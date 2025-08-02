Dispatch From Paris: Everyone's Forgoing Sandals to Wear These Far Chicer Shoes With Shorts

Shorts with sandals? Think again. French women have mastered how to look polished and elevated 100% of the time—yes, even in the dead of summer when the heat and humidity becomes a near-impossible feat. The key? I've noticed that the chicest people in Paris all seem to follow the same styling rule for giving their shorts that extra polish, and it comes down to their choice in shoes.
Sandals are fine, but if you take a stroll around Le Marais on any given afternoon and cast your eyes downward, you'll be met with a sea of ballet flats instead. It shouldn't be all that surprising considering flats are the staple in every Parisian's closet, but the combination somehow feels unexpected in the best way. So if you're looking to emulate the French this season and elevate all your shorts outfits, look no further than all the ways to style this chic combo.
Shop Shorts and Ballet Flats Outfits:
1. Blouse + Denim Shorts + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Light, breathable mesh flats are ideal with denim shorts and a soft blouse—French‑style ease with structure. Mesh offers elegance and airflow, especially in white or nude tones. Perfect for casual chic in British summer.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Zw Collection Ruffled Shirt
So whimsical.
Free People
We the Free Tippi Denim Shorts
The dream shorts.
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
The Rhinestones add a little sparkle.
2. Off‑shoulder Top + Tailored Shorts + Black Flats
Style Notes: Off‑shoulder top softens tailored shorts; add sleek black flats to ground the outfit. A pointed or patent style adds polish without heaviness. Look for minimal detailing.
Shop the Look:
Good American
Asymmetric Top
How chic?
ALL THE WAYS
X Emily Gemma Alia Shorts
One of the WWW girls has these shorts and I fell in love immediately.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
Classic.
3. Oxford Shirt + Tweed Shorts + Cap Toe Flats
Style Notes: For a smart‑casual Brit aesthetic, an oxford shirt with tweed shorts reads refined yet playful. Cap‑toe flats echo menswear elements while keeping it feminine. Classic colour combos like black, navy or dark grey work well.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Oxford Shirt
I already have this and cannot rate it enough.
FRAME
The Tweed Shorts
So chic.
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Ballet Flats
These would make any outfit look far more considered.
4. Nylon Jacket + Frill Shorts + Net Flats
Style Notes: Mixing sport with romance, pair sporty nylon with soft frill shorts. Net or mesh flats give an interesting texture match and light style. Think of mesh pumps or net‑trim flats for contrast.
Sweaty Betty
Training Shell Jacket
Sporty-chic.
Nobodys Child
Black Ruffle Shorts
My next purchase.
Sam Edelman
Woven Ballet Pumps
Yes please.
5. Tank Top + Knit Shorts + Mary Jane Flats
Style Notes: Cozy knit shorts with a relaxed top call for Mary Jane flats—adds a soft, polished elegance with secure straps. Feminine and versatile. Vivaia's mesh Mary Janes are particularly popular right now.
Shop the Look:
Lululemon
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Spaghetti-Strap Adjustable Cami
