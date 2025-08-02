Dispatch From Paris: Everyone's Forgoing Sandals to Wear These Far Chicer Shoes With Shorts

Ballet flats are a staple in everyone's wardrobe so it only makes sense.

(Image credit: @saraloura/@annelauremais/@salome.mory)
Shorts with sandals? Think again. French women have mastered how to look polished and elevated 100% of the time—yes, even in the dead of summer when the heat and humidity becomes a near-impossible feat. The key? I've noticed that the chicest people in Paris all seem to follow the same styling rule for giving their shorts that extra polish, and it comes down to their choice in shoes.

Sandals are fine, but if you take a stroll around Le Marais on any given afternoon and cast your eyes downward, you'll be met with a sea of ballet flats instead. It shouldn't be all that surprising considering flats are the staple in every Parisian's closet, but the combination somehow feels unexpected in the best way. So if you're looking to emulate the French this season and elevate all your shorts outfits, look no further than all the ways to style this chic combo.

Shop Shorts and Ballet Flats Outfits:

1. Blouse + Denim Shorts + Mesh Flats

French woman wearing ballet flats with shorts

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: Light, breathable mesh flats are ideal with denim shorts and a soft blouse—French‑style ease with structure. Mesh offers elegance and airflow, especially in white or nude tones. Perfect for casual chic in British summer.

Shop the Look:

Zw Collection Ruffled Shirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Ruffled Shirt

So whimsical.

We the Free Tippi Denim Shorts
Free People
We the Free Tippi Denim Shorts

The dream shorts.

Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats

The Rhinestones add a little sparkle.

2. Off‑shoulder Top + Tailored Shorts + Black Flats

French woman wearing ballet flats with shorts

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Off‑shoulder top softens tailored shorts; add sleek black flats to ground the outfit. A pointed or patent style adds polish without heaviness. Look for minimal detailing.

Shop the Look:

Asymmetric Top
Good American
Asymmetric Top

How chic?

X Emily Gemma Alia Shorts
ALL THE WAYS
X Emily Gemma Alia Shorts

One of the WWW girls has these shorts and I fell in love immediately.

Leather Ballet Flats
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats

Classic.

3. Oxford Shirt + Tweed Shorts + Cap Toe Flats

Sara Loura wearing ballet flats with shorts in Paris

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Style Notes: For a smart‑casual Brit aesthetic, an oxford shirt with tweed shorts reads refined yet playful. Cap‑toe flats echo menswear elements while keeping it feminine. Classic colour combos like black, navy or dark grey work well.

Shop the Look:

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

I already have this and cannot rate it enough.

The Tweed Shorts
FRAME
The Tweed Shorts

So chic.

Cap-Toe Ballet in Beige, Size 7
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Ballet Flats

These would make any outfit look far more considered.

4. Nylon Jacket + Frill Shorts + Net Flats

Emmanuelle Koffi wearing ballet flats with shorts in Paris

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Mixing sport with romance, pair sporty nylon with soft frill shorts. Net or mesh flats give an interesting texture match and light style. Think of mesh pumps or net‑trim flats for contrast.

Training Shell Jacket
Sweaty Betty
Training Shell Jacket

Sporty-chic.

Black Ruffle Shorts
Nobodys Child
Black Ruffle Shorts

My next purchase.

Woven Ballet Pumps
Sam Edelman
Woven Ballet Pumps

Yes please.

5. Tank Top + Knit Shorts + Mary Jane Flats

Parisians wearing shorts with ballet flats

(Image credit: @leiasfez)

Style Notes: Cozy knit shorts with a relaxed top call for Mary Jane flats—adds a soft, polished elegance with secure straps. Feminine and versatile. Vivaia's mesh Mary Janes are particularly popular right now.

Shop the Look:

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Spaghetti-Strap Adjustable Cami
Lululemon
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Spaghetti-Strap Adjustable Cami

A great staple.

Asos Design Co-Ord Ribbed Hotpant Shorts in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Co-Ord Ribbed Hotpant Shorts in Black

Even in summer these will get use.

g
Vivaia
Square-Toe Mary-Jane

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

