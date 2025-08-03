No One Wears Denim Like a French Girl—7 Chic Outfits I'm Unashamedly Copying

There’s something about French style that always manages to feel both timeless and current. And while we often associate Parisian fashion and brands with blazers, ballet flats and beautifully cut basics, one piece remains quietly essential to the French capsule wardrobe: denim.
I’ve always admired how French women wear jeans. They never feel overthought or trend-chasing, yet the styling still looks intentional; the length of the leg always perfect with whichever shoe they've selected while the wash is authentically '90s looking. And that's just jeans—French women embrace denim (and denim trends) in more forms than anyone else I see, whether it's a shirt, skirt or dress. And though their preferences may shift slightly with the seasons, but the outfits themselves remain rooted in simplicity and polish.
Lately, along with the cooler weather, I’ve found myself gravitating toward the kinds of denim looks I see worn on the streets of Paris: straight-leg jeans with billowing shirts, dark denim with classic cover-ups and even maxi skirts softened with Adidas trainers. They’re outfits that look great now but don’t feel tied to any specific moment—something French women seem to have a particular knack for.
Below, I’ve pulled together some of the most effortlessly chic denim outfits inspired by how French women are wearing theirs right now. Whether you're looking to freshen up your everyday uniform or just want to see how denim is being styled in one of the world's most stylish countries, scroll on.
7 French-Girl Denim Outfits to Try
1. Denim Shirt + Jeans + Slingbacks
Style Notes: A classic pair of blue jeans will work hard in any wardrobe, but the French seem to enjoy wearing them with, well, even more denim. It might have the nickname of Canadian Tuxedo (I'm half Canadian and can confirm I am not offended by this association) but, really, credit ought to go to stylish French girls for making it look so elevated.
2. Denim Dungarees + Long-Sleeve Top + Crossbody Bag
Style Notes: Though it might seem unexpected, especially when you think of the glossy clichés surrounding French style, but denim dungarees are a regular sighting on the most stylish streets in Paris. Elevate them with sleek accessories (that Dior bag being the dream accoutrement).
Style Notes: When they're not wearing jeans or trousers, chances are you'll find French women in a skirt. Although they aren't quite as widely popular as they once were, Parisians have never turned their backs on denim miniskirts. I enjoy how they look paired with more elevated pieces, such as a high-neck lace blouse and black pointed shoes.
4. Denim Jacket + Midi Skirt + Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: It's coming into jacket season and, like clockwork, French girls are reinstating denim jackets into their outfit rotations. Look for a slouchy style for that throw-on appeal the French are recognised for. This is also a great piece to consider buying second hand as you can easily pivot on sizing.
5. Cropped Jeans + Silk Camisole + Mules
Style Notes: Cropped jeans might have taken a back seat to puddle styles lately but French women still wear them in droves. In fact, I think they look much more elegant as they don't drag on the floor or soak up the moisture in a downpour.
6. Denim Maxi Skirt + T-Shirt + Trainers
Style Notes: See? Denim skirts really are core to the French aesthetic. This time, I'm interested in how a denim maxi, which could look quite restricting to wear, has been given a casual payoff with a loose-fit white T-shirt, a navy knit knotted around the shoulders and a pair of Adidastrainers on foot.
7. Cropped Trench Coat + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: It's my opinion—and apparently the opinion of many, many French women—that no shoe style looks better with jeans than loafers. While any colour works, burgundy pairs feel fresh for the season ahead. In terms of what you wear up top, I'll be replicating this look with a cute cropped trench.
