True Story: Everyone's Swapping Their Sambas With This Controversial Alt

Every sneaker brand has one signature style that it's known for among the street style crowd, and Sambas are that for Adidas. You can't scroll through social media or stroll down the street of any major city without spotting the signature low-top trainer silhouette with its ubiquitous three stripes across the side. They've been the sneakers of choice among the style set for a hot second, but slowly, another style has crept up on their heels: Adidas's Taekwondo sneakers. First debuted during the '88 Olympics in Seoul, the sneakers have a sleek shape similar to the beloved Sambas. However, the Taekwondo is different because it was created for martial arts practices, so it has more sport-inspired details in the silhouette (e.g., quilted leather, laceless top tongues, and even hybrid shapes).

That subtle distinction is what initially made the style stand out to fashion people and sneakerheads alike, especially those who find themselves overstimulated by the sheer number of Samba outfits they spot outside and online. While many footwear lovers were excited about Adidas's decision to revive the iconic shape, some might have wondered how to style such specific sneakers. After all, the allure of Sambas is that they're so easy for everyone to style compared to the Taekwondo sneakers, which can seem a bit trickier to pull off at first sight. But that's not really the case, as the fashion crowd has already shown that this style is just as versatile. Don't believe us? Ahead, we've rounded up a few Adidas Taekwondo-sneaker outfit ideas from across the internet with styling tips and shopping recommendations. Fair warning: These looks will make you want to swap out your Sambas, so proceed with caution.

How to Style the Sneakers

A woman wearing a blue short-sleeve sports jersey over a white long-sleeve gauzy knit shirt with leather Bermuda shorts and Adidas shoes.

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

WEAR: Sports Jersey + Gauzy Layering Knit + Leather Shorts + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Styling Notes: You can elevate these sneakers by styling them with a mix of athletic and polished pieces. Match the sporty aesthetic of the Adidas Taekwondo sneakers with a jersey while also creating visual contrast by adding a sheer knit long-sleeve shirt and long leather shorts.

Cairo Oversized V-Neck Jersey Tee
Urban Outfitters
Cairo Oversized V-Neck Jersey Tee

Oversized Linen Sweater
Banana Republic
Oversized Linen Sweater

Liat Vegan Leather Bermuda Short
Modern Citizen
Liat Vegan Leather Bermuda Short

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Lace Shoes

A woman sitting a black bike and wearing an oversize tan t-shirt with baggy cargo shorts, white socks, and Adidas sneakers.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue )

WEAR: Oversize T-Shirt + Baggy Cargo Shorts + Long Socks + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Styling Notes: If you prefer to fully lean into this style's sporty elements, consider the above ensemble an excellent starting point for styling inspiration. Wearing these sneakers with an oversize T-shirt, baggy cargo shorts, and long socks is always a winning combination.

Short-Sleeve Evolution Oversized Tee
The North Face
Short-Sleeve Evolution Oversized Tee

Bdg Mario Pull-On Cotton Utility Jort
Bdg
Mario Pull-On Cotton Utility Jort

Rib Crew Socks
Nordstrom
Rib Crew Socks

Taekwondo Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

A woman standing outside a coffee shop and wearing an oversize white button-down shirt with gold layered chains, gold bangles, a black balloon skirt, white sneakers, and a white shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

WEAR: Layered Jewelry + Oversize Button-Down Shirt + Black Balloon Skirt + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: For those who prefer to give their kicks a dressed-up feel, try re-creating the outfit formula above. Nothing can dress up a pair of Taekwondo sneakers as quickly as an oversize button-down shirt, a balloon skirt, stacked jewelry, and a unique shoulder bag.

Poplin Shirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Poplin Shirt

Off-White Shoulder Brocle Bag
OSOI
Off-White Shoulder Brocle Bag

Wilfred Oracle Poplin Skirt
Wilfred
Oracle Poplin Skirt

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes
adidas
Taekwondo Lace Shoes

A woman standing outside wearing a navy baseball cap, sunglasses, a white polo shirt, white knitted shorts, ribbed socks, and white sneakers.

(Image credit: @emilie_tla)

WEAR: Baseball Cap + Sunglasses + Polo Short + Knit Shorts + Beach Tote + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Styling Notes: The allure of Adidas Sambas is that they're a style that can be thrown on for a long day in the sun, but don't think that the brand's Taekwondo shape can't do the same thing. Throw on a baseball cap, sunglasses, a polo shirt, shorts, and these sneakers and you've got the perfect outfit for a particularly warm day.

Remi Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Remi Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt

'47 New York Yankees Mini Logo Baseball Cap
'47
New York Yankees Mini Logo Baseball Cap

April Short
Reformation
April Short

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Lace Shoes

A woman in a movie theater wearing a black leather trench coat over a red t-shirt with baggy jeans, black sneakers, and a metallic blue bowler bag.

(Image credit: @helenacuesta)

WEAR: Leather Coat + Fitted T-Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Bowler Bag + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Styling Notes: You don't just have to wear this sneaker style for time spent outside. It's the perfect option for a casual night out too. Next time you're heading to the movie theater, throw your sneakers on with a long leather trench coat, a red T-shirt, baggy jeans, and a bowler handbag. It's a styling combo that will keep you comfortable wherever the night takes you.

Olsen Coat
Lioness
Olsen Coat

Closeknit Jersey T-Shirt
Gap
Closeknit Jersey T-Shirt

Baggy Dad Straight
LEVI'S
Baggy Dad Straight

Taekwondo Mei Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Leather Sneakers

A woman standing against a brick wall and wearing a leather cap with a long black coat, green sweatshirt, a white button-down, baggy barrel leg jeans, and white sneakers.

(Image credit: @hodanyousuf)

WEAR: Leather Cap + Long Black Coat + Colorful Zip-Up Hoodie + White Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Tote Bag + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Styling Notes: One thing about Adidas Taekwondo sneakers? They're unique for sure. Don't be afraid to lean into the eccentricity of this silhouette with your styling, such as doubling up on unconventional layers, opting for voluminous denim silhouettes, or styling them with quirky accessories. Ultimately, it's all about wearing these sneakers like you would any old pair of Sambas.

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
COACH
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Beige Stand Collar Knit Slim Zip-Up Shirt
Ann Andelman
Beige Stand Collar Knit Slim Zip-Up Shirt

X We the Free Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel
We the Free
Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel

Taekwondo Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Shop More Taekwondo Sneakers

Taekwondo Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Silver sneakers? Say no more.

Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Lace Shoes

We're suckers for a subtle pop of pink.

Taekwondo Mei Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony Hair Sneakers
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony Hair Sneakers

Clean up on aisle seven, please! These leopard-print Taekwondo sneakers have us drooling.

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Lace Shoes

Oh, the color of these sneakers is dreamy.

Taekwondo Mei Sneaker
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Sneaker

The cow print on these sneakers just told us to buy tickets to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.

Taekwondo Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

We're going to need three to five business days to process our feelings about these pink satin sneakers.

Taekwondo Mei Ballet
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Ballet

Aspiring ballet dancers, meet your perfect match (outside of pointe shoes, of course).

Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Lace Shoes

With suede sneakers trending, these are a solid investment for the season.

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing. 

