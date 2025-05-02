5 Pretty Colours Only True Fashion People Will Wear This Summer
From lavender to butter yellow, these are the trending pastel shades that are jumping straight off the runway and onto our summer moodboards.
In my mind, pastels have always been some of the trickiest colours to work with. I think I've just always feared I'll end up looking more easter basket than high fashion. But after seeing just how strongly these soft hues dominated the spring/summer 2025 runway shows and, frankly, after boring myself to despair with my rotation of greys and blacks, I'm convinced that this is the season where pastels will win me over.
As it turns out, pastel hues are a great way for someone who typically veers away from colours to break out of their neutrals bubble. Thanks to their soft tone and earthy roots, these gentle colours are incredibly versatile, blending beautifully with whites, creams and beiges, but standing out in a great way when styled with darker tones. It's no surprise then that designers from Chloé to Stella McCartney, Erdem to Khaite and seemingly every designer in between put their best pastel foot forward in S/S 2025.
This has led to an incredibly diverse selection of pastel style options—and not only at a designer price tag, since the trend has definitely trickled down to the high street, too. From breezy shirts to chic linen skirts, wedding guest-worthy dresses to weekend-ready shorts, there's a style for every pastel tones.
But what colours are set to dominate this season? I've done some digging, so scroll on to see my pick of the tones that are topping the trending charts this season.
5 Pastel Colour Trends to Try This Summer
1. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: After the era of quiet luxury and the plethora of creams and beiges, butter yellow is a welcome addition to our wardrobes and perfect substitute for your go-to neutrals. Warm, sunny and classic, it's fit for all seasons, but works especially well in the warm months.
Shop the Trend:
There's something so charming about this dress, especially in this soft yellow shade.
2. Sky Blue
Style Notes: There's just something about blues in spring. Maybe it's the fact they remind us of warm days and seaside escapes? This season, designers like Chloé, Chanel and Stella McCartney all embraces lighter shades of sky blue with slightly cooler tones. Opt for breezy, semi sheer textures to really follow their lead this season.
Shop the Trend:
A simple tank dress always comes in handy during the hotter months.
3. Soft Pink
Style Notes: Bubblegum, bright pinks may have dominated the Barbiecore era of two years ago, but this years it's all about a softer touch. Gentle powder pinks are the new must-have tone, lending an easy romanticism to your spring/summer wardrobe — just look at the runway images from Khaite, Alaïa and more.
Shop the Trend:
A linen shirt is a warm weather essential, and this powder pink version is a great way to justify a new addition.
4. Seafoam Green
Style Notes: Understated and elegant, this muted hue is a great option for those who want to find pastel tones more on the earthy side than the saccharine. This is a surprisingly versatile colour, pairing well with both light neutrals and darker tones.
Shop the Trend:
The kind of easy, everyday dress you'll happily reach for all summer long.
Us Brits know, sometimes you need a light knit on hand during the summer months.
A Bottega Veneta Intrecciato bag is a classic investment piece.
5. Lavender
Style Notes: Delicate and warm, this muted, dusty purple tone is such a great summer option—and not only because it conjures images of escapes to the south of France. In dress form, it looks supremely elegant and classic, yet as separates it pairs wonderfully with a crisp white or soft neutrals.
Shop the Trend:
This would definitely impress at the office.
Style with white jeans and trainers and you're set.
I'll always swear by a slip skirt, and this colour immediately caught my eye.
A breezy blouse is a warm weather essential.
A Hunza G bikini continues to be a summer holiday must-have.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
