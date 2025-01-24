White Trainers Will Never Be Out, But These 7 Colours Are Officially In for 2025

Okay, so I know trainers have been very popular since the moment they were created, but I think it's safe to say that the sneaker world has never been so expansive as it is now. Over the past couple of years, I've had to dedicate more time to analysing trainer trends than I have compared to the rest of my 14-year-long fashion career combined.

Between It styles that have truly taken over (here's looking at you, Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexicos) to cool designer collaborations (the trainers from which have been harder to track down than under-£3k vintage Chanel bags), I've reported on just about every trending trainer going. And now, fresh off of researching the kicks that will very likely dominate over the spring/summer 2025 season, I'm now going to focus on current-looking colours specifically.

"This year, it's less about one colour dominating across trainers—instead, it will be more about investing in colour in a general sense," Kay Barron, Fashion Director at Net-a-Porter told me recently. Trainer trends will be more about styles that allow fashion forward [people] to use pops of colour to complete any outfit and those make bold statements." By briefly scrolling my For You page, I know this to be true.

While white trainers will never be "out", there are some trainer colour trends that feel especially 2025. If you love bright hues then you'll be pleased to hear that trainers in statement shades are still very much a thing this season but, if you prefer neutral palettes, rest assured there's enough going on to keep you happy, too.

So, which trainer colour trends will be all the rage in 2025? I have seven to show you below.

1. Silver

Trainer Colour Trends 2025

(Image credit: @misodam)

Style Notes: Is it just me, or are silver trainers everywhere at the moment? From Adidas's Taekwondo trainers to Dries Van Noten’s all-but-sold-out Dustin sneaker, which came in a flakey metallic finish, it seems no one is interested in going for gold. That said, these trainers are anything but second place. Their reflective surface means they can generally blend with any look, as the shine will ultimately capture flashes of the other colours you're wearing too.

While I generally gravitate towards gold when it comes to jewellery and bag fittings, I have to admit that, when it comes to trainers, silver looks much more expensive than its warmer counterpart.

Shop the Colour

Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers

These are going to be the most sought-after trainer this spring.

1906 Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
1906 Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

If you prefer sporty looking kicks, this is the pair for you.

Sam Edleman, Kallen Sneakers
Sam Edleman
Kallen Sneakers

The mix of matte and shiny finishes give these trainers added dimension.

2. Deep Green

Trainer Colour Trends 2025

(Image credit: @_santinaharrison)

Style Notes: Green trainers were a big deal last year, with bright grass-green tones cropping up across Puma, Adidas and New Balance alike. For 2025, green is still prevalent, only now I'm seeing more of a focus on deep, rich-looking shades.

Flitting between emerald and olive, designers appear to have collectively agreed to take the saturation down where green is concerned.

Shop the Colour

Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

The combination of green and beige is so elegant.

Hoff Bird Sneakers
HOFF
Bird Sneakers

These olive trainers will look chic styled with ecru jeans.

Soul-Star Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
GOLDEN GOOSE
Soul-Star Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

The lived-in finish makes Golden Goose trainers instantly recognisable.

3. Vivid Blue

Trainer Colour Trends 2025

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Pale blue might be one of 2025's biggest colour trends but, where trainers are concerned, things are decidedly less low-key.

Cobalt hues, peppered with flashes of white to keep things fresh, are what I'm seeing most of, but we might see this change still as we head into the warmer months. Either way, blue trainers are a sound 2025 investment.

Shop the Colour

Puma Easy Rider Trainers in Blue
Puma
Easy Rider Trainers in Blue

How clean are the lines on these trainers?

Veja Volley Trainers
Veja
Volley Trainers

These come in an array of colours, including this cerulean shade.

Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Nylon Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Nylon Sneakers

The addition of the red stripe makes these trainers look extra sporty.

4. Black

Trainer Colour Trends 2025

(Image credit: @allisonho)

Style Notes: The antithesis to the bright colours we're seeing elsewhere, black trainers are also bubbling up as a major sneaker trend this year. I'll confess, I used to think black trainers looked a little cheap, but with a focus on form and using sleek fabrics, they've never been more elevated than they are right now.

Shop the Colour

Run Star Trainer
Converse
Run Star Trainer

These will pair well with jeans and wide-leg trousers alike.

Acs Pro Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
SALOMON
Acs Pro Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Owen Mesh and Suede Sneakers
THE ROW
Owen Mesh and Suede Sneakers

5. Red and Pink

Trainer Colour Trends 2025

(Image credit: @aude_julie)

Style Notes: Why choose one trending trainer colour when you can have two? Between social media and the shopping circuit, pink trainers accented with red, or vice versa, are coming through as the trainer colour combination to know.

While they might sound like a lot, red and pink trainers look great worn with traditional blue denim hues, but also hold their own against cream, navy, olive and camel.

Shop the Colour

Tb.490 Rife Sea Pink Leather Sneakers
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Sea Pink Leather Sneakers

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Trainers in Red and Pink
adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Trainers in Red and Pink

Suede Side Detail Platform Trainers
M&S Collection
Suede Side Detail Platform Trainers

6. Brown

Trainer Colour Trends 2025

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: If you have elegant style sensibilities, then this is the trainer trend for you. Thanks to Miu Miu's ongoing collaboration with trainer brand New Balance, chic brown trainers, particularly those in suede, are now a reality and have given those who never really felt comfortable styling trainers a gateway into the category. Needless to say, they're still big news in 2025, with lots of other labels also getting in on the brown trainer trend action.

Shop the Colour

Leather Sneakers
Toteme
Leather Sneakers

New Balance X Miu Miu 574 Striped Velvet Sneakers
Miu Miu
X New Balance 574 Striped Velvet Sneakers

Trainers
ZARA
Trainers

7. Yellow

Trainer Colour Trends 2025

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: Last year, Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers in the brand's signature bright yellow hue were some of the hardest kicks to get your hands on. And this demand has endured and they remain relevant well into 2025, too, as, after a decent restock, fans of the cult trainer could finally get their hands on them. And let's just say they've been making up for lost time.

Of course, other brands have since followed suit with their own canary options, all of which are valid, too, but it's Onitsuka Tiger we ultimately have to thank for the cheeriest trainer colour trend of 2025.

Shop the Colour

Mexico 66
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66

Gola Elan Trainers
Gola
Elan Trainers

Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers

Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

