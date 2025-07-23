Sorry, Skinny Jeans—French Women Have Confirmed This Trouser Trend Is Much More Elegant

French women keep coming back to the capri pants trend this season, and I'm obsessed with how they're styling them. Read on to discover my favourite French-girl capri pants looks below.

French influencers @sabinasocol, @annelauremais, @sylviemus_ wear capri pants with light knits, oversized shirts and simple tank tops.
(Image credit: @sabinasocol, @annelauremais, @sylviemus_)
Capri pants have been on my mind for a while, but I’ve been hesitant to commit, unsure how to style them. They’re not a silhouette I'm especially used to, so I took it upon myself to gather up some outfit inspiration to help ease me in. Naturally, I looked to the Instagram feeds of stylish French women—who else?

Making the trending trousers feel surprisingly timeless, French women have an effortless elegance that I'm keen to emulate. Thus, I've made note of the specific styles of tops, shoes and accessories they're pairing with their capri pants to make them look their chicest right now. In doing so, I realised they work with just about anything you'd expect a classic skinny jean to, but exert a polish the denim staple just can't match. French women seem to agree.

Keen to finally embrace the trend, and tap into an item that feels particularly relevant right now, read on to discover some French-girl styling inspiration below.

How French Girls Are Styling Capri Pants Right Now

1. Oversized Shirt + Capri Pants + Closed-Toe Shoes

Influencer @annelauremais wears capri pants with a white vest top, an oversized shirt and closed-toe mules.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Trust the French to make capri pants—long considered tricky to style—look completely effortless and cool. By playing with layers in a fuss-free way, the combination of a simple tank top and oversized shirt brings a casually chic energy to the look, making capris feel surprisingly easy to wear. Slip on a closed-toe shoe for comfort and—if you choose one with a heel—a little extra height to craft an easy outfit you can keep coming back to.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

This comes in sizes XS—4XL.

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Royal Blue Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt

I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their elegant collection of shirts.

Bette Super Slim Capris
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capris

Capri pants are a warm-weather staple you can come back to year after year.

Square-Toe Leather Mules
H&M
Square-Toe Leather Mules

I really can't see these staying in stock for long.

2. Black Vest Top + White Capri Pants + Peep-Toe Mules

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears a black vest top with with trousers and heeled mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: On summer’s most sweltering days—when you’d really rather be wearing nothing at all—I find that keeping things as minimal as possible is the best way to feel put-together while contending with the heat. French women seem to agree and know that capri pants can be key to this mission. For a comfortable yet chic ensemble, pair them with a simple vest top and slip into some low-heeled mules.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

Every great wardrobe starts with a classic black (or white) tank top.

Black Ulla Zip Shoulder Bag
Whistles
Black Ulla Zip Shoulder Bag

Such a chic bag shape.

Asos Design Denim Capri Trousers in Ecru
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Capri Trousers in Ecru

A black and white ensemble never fails to look chic.

Block-Heel Sandals With Strap - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Block-Heel Sandals With Strap

These comfortable mules are perfect for daily styling.

3. Capri Pants + Boxy Blazer + Strappy Sandals

Influencer @salome.mory wears capri pants with a black crop top, oversized black and strappy sandals.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: We’re at that sweet spot in the season where it’s warm enough for strappy sandals, but there’s still just enough of a breeze to justify a light layer. My favourite way to dress for this perfect balance is by pairing a boxy blazer with sandals. The contrast between the structured outerwear and the laid-back footwear—especially when styled with capri pants—adds a sense of ease that brings fresh energy to the polished blazer.

Shop the Look:

The Single-Breasted Wool Blazer
COS
The Single-Breasted Wool Blazer

This boxy blazer is perfect for these slightly cooler, late summer days.

Meg Seamless Crop
Free People
Meg Seamless Crop

These also come in eight other shades.

Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant

The capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Strappy Stiletto Heel Square Toe Sandals
Marks & Spencer
Strappy Stiletto Heel Square Toe Sandals

I really can't see these elegant sandals staying in stock for long.

4. Light Knit + Capri Pants + Loafers

Influencer @sabinasocol wears capri pants with loafers and a light knit.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: As we move toward the close of summer, I’m starting to think about the first steps I’ll take to adapt my wardrobe to the slightly cooler weather. I’ll be keeping my capris in rotation, styling them with lightweight knits and puddle-ready loafers as soon as the temperature begins to dip, à la the French.

Shop the Look:

Cara Off Shoulder Top, Cream
Almada Label
Cara Off Shoulder Top

Trust me, Almada Label's cashmere is some of the most luxurious on the market.

Collusion Yoga Capris in Brown Stripe
Collusion
Brown Striped Capris

These comfortable trousers are perfect for off-duty styling, but are so easy to dress up as well.

G.h. Bass Easy Weejuns Penny Loafer in Burgundy
G.H. BASS
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers

Shop these while they're on sale.

The Vancouver | Burgundy Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Vancouver Bag

DeMellier's Vancouver bag is a fashion person's favourite.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

