leg gray pants with a blazer in a similar hue layered under an oversize coat. This color choice is an easy spring styling trick that anyone can re-create. Black bottoms are often thought of for winter, but as we transition into spring, gray is an equally versatile neutral to incorporate into your outfits.

If you're looking for easy ways to elevate your spring style this year, keep scrolling to re-create Cameron's recent looks, see how influencers are wearing gray skirts and pants, and shop similar items in the hue.

Dove Cameron wearing a button-down, red tie, gray skirt, and black heels.

(Image credit: heStewartofNY/GC Images)

On Dove Cameron: Ferrari shirt, tie, and skirt; Andrea Wazen Demi Patent 105 heels ($685)

Get the Look

Dove Cameron wearing a black coat, gray blazer, gray pants, a black shoulder bag, and black heels.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Dove Cameron: Chanel mini bag; Gentle Monster Limes 01 Sunglasses ($270)

Get the Look

Gray Pants and Skirts on Influencers

A woman wearing a gray sweater and pants and a beige coat.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

A woman wearing a sweater and gray pants.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

A woman wearing a striped shirt and a gray skirt.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

A woman wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, gray skirt, gray socks, black heels, and a black bag.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop More Gray Skirts and Pants

