White denim Bermuda shorts are suddenly trending, so I tried on a few pairs to find the best. See my recommendations below.

Getty Image of Hailey Bieber, Infleuncer Nnennea chem and junior fashion editor Imani in white denim bermuda shorts
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
Summer has arrived, and I'm weeks out from turning 26 and officially stepping into my late twenties. As such, I’ve been deep in the midst of a wardrobe overhaul.

Having decided that I’m now curating with intention, I‘m only keeping pieces that have longevity, and this means that short-shorts have to go. At 5'10", denim cut-offs were always more micro than mini on me, which worked for a while, until I wanted to feel more mature and sophisticated rather than teenage-like. I needed a "grown-up" alternative—something that felt chic yet casual with just the right amount of je ne sais quoi to add interest to my simple summer outfits. The solution? White denim Bermuda shorts.

Hailey Bieber wears white denim bermuda shorts, black fisherman sandals a white cropped baby t-shirt and 90s oval sunglasses on a photo taken of her in 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I know what you’re thinking: white denim Bermuda shorts? But hear me out. With their neutral finish and more demure cut, they’re the perfect in-between piece; polished yet easygoing, structured but still cool. From Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid, celebs have been reaching for white denim Bermudas for a while now, favouring them over traditional shorts styles thanks to their seasonless, casually cool appeal.

Having shed their ‘80s and ‘90s "dadcore" connotations, white Bermuda denim shorts have officially made a comeback, riding the wave of quiet luxury and minimalist nostalgic dressing in 2025. Since the early 2020s, jorts (to give Bermuda shorts their denim-specific name) have been slowly making their move from the back of our wardrobes to the front come summer, becoming a go-to piece when it's too hot for jeans or if cut-offs aren't your thing.

Influencer Nnenna wears a white denim Bermuda short outfit pairing them with a butter yellow trench coat a white fitted t-shirt and a black belt. She pairs this outfit with black ballet flats and a birthstone necklace in a photo on her instagram recently.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Bringing ease to summer dressing, it’s no wonder that, according to Google Insights, jorts are trending up by 250%, and white denim is up 160%. But how to wear them? Try an all-white look and black details to cut against the starkness, as seen on Nnenna Echem (pictured above). Alternatively, tuck in a button-down shirt or a relaxed knit for polished energy without coming across as too serious.

If you're ready to experiment with my favourite shorts trend, this is your cue. This week, I tried on a couple of pairs of the best white denim Bermuda shorts I could find on the high street, and you can shop these along with other top recommendations below.

Shop the Best White Denim Bermuda Shorts:

1. Arket

junior fashion editor Imani wears the Arket white denim Bermuda shorts with a white tank stripped shirt and black belt in the Arket changing rooms in a image taken recently.

(Image credit: @imani_athina)

Style Notes: Starting off strong, this pair from Arket was easily my favourite. With a longer length and a relaxed silhouette, they give off that chic "off-duty model" vibe I was looking for. They’re a mid-rise short that falls just above the knee, which is a definite win, since the Bermuda has to be longer than your average shorts. The "mom" jeans-inspired cut meant they were just loose enough and didn't cling at all—another win.

I opted for a size 28 (they come in waist sizes), and the fit was flawless. Made from lightweight denim, they felt comfortable and cool. My only caveat is that under certain lighting, the fabric veers towards being slightly sheer. That said, outside of the harsh brightness of fitting-room lights, this didn't seem to be an issue; just something to keep in mind if you’re eyeing them in case you want to invest in some nude pants.

Long Denim Shorts – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Long Denim Shorts in White

I'm so glad I found these!

2. H&M

junior fashion editor Imani wears white denim Bermuda shorts, a white vest top a blue and white stripped shirt and a black belt in the H&M changing rooms in a image taken recently.

(Image credit: @imani_athina)

Style Notes: I’d spotted several pairs of white denim Bermuda shorts online at H&M, so I had to pop in, and the pair I tried were a strong contender for the top spot. Made from a heavier denim and with a longer hemline, they tick all my boxes. They feature a straight-leg cut and a high-waisted fit, which I like, as I found it quite flattering.

In this pair, I stayed true to size, but if I were to try them again, I’d likely size up once or even twice to avoid the thicker weave feeling restrictive or like it might chafe in the heat. For £23, they’re a solid option if you're after structure and length over softness and ease, which is worth considering if comfort is your priority.

Denim Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts in White

This style is available in a dark and light-wash blue too.

Shop More White Denim Bermuda Shorts:

MANGO, Straight-Fit Mid-Rise Denim Jorts - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Straight-Fit Mid-Rise Denim Jorts in White

These look almost identical to Hailey Bieber’s white denim Bermuda shorts from 2023.

Longline Denim Shorts
COS
Longline Denim Shorts in Chalk

Available in four shades, this pair from COS sell out year after year.

White Denim A-Line Bermuda Shorts
Nobody's Child
White Denim A-Line Bermuda Shorts

If you’re not a fan of clingy denim shorts, these are a great alternative. The slightly oversized silhouette means they won’t hug you in all the wrong places.

We the Free Montana Shorts
Free People
We The Free Montana Shorts in Sand

The perfect low-rise pair, these channel a cool aesthetic.

Hale High Rise 8” Jean Shorts
Reformation
Hale High Rise 8” Jean Shorts in Fior Di Latte

Simple yet sophisticated, pair these with boat shoes and a linen shirt for easy-breezy warm-weather attire.

Róhe, High-rise denim shorts
Róhe
High-Rise Denim Shorts

This longer pair from Róhe is perfect for a casual office look. Style them with ballet flats and a waistcoat for a sophisticated finish.

Denim Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts

The tailored finish makes these a certified expensive-looking high-street buy.

Calvin Klein, Relaxed Denim Bermuda Shorts
Calvin Klein
Relaxed Denim Bermuda Shorts

With a frayed hem, these have a signature '90s Calvin Klein edge.

Denim Bermuda Shorts With Darts
Pull & Bear
Denim Bermuda Shorts With Darts in White

I’ve found so many elevated pieces on Pull & Bear recently. Style these with a flat thong sandal and tie-front blouse for a day exploring the city this summer.

White 11"" Mid Rise Ultrasoft Longline Denim Shorts
Gap
White 11"" Mid Rise UltraSoft Longline Denim Shorts

Gap knows good denim.

Dame Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Dame Denim Shorts

With their off-white colour and high-waisted cut, this Agolde pair have my heart.

