White Trainers Will Never Be Out, But These 7 Colours Are Officially In for 2025

Okay, so I know trainers have been very popular since the moment they were created, but I think it's safe to say that the sneaker world has never been so expansive as it is now. Over the past couple of years, I've had to dedicate more time to analysing trainer trends than I have compared to the rest of my 14-year-long fashion career combined.

Between It styles that have truly taken over (here's looking at you, Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexicos) to cool designer collaborations (the trainers from which have been harder to track down than under-£3k vintage Chanel bags), I've reported on just about every trending trainer going. And now, fresh off of researching the kicks that will very likely dominate over the spring/summer 2025 season, I'm now going to focus on current-looking colours specifically.

"This year, it's less about one colour dominating across trainers—instead, it will be more about investing in colour in a general sense," Kay Barron, Fashion Director at Net-a-Porter told me recently. Trainer trends will be more about styles that allow fashion forward [people] to use pops of colour to complete any outfit and those make bold statements." By briefly scrolling my For You page, I know this to be true.

While white trainers will never be "out", there are some trainer colour trends that feel especially 2025. If you love bright hues then you'll be pleased to hear that trainers in statement shades are still very much a thing this season but, if you prefer neutral palettes, rest assured there's enough going on to keep you happy, too.

So, which trainer colour trends will be all the rage in 2025? I have seven to show you below.

7 Trainer Colour Trends Ruling in 2025

1. Silver

Style Notes: Is it just me, or are silver trainers everywhere at the moment? From Adidas's Taekwondo trainers to Dries Van Noten’s all-but-sold-out Dustin sneaker, which came in a flakey metallic finish, it seems no one is interested in going for gold. That said, these trainers are anything but second place. Their reflective surface means they can generally blend with any look, as the shine will ultimately capture flashes of the other colours you're wearing too.

While I generally gravitate towards gold when it comes to jewellery and bag fittings, I have to admit that, when it comes to trainers, silver looks much more expensive than its warmer counterpart.

Shop the Colour

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW These are going to be the most sought-after trainer this spring.

NEW BALANCE 1906 Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £160 SHOP NOW If you prefer sporty looking kicks, this is the pair for you.

Sam Edleman Kallen Sneakers £98 SHOP NOW The mix of matte and shiny finishes give these trainers added dimension.

2. Deep Green

Style Notes: Green trainers were a big deal last year, with bright grass-green tones cropping up across Puma, Adidas and New Balance alike. For 2025, green is still prevalent, only now I'm seeing more of a focus on deep, rich-looking shades.

Flitting between emerald and olive, designers appear to have collectively agreed to take the saturation down where green is concerned.

Shop the Colour

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW The combination of green and beige is so elegant.

HOFF Bird Sneakers £140 SHOP NOW These olive trainers will look chic styled with ecru jeans.

GOLDEN GOOSE Soul-Star Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £355 SHOP NOW The lived-in finish makes Golden Goose trainers instantly recognisable.

3. Vivid Blue

Style Notes: Pale blue might be one of 2025's biggest colour trends but, where trainers are concerned, things are decidedly less low-key.

Cobalt hues, peppered with flashes of white to keep things fresh, are what I'm seeing most of, but we might see this change still as we head into the warmer months. Either way, blue trainers are a sound 2025 investment.

Shop the Colour

Puma Easy Rider Trainers in Blue £80 SHOP NOW How clean are the lines on these trainers?

Veja Volley Trainers £128 SHOP NOW These come in an array of colours, including this cerulean shade.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Nylon Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW The addition of the red stripe makes these trainers look extra sporty.

4. Black

Style Notes: The antithesis to the bright colours we're seeing elsewhere, black trainers are also bubbling up as a major sneaker trend this year. I'll confess, I used to think black trainers looked a little cheap, but with a focus on form and using sleek fabrics, they've never been more elevated than they are right now.

Shop the Colour

Converse Run Star Trainer £80 SHOP NOW These will pair well with jeans and wide-leg trousers alike.

SALOMON Acs Pro Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £175 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Owen Mesh and Suede Sneakers £800 SHOP NOW

5. Red and Pink

Style Notes: Why choose one trending trainer colour when you can have two? Between social media and the shopping circuit, pink trainers accented with red, or vice versa, are coming through as the trainer colour combination to know.

While they might sound like a lot, red and pink trainers look great worn with traditional blue denim hues, but also hold their own against cream, navy, olive and camel.

Shop the Colour

ALOHAS Tb.490 Rife Sea Pink Leather Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW

adidas Originals Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Trainers in Red and Pink £90 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Suede Side Detail Platform Trainers £50 SHOP NOW

6. Brown

Style Notes: If you have elegant style sensibilities, then this is the trainer trend for you. Thanks to Miu Miu's ongoing collaboration with trainer brand New Balance, chic brown trainers, particularly those in suede, are now a reality and have given those who never really felt comfortable styling trainers a gateway into the category. Needless to say, they're still big news in 2025, with lots of other labels also getting in on the brown trainer trend action.

Shop the Colour

Toteme Leather Sneakers £320 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu X New Balance 574 Striped Velvet Sneakers £740 SHOP NOW

7. Yellow

Style Notes: Last year, Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers in the brand's signature bright yellow hue were some of the hardest kicks to get your hands on. And this demand has endured and they remain relevant well into 2025, too, as, after a decent restock, fans of the cult trainer could finally get their hands on them. And let's just say they've been making up for lost time.

Of course, other brands have since followed suit with their own canary options, all of which are valid, too, but it's Onitsuka Tiger we ultimately have to thank for the cheeriest trainer colour trend of 2025.

Shop the Colour

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 £150 SHOP NOW

Gola Elan Trainers £98 SHOP NOW