5 Pretty Colours Only True Fashion People Will Wear This Summer

In my mind, pastels have always been some of the trickiest colours to work with. I think I've just always feared I'll end up looking more easter basket than high fashion. But after seeing just how strongly these soft hues dominated the spring/summer 2025 runway shows and, frankly, after boring myself to despair with my rotation of greys and blacks, I'm convinced that this is the season where pastels will win me over.

As it turns out, pastel hues are a great way for someone who typically veers away from colours to break out of their neutrals bubble. Thanks to their soft tone and earthy roots, these gentle colours are incredibly versatile, blending beautifully with whites, creams and beiges, but standing out in a great way when styled with darker tones. It's no surprise then that designers from Chloé to Stella McCartney, Erdem to Khaite and seemingly every designer in between put their best pastel foot forward in S/S 2025.

This has led to an incredibly diverse selection of pastel style options—and not only at a designer price tag, since the trend has definitely trickled down to the high street, too. From breezy shirts to chic linen skirts, wedding guest-worthy dresses to weekend-ready shorts, there's a style for every pastel tones.

But what colours are set to dominate this season? I've done some digging, so scroll on to see my pick of the tones that are topping the trending charts this season.

5 Pastel Colour Trends to Try This Summer

1. Butter Yellow

Style Notes: After the era of quiet luxury and the plethora of creams and beiges, butter yellow is a welcome addition to our wardrobes and perfect substitute for your go-to neutrals. Warm, sunny and classic, it's fit for all seasons, but works especially well in the warm months.

COS Tie-Waist Cotton Blazer £135 SHOP NOW Complete the look with the matching trousers or long shorts.

ARKET Tie-Belt Cotton Blouse £77 SHOP NOW I love how the tie-belt allows you to cinch the waist.

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knit Cardigan £77 SHOP NOW Layer over a white t-shirt for a cute spring look.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW There's something so charming about this dress, especially in this soft yellow shade.

SIR Iris One-Shoulder Linen Minidress £300 SHOP NOW Perfect for holidays or summer evenings in the city.

ZARA Leather Slingback Strap Shoes £50 SHOP NOW I love the vintage look of these heels.

Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag £2830 SHOP NOW A classic silhouette in a gorgeous shade.

2. Sky Blue

Style Notes: There's just something about blues in spring. Maybe it's the fact they remind us of warm days and seaside escapes? This season, designers like Chloé, Chanel and Stella McCartney all embraces lighter shades of sky blue with slightly cooler tones. Opt for breezy, semi sheer textures to really follow their lead this season.

GANNI Blue Soft Cotton Rib Tank Top Long Dress £155 SHOP NOW A simple tank dress always comes in handy during the hotter months.

MANGO Long Satin Dress £80 SHOP NOW This is a great option for a wedding guest outfit.

Maje Chiffon Maxi Dress £449 SHOP NOW This chiffon maxi is so romantic.

MANGO Linent Skirt With Pleat Detail £60 SHOP NOW Yes to this whole look.

Damson Madder Charlotte Cami £60 SHOP NOW This would look so good with white jeans or shorts.

MATTEAU Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress £360 SHOP NOW Such a great summer holiday mini.

Reformation Felicity Linen Skirt £178 SHOP NOW The lace trim detail is such a cute touch.

3. Soft Pink

Style Notes: Bubblegum, bright pinks may have dominated the Barbiecore era of two years ago, but this years it's all about a softer touch. Gentle powder pinks are the new must-have tone, lending an easy romanticism to your spring/summer wardrobe — just look at the runway images from Khaite, Alaïa and more.

With Nothing Underneath Pink Linen Boyfriend Shirt £120 SHOP NOW A linen shirt is a warm weather essential, and this powder pink version is a great way to justify a new addition.

ZARA Satin Halter Top £23 SHOP NOW This halter top is so nostalgic, in the best way.

COS Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress £115 SHOP NOW The bubble-hem silhouette is so cool and on-trend.

&DAUGHTER Ada Wool Cardigan £350 SHOP NOW Layer over a little slip dress for an easy spring look.

ABADIA Oversized Silk-Twill Shirt £526 SHOP NOW I'm planning on recreating this whole look.

ARKET Sporty Ballet Flats £149 SHOP NOW Ballet flats are a great way to dip your toe in the pink world.

Mint Velvet Pink Wide Leg Linen Blend Trousers £120 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this pretty suit.

4. Seafoam Green

Style Notes: Understated and elegant, this muted hue is a great option for those who want to find pastel tones more on the earthy side than the saccharine. This is a surprisingly versatile colour, pairing well with both light neutrals and darker tones.

ALTUZARRA Saralien Embellished Gathered Stretch-Knit Midi Dress £750 SHOP NOW Supremely elegant. Just add heels.

ZARA Satin Midi Skirt £26 SHOP NOW A skirt with just the right hint of mermaid.

Amy Lynn Polly Shirred Midi Dress in Mint £109 SHOP NOW The kind of easy, everyday dress you'll happily reach for all summer long.

ME+EM Merino Cashmere Silk Shrunken Baby Tee £125 SHOP NOW Us Brits know, sometimes you need a light knit on hand during the summer months.

Reformation Layla Linen Skirt £158 SHOP NOW The kind of skirt you could style for work and weekends.

Reformation Noem Satin Dress £348 SHOP NOW Another great wedding guest option – 'tis the season.

BOTTEGA VENETA Parachute Large Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag £4870 SHOP NOW A Bottega Veneta Intrecciato bag is a classic investment piece.

5. Lavender

Style Notes: Delicate and warm, this muted, dusty purple tone is such a great summer option—and not only because it conjures images of escapes to the south of France. In dress form, it looks supremely elegant and classic, yet as separates it pairs wonderfully with a crisp white or soft neutrals.

PROENZA SCHOULER Madeline Belted Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress £1042 SHOP NOW This would definitely impress at the office.

MANGO Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom £30 SHOP NOW Style with white jeans and trainers and you're set.

VERONICA BEARD Clover Silk-Blend Satin Midi Skirt £398 SHOP NOW I'll always swear by a slip skirt, and this colour immediately caught my eye.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Tie-Front Textured Blouse £78 SHOP NOW A breezy blouse is a warm weather essential.

Reformation Lucy Satin Dress £298 SHOP NOW Doesn't this dress look straight out of Nineties rom-com?

HUNZA G + Net Sustain Gigi Seersucker Bikini £165 SHOP NOW A Hunza G bikini continues to be a summer holiday must-have.