True Story: Everyone's Swapping Their Sambas With This Controversial Alt

Every sneaker brand has one signature style that it's known for among the street style crowd, and Sambas are that for Adidas. You can't scroll through social media or stroll down the street of any major city without spotting the signature low-top trainer silhouette with its ubiquitous three stripes across the side. They've been the sneakers of choice among the style set for a hot second, but slowly, another style has crept up on their heels: Adidas's Taekwondo sneakers. First debuted during the '88 Olympics in Seoul, the sneakers have a sleek shape similar to the beloved Sambas. However, the Taekwondo is different because it was created for martial arts practices, so it has more sport-inspired details in the silhouette (e.g., quilted leather, laceless top tongues, and even hybrid shapes).

That subtle distinction is what initially made the style stand out to fashion people and sneakerheads alike, especially those who find themselves overstimulated by the sheer number of Samba outfits they spot outside and online. While many footwear lovers were excited about Adidas's decision to revive the iconic shape, some might have wondered how to style such specific sneakers. After all, the allure of Sambas is that they're so easy for everyone to style compared to the Taekwondo sneakers, which can seem a bit trickier to pull off at first sight. But that's not really the case, as the fashion crowd has already shown that this style is just as versatile. Don't believe us? Ahead, we've rounded up a few Adidas Taekwondo-sneaker outfit ideas from across the internet with styling tips and shopping recommendations. Fair warning: These looks will make you want to swap out your Sambas, so proceed with caution.

How to Style the Sneakers

WEAR: Sports Jersey + Gauzy Layering Knit + Leather Shorts + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Styling Notes: You can elevate these sneakers by styling them with a mix of athletic and polished pieces. Match the sporty aesthetic of the Adidas Taekwondo sneakers with a jersey while also creating visual contrast by adding a sheer knit long-sleeve shirt and long leather shorts.

Urban Outfitters Cairo Oversized V-Neck Jersey Tee $30 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Oversized Linen Sweater $162 SHOP NOW

Modern Citizen Liat Vegan Leather Bermuda Short $128 SHOP NOW

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes $90 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Oversize T-Shirt + Baggy Cargo Shorts + Long Socks + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Styling Notes: If you prefer to fully lean into this style's sporty elements, consider the above ensemble an excellent starting point for styling inspiration. Wearing these sneakers with an oversize T-shirt, baggy cargo shorts, and long socks is always a winning combination.

The North Face Short-Sleeve Evolution Oversized Tee $35 SHOP NOW

Bdg Mario Pull-On Cotton Utility Jort $69 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Rib Crew Socks $7 SHOP NOW

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Layered Jewelry + Oversize Button-Down Shirt + Black Balloon Skirt + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers + Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: For those who prefer to give their kicks a dressed-up feel, try re-creating the outfit formula above. Nothing can dress up a pair of Taekwondo sneakers as quickly as an oversize button-down shirt, a balloon skirt, stacked jewelry, and a unique shoulder bag.

ZARA Poplin Shirt $70 SHOP NOW

OSOI Off-White Shoulder Brocle Bag $430 SHOP NOW

Wilfred Oracle Poplin Skirt $128 SHOP NOW

adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes $90 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Baseball Cap + Sunglasses + Polo Short + Knit Shorts + Beach Tote + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Styling Notes: The allure of Adidas Sambas is that they're a style that can be thrown on for a long day in the sun, but don't think that the brand's Taekwondo shape can't do the same thing. Throw on a baseball cap, sunglasses, a polo shirt, shorts, and these sneakers and you've got the perfect outfit for a particularly warm day.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Remi Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt $229 SHOP NOW

'47 New York Yankees Mini Logo Baseball Cap $42 SHOP NOW

Reformation April Short $78 SHOP NOW

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes $90 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Leather Coat + Fitted T-Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Bowler Bag + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Styling Notes: You don't just have to wear this sneaker style for time spent outside. It's the perfect option for a casual night out too. Next time you're heading to the movie theater, throw your sneakers on with a long leather trench coat, a red T-shirt, baggy jeans, and a bowler handbag. It's a styling combo that will keep you comfortable wherever the night takes you.

Lioness Olsen Coat $139 SHOP NOW

Gap Closeknit Jersey T-Shirt $25 $12 SHOP NOW

LEVI'S Baggy Dad Straight $108 SHOP NOW

Adidas Taekwondo Mei Leather Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Leather Cap + Long Black Coat + Colorful Zip-Up Hoodie + White Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Tote Bag + Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Styling Notes: One thing about Adidas Taekwondo sneakers? They're unique for sure. Don't be afraid to lean into the eccentricity of this silhouette with your styling, such as doubling up on unconventional layers, opting for voluminous denim silhouettes, or styling them with quirky accessories. Ultimately, it's all about wearing these sneakers like you would any old pair of Sambas.

COACH Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW

Ann Andelman Beige Stand Collar Knit Slim Zip-Up Shirt $290 SHOP NOW

We the Free Good Luck Mid Rise Barrel $98 SHOP NOW

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Shop More Taekwondo Sneakers

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes $100 SHOP NOW Silver sneakers? Say no more.

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes $90 SHOP NOW We're suckers for a subtle pop of pink.

Adidas Taekwondo Mei Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony Hair Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW Clean up on aisle seven, please! These leopard-print Taekwondo sneakers have us drooling.

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes $90 SHOP NOW Oh, the color of these sneakers is dreamy.

Adidas Taekwondo Mei Sneaker $120 SHOP NOW The cow print on these sneakers just told us to buy tickets to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes $295 SHOP NOW We're going to need three to five business days to process our feelings about these pink satin sneakers.

Adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet $120 SHOP NOW Aspiring ballet dancers, meet your perfect match (outside of pointe shoes, of course).

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes $90 SHOP NOW With suede sneakers trending, these are a solid investment for the season.