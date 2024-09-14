Forget Sambas —Everyone in Paris Is Wearing This '90s Trainer Trend Right Now
In contrast to the slim silhouette of Adidas Sambas, it seems that people are finally in the mood for something different—in Paris at least. I come across many photos of people in Paris throughout my workdays, and I always look to see what shoes they're wearing. Often, it's sneakers, which makes sense in such a walkable city. Instead of the retro '70s-inspired sneakers that have been so popular over the last several seasons (not that those are "out" by any means), people are going back to chunky trainers that are reminiscent of styles that were popular in the '90s. Think Princess Diana in her bike shorts and white kicks. As far as brands go, the favorites seem to be Nike, Salomon, Asics, and New Balance, and they're typically paired with casual outfits.
Chunky '90s-inspired sneakers may not be quite as versatile as retro '70s styles, but they make up for it by making anything they're paired with look exponentially cooler. Just for fun, I found a slew of chunky-sneaker outfits from the streets of Paris to inspire you and some of the internet's best trainers to fill your closet with. Scroll to expand your collection in the most Parisian way.
The Inspiration: Princess Diana in the '90s
Chunky Sneakers in Paris
More often than not, people in Paris pair chunky sneakers with baggy jeans.
Add a blazer for an elevated sneaker outfit.
A baseball cap is a perfect companion to chunky sneakers.
New Balance sneakers are proving to be popular in Paris.
A trench with chunky sneakers is very Parisian.
The perfect casual outfit combo.
Somewhat surprisingly, metallic chunky sneakers are popular in Paris as of late.
You can't go wrong with a neutral-colored pair.
Pairing a leather jacket and black trousers is a great autumn combo.
Stark white sneakers and an athletic jacket feels fresh.
Consider this your PSA to order a pair of chunky sneakers STAT.
Shop Our Chunky Sneaker Picks
This story originally appeared on Who What Wear US and has since been updated.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
7 Cool Fashion Trends You’ll See All Over Europe This Autumn
Notebooks at the ready.
By Bébhinn Campbell
-
If You Love the '90s and French Style, These 8 Outfits Will Speak to You
The best of both worlds.
By Allyson Payer
-
There’s a Trendy New It Trainer Doing the Rounds, and Celebs Are Already Hooked
Sorry, Sambas.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Study Scandi Style for Sport—7 Chic Autumn Outfits They Always Wear with Trainers
I'm taking notes.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
4 French Vs 4 Scandi Jacket Trends That Prove You're in the Know This Autumn
Choose your tribe.
By Remy Farrell
-
"Ugly" Shoes Are a Big Part of EmRata's Style, But Her New Trainers Are Especially Controversial
She won't stop wearing them. I can't stop thinking about them.
By Natalie Munro
-
Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That These Will Be 2025's It Trainers
I'll take one of each, please.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Fashion People Are Over Sandal Season—6 Polished Trainer Looks They'll Be Wearing in Autumn
Flip flops be gone.
By Bébhinn Campbell