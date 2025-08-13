French Women Must Be Over Sandals—They’re All Wearing This Closed-Toe Shoe Instead

Wondering what to wear instead of sandals right now? French women have slipped into this elegant, closed-toe alternative.

French influencers wearing black closed toe mules with jeans, skirts and dresses
(Image credit: @annelauremais, @sylviemus_, @juliesfi)
There’s a time and a place for sandals and, at least for me, that was anywhere in Europe about two weeks ago. Now? I'm considering something else. The weather is still pleasantly warm, yes, but the forecast keeps teasing rain and, when it’s dry, the pavements are dusty enough to make an open-toe feel less than inviting. Add to that the fact it’s not quite boot season and you’ve got a tricky in-between moment for footwear.

So where does that leave us? After some very thorough research (read: scrolling Instagram, Pinterest and endless street style shots), I’ve landed on the chic shoe trend that every Parisienne seems to have adopted overnight: black closed-toe mules.

French influencer @juliesfi takes a mirror selfie wearing a white strapless dress with a wicker back and black closed-toe heeled mules.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

I’m not exaggerating—once you start looking, you realise they are everywhere, on what feels like everyone. I’ve spotted them with jeans, skirts, dresses, trousers and even shorts. The sheer versatility is striking.

It's not hard to see why they've caught on. The simple shoes strike that tricky balance French women have perfected—elegant and poised, but not fussy or overdone. The closed-toe gives them a more polished feel (and negates the need for a fresh pedicure), while the open back keeps them light enough for warm days.

French influencer @annelauremais takes a mirror selfie wearing a black top and skirt and black closed-toe mules.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

In deep, inky black—as opposed to a brighter shade, or even a light neutral—they go with everything, which might explain why they’ve taken over the streets so completely.

French influencer @sylviemus_ stands outside of a restaurant in Paris wearing black closed-toe heeled mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

While heeled versions seem to be the favourite among Paris’s fashion set, flat designs are quickly gaining ground—something I’ve noticed both in street style snaps and on the shop floor. This season alone, I’ve spotted them popping up at H&M, Reformation and Manolo Blahnik.

French influencer @sabinasocol sits on a bench outside in Paris wearing a yellow two-piece and black closed-toe heeled mules.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

If you're also in the market for a shoe trend to see you through the transitional period—and far beyond—read on to discover my edit of the best black closed-toe mules below.

Shop Black Closed-Toe Mules:

