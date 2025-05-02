5 Pretty Colours Only True Fashion People Will Wear This Summer

From lavender to butter yellow, these are the trending pastel shades that are jumping straight off the runway and onto our summer moodboards.

Pastel Fashion Colour Trends
(Image credit: Future / Launchmetrics Spotlight)
In my mind, pastels have always been some of the trickiest colours to work with. I think I've just always feared I'll end up looking more easter basket than high fashion. But after seeing just how strongly these soft hues dominated the spring/summer 2025 runway shows and, frankly, after boring myself to despair with my rotation of greys and blacks, I'm convinced that this is the season where pastels will win me over.

As it turns out, pastel hues are a great way for someone who typically veers away from colours to break out of their neutrals bubble. Thanks to their soft tone and earthy roots, these gentle colours are incredibly versatile, blending beautifully with whites, creams and beiges, but standing out in a great way when styled with darker tones. It's no surprise then that designers from Chloé to Stella McCartney, Erdem to Khaite and seemingly every designer in between put their best pastel foot forward in S/S 2025.

This has led to an incredibly diverse selection of pastel style options—and not only at a designer price tag, since the trend has definitely trickled down to the high street, too. From breezy shirts to chic linen skirts, wedding guest-worthy dresses to weekend-ready shorts, there's a style for every pastel tones.

But what colours are set to dominate this season? I've done some digging, so scroll on to see my pick of the tones that are topping the trending charts this season.

5 Pastel Colour Trends to Try This Summer

1. Butter Yellow

Pastel Fashion Colour Trends: A model wears a butter yellow dress on the Chloé spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Chloé)

Style Notes: After the era of quiet luxury and the plethora of creams and beiges, butter yellow is a welcome addition to our wardrobes and perfect substitute for your go-to neutrals. Warm, sunny and classic, it's fit for all seasons, but works especially well in the warm months.

Shop the Trend:

Tie-Waist Cotton Blazer
COS
Tie-Waist Cotton Blazer

Complete the look with the matching trousers or long shorts.

Tie-Belt Cotton Blouse – Dusty Yellow – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Tie-Belt Cotton Blouse

I love how the tie-belt allows you to cinch the waist.

Alpaca-Blend Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knit Cardigan

Layer over a white t-shirt for a cute spring look.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

There's something so charming about this dress, especially in this soft yellow shade.

Iris One-Shoulder Linen Minidress
SIR
Iris One-Shoulder Linen Minidress

Perfect for holidays or summer evenings in the city.

Leather Slingback Strap Shoes
ZARA
Leather Slingback Strap Shoes

I love the vintage look of these heels.

Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag
Gucci
Jackie Notte Mini Bag

A classic silhouette in a gorgeous shade.

2. Sky Blue

Pastel Fashion Colour Trends: A model wears a sky blue dress on the Ermanno Scervino spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Ermanno Scervino)

Style Notes: There's just something about blues in spring. Maybe it's the fact they remind us of warm days and seaside escapes? This season, designers like Chloé, Chanel and Stella McCartney all embraces lighter shades of sky blue with slightly cooler tones. Opt for breezy, semi sheer textures to really follow their lead this season.

Shop the Trend:

Blue Soft Cotton Rib Tank Top Long Dress
GANNI
Blue Soft Cotton Rib Tank Top Long Dress

A simple tank dress always comes in handy during the hotter months.

MANGO, Long Satin Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Long Satin Dress

This is a great option for a wedding guest outfit.

Chiffon Maxi Dress
Maje
Chiffon Maxi Dress

This chiffon maxi is so romantic.

MANGO, Linent Skirt With Pleat Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Linent Skirt With Pleat Detail

Yes to this whole look.

Charlotte Cami - Blue Monika Jacquard
Damson Madder
Charlotte Cami

This would look so good with white jeans or shorts.

Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress
MATTEAU
Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress

Such a great summer holiday mini.

Felicity Linen Skirt
Reformation
Felicity Linen Skirt

The lace trim detail is such a cute touch.

3. Soft Pink

Pastel Fashion Colour Trends: A model wears a powder pink skirt and bra top on the Alaïa spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Alaïa)

Style Notes: Bubblegum, bright pinks may have dominated the Barbiecore era of two years ago, but this years it's all about a softer touch. Gentle powder pinks are the new must-have tone, lending an easy romanticism to your spring/summer wardrobe — just look at the runway images from Khaite, Alaïa and more.

Shop the Trend:

Wnu Women's Pink Linen Boyfriend Shirt | With Nothing Underneath
With Nothing Underneath
Pink Linen Boyfriend Shirt

A linen shirt is a warm weather essential, and this powder pink version is a great way to justify a new addition.

Satin Halter Top
ZARA
Satin Halter Top

This halter top is so nostalgic, in the best way.

Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress
COS
Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress

The bubble-hem silhouette is so cool and on-trend.

Ada Wool Cardigan
&DAUGHTER
Ada Wool Cardigan

Layer over a little slip dress for an easy spring look.

Oversized Silk-Twill Shirt
ABADIA
Oversized Silk-Twill Shirt

I'm planning on recreating this whole look.

Sporty Ballet Flats – Pink – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Sporty Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are a great way to dip your toe in the pink world.

Pink Wide Leg Linen Blend Trousers
Mint Velvet
Pink Wide Leg Linen Blend Trousers

I'm obsessed with this pretty suit.

4. Seafoam Green

Pastel Fashion Colour Trends: A model wears a seafoam green dress on the Erdem spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Erdem)

Style Notes: Understated and elegant, this muted hue is a great option for those who want to find pastel tones more on the earthy side than the saccharine. This is a surprisingly versatile colour, pairing well with both light neutrals and darker tones.

Shop the Trend:

Saralien Embellished Gathered Stretch-Knit Midi Dress
ALTUZARRA
Saralien Embellished Gathered Stretch-Knit Midi Dress

Supremely elegant. Just add heels.

Satin Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt

A skirt with just the right hint of mermaid.

Amy Lynn Polly Shirred Midi Dress in Mint
Amy Lynn
Polly Shirred Midi Dress in Mint

The kind of easy, everyday dress you'll happily reach for all summer long.

Merino Cashmere Silk Shrunken Baby Tee
ME+EM
Merino Cashmere Silk Shrunken Baby Tee

Us Brits know, sometimes you need a light knit on hand during the summer months.

Layla Linen Skirt
Reformation
Layla Linen Skirt

The kind of skirt you could style for work and weekends.

Noem Satin Dress
Reformation
Noem Satin Dress

Another great wedding guest option – 'tis the season.

Parachute Large Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Parachute Large Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

A Bottega Veneta Intrecciato bag is a classic investment piece.

5. Lavender

Pastel Fashion Colour Trends: A model wears a lavender trouser look on the Genny spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Genny)

Style Notes: Delicate and warm, this muted, dusty purple tone is such a great summer option—and not only because it conjures images of escapes to the south of France. In dress form, it looks supremely elegant and classic, yet as separates it pairs wonderfully with a crisp white or soft neutrals.

Shop the Trend:

Madeline Belted Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress
PROENZA SCHOULER
Madeline Belted Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress

This would definitely impress at the office.

MANGO, Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom

Style with white jeans and trainers and you're set.

Clover Silk-Blend Satin Midi Skirt
VERONICA BEARD
Clover Silk-Blend Satin Midi Skirt

I'll always swear by a slip skirt, and this colour immediately caught my eye.

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Tie-Front Textured Blouse
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Tie-Front Textured Blouse

A breezy blouse is a warm weather essential.

Lucy Satin Dress
Reformation
Lucy Satin Dress

Doesn't this dress look straight out of Nineties rom-com?

+ Net Sustain Gigi Seersucker Bikini
HUNZA G
+ Net Sustain Gigi Seersucker Bikini

A Hunza G bikini continues to be a summer holiday must-have.

Replica Suede and Leather Sneakers
MAISON MARGIELA
Replica Suede and Leather Sneakers

A high fashion sneaker for the season.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

