5 Chic Pieces French Women Are Wearing During Paris's 30° Heatwave

I spent Paris’s last heatwave in Le Marais—here’s what the chicest French women wore in 30° heat to inspire your own hot-weather outfits this week.

French influencers wear slip dresses, capri pants and black tank tops.
(Image credit: @melodiebanfield, @annelauremais, @sylviemus_)
While I've always thought of August as a pre-autumn month, with the heatwaves rippling through Europe right now, I'm starting to doubt my stance. With Paris experiencing 34° heat, and London close behind at 30°, it seems like there's still plenty of summer left.

This time around, I'm more prepared than usual as I spent Europe's last heatwave in the heart of Le Marais experiencing one of Paris' famous warm-weather spells first hand. Having been to Paris countless times, my itinerary was focused on stopping by new local haunts and catch-ups with friends. And, to be quite honest, between the glaring sun a snaking queues, museums and monuments didn't get a look in. As such, I think I slotted in with the locals rather well, and naturally, I couldn't help but keep tabs on some of the key silhouettes and trends that kept them looking so chic, despite the sweltering temperatures. Among the throngs of chic dressers, a handful of trends struck me again and again, and, now that London's enjoying its very own heatwave, I'll be putting my learnings into practice and replicating some of those very same looks that served the French so well.

Read on to discover how Parisians made heatwave dressing look so chic.

5 Trends French Women Wear During a Heatwave

1. Black Tank Top

Influencer @sylviemus_ stands outside in Paris wearing white trousers with black heeled sandals and a black tank top.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: While white tanks might be the default in London, across the Channel, their darker counterparts are dominating wardrobes during the city's hottest days. A sleeker upgrade, the black tank tops offer a breezy cut that keeps you cool, while the richer, darker hue lends an element of polish. I spotted so many Parisiennes pair theirs with crisp white trousers or jeans, adding an element of contrast that made their heatwave styling feel particularly chic.

Shop Black Tank Tops:

2. Capri Pants

Influencer @annelauremais takes a mirror selfie wearing a khaki tank top, black capris and heeled sandals. She wears a yellow shirt looped around her waist and holds a Chloe bracelet bag.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: More comfortable than trousers, more elevated than shorts, it's no surprise that capri pants have become a Parisian's favourite during summer's hottest days. I spotted them everywhere—worn simply with classic tees or airy blouses and finished with either kitten heels for a touch of poise or Mary Janes for comfort. Functional yet refined, they’re a clever solution for days when you want polish without overheating.

Shop Capri Pants:

3. Ballet Flats

Influencer @salome.mory wears black shorts with a grey tank top. She accessorised with a black studded belt, a dark brown suede bag and black leather ballet flats.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: Paris in peak summer can be deceptively dusty, and despite their airy appeal, sandals aren’t always the most practical choice. Instead, French women are stepping out in ballet flats en masse. While you might assume closed shoes would feel stifling, locals styled them with cotton dresses, tailored shorts and breezy skirts—and looked incredibly chic in the process.

Shop Ballet Flats:

4. Slip Dresses

Influencer @melodiebanfield leans on the railing of a staircase outside, wearing a long-line printed slip dress with white sandals and a white bandana over her hair.

(Image credit: @melodiebanfield)

Style Notes: Few pieces rival the effortless elegance of a slip dress. Thrown on with minimal accessories and simple flats, it evokes a ‘90s silhouette that does all the hard work for you. Lightweight, fluid and inherently chic, it’s the sort of piece that requires almost no styling to look its best.

Shop Slip Dresses:

5. White Skirts

Influencer @frannfyne wears a white cotton circle skirt with a white oversizes t-shirt and plum ballet flats. She wears a brown bag over her shoulder and styles a gold pendant necklace and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: A swishy white skirt might just be the smartest heatwave investment you can make. Its lightness keeps you cool, while its versatility is endless. Parisiennes wore theirs with tonal white tops for a sleek, monochrome effect, or contrasted them with bright colours to channel a more playful, high-summer mood.

Shop White Skirts:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

