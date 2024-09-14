Forget Sambas —Everyone in Paris Is Wearing This '90s Trainer Trend Right Now

In contrast to the slim silhouette of Adidas Sambas, it seems that people are finally in the mood for something different—in Paris at least. I come across many photos of people in Paris throughout my workdays, and I always look to see what shoes they're wearing. Often, it's sneakers, which makes sense in such a walkable city. Instead of the retro '70s-inspired sneakers that have been so popular over the last several seasons (not that those are "out" by any means), people are going back to chunky trainers that are reminiscent of styles that were popular in the '90s. Think Princess Diana in her bike shorts and white kicks. As far as brands go, the favorites seem to be Nike, Salomon, Asics, and New Balance, and they're typically paired with casual outfits.

Chunky '90s-inspired sneakers may not be quite as versatile as retro '70s styles, but they make up for it by making anything they're paired with look exponentially cooler. Just for fun, I found a slew of chunky-sneaker outfits from the streets of Paris to inspire you and some of the internet's best trainers to fill your closet with. Scroll to expand your collection in the most Parisian way.

The Inspiration: Princess Diana in the '90s

Princess Diana wearing sneakers.

(Image credit: Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Chunky Sneakers in Paris

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @claire_most)

More often than not, people in Paris pair chunky sneakers with baggy jeans.

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Add a blazer for an elevated sneaker outfit.

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

A baseball cap is a perfect companion to chunky sneakers.

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

New Balance sneakers are proving to be popular in Paris.

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

A trench with chunky sneakers is very Parisian.

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @allypayer)

The perfect casual outfit combo.

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Somewhat surprisingly, metallic chunky sneakers are popular in Paris as of late.

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

You can't go wrong with a neutral-colored pair.

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Pairing a leather jacket and black trousers is a great autumn combo.

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Stark white sneakers and an athletic jacket feels fresh.

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Consider this your PSA to order a pair of chunky sneakers STAT.

Shop Our Chunky Sneaker Picks

New Balance 610 Sneakers
New Balance
610 Sneakers

Arket New Balance 530 Trainers
New Balance
530 Trainers

Gel-Nyc Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
ASICS
Gel-Nyc Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Veja Venturi Sneakers
Veja
Venturi Sneakers

Arket New Balance 2002R Trainers
New Balance
2002r Trainers

991 Suede, Faux Leather and Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
991 Suede, Faux Leather and Mesh Sneakers

Xt-Slate Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
SALOMON
Xt-Slate Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Office Nike P-6000 Trainers
Nike
P-6000 Trainers Phantom Obsidian Summit White White - Men's Trainers

Adidas Originals Response Cl
Adidas Originals
Response Cl

Orbit Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Bottega Veneta
Orbit Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Office New Balance Mr530 Trainers
New Balance
Mr530 Trainers Sea Salt Red

Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Canvas and Leather Sneakers
ASICS
Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Canvas and Leather Sneakers

9060 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers

Zoom Vomero 5 Mesh, Suede, Leather and Rubber Sneakers
NIKE
Zoom Vomero 5 Mesh, Suede, Leather and Rubber Sneakers

Arket New Balance 2002R
New Balance
2002r Trainers

This story originally appeared on Who What Wear US and has since been updated.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

