While I've always thought of August as a pre-autumn month, with the heatwaves rippling through Europe right now, I'm starting to doubt my stance. With Paris experiencing 34° heat, and London close behind at 30°, it seems like there's still plenty of summer left.
This time around, I'm more prepared than usual as I spent Europe's last heatwave in the heart of Le Marais experiencing one of Paris' famous warm-weather spells first hand. Having been to Paris countless times, my itinerary was focused on stopping by new local haunts and catch-ups with friends. And, to be quite honest, between the glaring sun a snaking queues, museums and monuments didn't get a look in. As such, I think I slotted in with the locals rather well, and naturally, I couldn't help but keep tabs on some of the key silhouettes and trends that kept them looking so chic, despite the sweltering temperatures. Among the throngs of chic dressers, a handful of trends struck me again and again, and, now that London's enjoying its very own heatwave, I'll be putting my learnings into practice and replicating some of those very same looks that served the French so well.
Read on to discover how Parisians made heatwave dressing look so chic.
5 Trends French Women Wear During a Heatwave
1. Black Tank Top
Style Notes: While white tanks might be the default in London, across the Channel, their darker counterparts are dominating wardrobes during the city's hottest days. A sleeker upgrade, the black tank tops offer a breezy cut that keeps you cool, while the richer, darker hue lends an element of polish. I spotted so many Parisiennes pair theirs with crisp white trousers or jeans, adding an element of contrast that made their heatwave styling feel particularly chic.
2. Capri Pants
Style Notes: More comfortable than trousers, more elevated than shorts, it's no surprise that capri pants have become a Parisian's favourite during summer's hottest days. I spotted them everywhere—worn simply with classic tees or airy blouses and finished with either kitten heels for a touch of poise or Mary Janes for comfort. Functional yet refined, they’re a clever solution for days when you want polish without overheating.
3. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Paris in peak summer can be deceptively dusty, and despite their airy appeal, sandals aren’t always the most practical choice. Instead, French women are stepping out in ballet flats en masse. While you might assume closed shoes would feel stifling, locals styled them with cotton dresses, tailored shorts and breezy skirts—and looked incredibly chic in the process.
4. Slip Dresses
Style Notes: Few pieces rival the effortless elegance of a slip dress. Thrown on with minimal accessories and simple flats, it evokes a ‘90s silhouette that does all the hard work for you. Lightweight, fluid and inherently chic, it’s the sort of piece that requires almost no styling to look its best.
5. White Skirts
Style Notes: A swishy white skirt might just be the smartest heatwave investment you can make. Its lightness keeps you cool, while its versatility is endless. Parisiennes wore theirs with tonal white tops for a sleek, monochrome effect, or contrasted them with bright colours to channel a more playful, high-summer mood.
