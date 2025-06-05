Summer has arrived, and I'm weeks out from turning 26 and officially stepping into my late twenties. As such, I’ve been deep in the midst of a wardrobe overhaul.

Having decided that I’m now curating with intention, I‘m only keeping pieces that have longevity, and this means that short-shorts have to go. At 5'10", denim cut-offs were always more micro than mini on me, which worked for a while, until I wanted to feel more mature and sophisticated rather than teenage-like. I needed a "grown-up" alternative—something that felt chic yet casual with just the right amount of je ne sais quoi to add interest to my simple summer outfits. The solution? White denim Bermuda shorts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I know what you’re thinking: white denim Bermuda shorts? But hear me out. With their neutral finish and more demure cut, they’re the perfect in-between piece; polished yet easygoing, structured but still cool. From Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid, celebs have been reaching for white denim Bermudas for a while now, favouring them over traditional shorts styles thanks to their seasonless, casually cool appeal.

Having shed their ‘80s and ‘90s "dadcore" connotations, white Bermuda denim shorts have officially made a comeback, riding the wave of quiet luxury and minimalist nostalgic dressing in 2025. Since the early 2020s, jorts (to give Bermuda shorts their denim-specific name) have been slowly making their move from the back of our wardrobes to the front come summer, becoming a go-to piece when it's too hot for jeans or if cut-offs aren't your thing.

Bringing ease to summer dressing, it’s no wonder that, according to Google Insights, jorts are trending up by 250%, and white denim is up 160%. But how to wear them? Try an all-white look and black details to cut against the starkness, as seen on Nnenna Echem (pictured above). Alternatively, tuck in a button-down shirt or a relaxed knit for polished energy without coming across as too serious.

If you're ready to experiment with my favourite shorts trend, this is your cue. This week, I tried on a couple of pairs of the best white denim Bermuda shorts I could find on the high street, and you can shop these along with other top recommendations below.

Shop the Best White Denim Bermuda Shorts:

1. Arket

(Image credit: @imani_athina)

Style Notes: Starting off strong, this pair from Arket was easily my favourite. With a longer length and a relaxed silhouette, they give off that chic "off-duty model" vibe I was looking for. They’re a mid-rise short that falls just above the knee, which is a definite win, since the Bermuda has to be longer than your average shorts. The "mom" jeans-inspired cut meant they were just loose enough and didn't cling at all—another win.

I opted for a size 28 (they come in waist sizes), and the fit was flawless. Made from lightweight denim, they felt comfortable and cool. My only caveat is that under certain lighting, the fabric veers towards being slightly sheer. That said, outside of the harsh brightness of fitting-room lights, this didn't seem to be an issue; just something to keep in mind if you’re eyeing them in case you want to invest in some nude pants.

ARKET Long Denim Shorts in White £67 SHOP NOW I'm so glad I found these!

2. H&M

(Image credit: @imani_athina)

Style Notes: I’d spotted several pairs of white denim Bermuda shorts online at H&M, so I had to pop in, and the pair I tried were a strong contender for the top spot. Made from a heavier denim and with a longer hemline, they tick all my boxes. They feature a straight-leg cut and a high-waisted fit, which I like, as I found it quite flattering.

In this pair, I stayed true to size, but if I were to try them again, I’d likely size up once or even twice to avoid the thicker weave feeling restrictive or like it might chafe in the heat. For £23, they’re a solid option if you're after structure and length over softness and ease, which is worth considering if comfort is your priority.

H&M Denim Bermuda Shorts in White £23 SHOP NOW This style is available in a dark and light-wash blue too.

Shop More White Denim Bermuda Shorts: