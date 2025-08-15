Whether You're 21 or 51, This Shoe Makes Denim Shorts Look Very Chic (Just Ask Kate Moss)

Denim shorts have always felt like one of the trickier pieces in my wardrobe.
Not because I can’t find a top to pair with them; in fact, they look great with almost every top in my collection. It's when it comes to shoes that I seem to trip up. In summer, sandals are the easy answer, but with autumn on the horizon, I start feeling open-toe fatigue. There’s something about the shift in season that makes me crave a sleeker, more polished alternative. That’s why Kate Moss’s recent outfit—denim shorts paired with classic black ballet flats—made such an impression on me.
It’s hard to make denim shorts feel elegant, but ballet flats have a knack for imbuing them with a level of poise. Between the unfussy design, closed-toe finish and flat-footed functionality, they ground the look, giving it an understated sophistication that open-toe sandals or even heels simply can’t replicate. Plus, their inherent French roots will always make them (and whatever you wear them with) feel more polished.
Moss styled hers with Reformation's Viola Linen Top (£168), weaving in a pretty energy that elevated the shorts even further. All together, her outfit felt relaxed, refined and incredibly wearable, making the case for denim shorts as a wardrobe hero year after year.
Scroll on to shop my edit of the best black ballet flats to wear with denim shorts.
Shop Black Ballet Flats:
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps in Black
Whilst I love these in the glossy black, they also come in a pretty shade of light blue.
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats n Black
Style these with fresh white socks to give your look a preppy edge.
Arrange
Edie Premium Leather Ballet Flats With Chain in Black
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Aeyde
Ellie Leather Ballet Flats
I always come back to Aeyde for its elegant footwear.
The Row
Stella Leather Ballet Flats
Every great wardrobe starts with a versatile pair of ballerinas, and this pair from The Row has been on my mind a lot.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.