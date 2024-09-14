Forget Sambas —Everyone in Paris Is Wearing This '90s Trainer Trend Right Now

In contrast to the slim silhouette of Adidas Sambas, it seems that people are finally in the mood for something different—in Paris at least. I come across many photos of people in Paris throughout my workdays, and I always look to see what shoes they're wearing. Often, it's sneakers, which makes sense in such a walkable city. Instead of the retro '70s-inspired sneakers that have been so popular over the last several seasons (not that those are "out" by any means), people are going back to chunky trainers that are reminiscent of styles that were popular in the '90s. Think Princess Diana in her bike shorts and white kicks. As far as brands go, the favorites seem to be Nike, Salomon, Asics, and New Balance, and they're typically paired with casual outfits.

Chunky '90s-inspired sneakers may not be quite as versatile as retro '70s styles, but they make up for it by making anything they're paired with look exponentially cooler. Just for fun, I found a slew of chunky-sneaker outfits from the streets of Paris to inspire you and some of the internet's best trainers to fill your closet with. Scroll to expand your collection in the most Parisian way.

The Inspiration: Princess Diana in the '90s

(Image credit: Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Chunky Sneakers in Paris

More often than not, people in Paris pair chunky sneakers with baggy jeans.

Add a blazer for an elevated sneaker outfit.

A baseball cap is a perfect companion to chunky sneakers.

New Balance sneakers are proving to be popular in Paris.

A trench with chunky sneakers is very Parisian.

The perfect casual outfit combo.

Somewhat surprisingly, metallic chunky sneakers are popular in Paris as of late.

You can't go wrong with a neutral-colored pair.

Pairing a leather jacket and black trousers is a great autumn combo.

Stark white sneakers and an athletic jacket feels fresh.

Shop Our Chunky Sneaker Picks

This story originally appeared on Who What Wear US and has since been updated.