French Women Must Be Over Sandals—They’re All Wearing This Closed-Toe Shoe Instead

There’s a time and a place for sandals and, at least for me, that was anywhere in Europe about two weeks ago. Now? I'm considering something else. The weather is still pleasantly warm, yes, but the forecast keeps teasing rain and, when it’s dry, the pavements are dusty enough to make an open-toe feel less than inviting. Add to that the fact it’s not quite boot season and you’ve got a tricky in-between moment for footwear.
So where does that leave us? After some very thorough research (read: scrolling Instagram, Pinterest and endless street style shots), I’ve landed on the chic shoe trend that every Parisienne seems to have adopted overnight: black closed-toe mules.
I’m not exaggerating—once you start looking, you realise they are everywhere, on what feels like everyone. I’ve spotted them with jeans, skirts, dresses, trousers and even shorts. The sheer versatility is striking.
It's not hard to see why they've caught on. The simple shoes strike that tricky balance French women have perfected—elegant and poised, but not fussy or overdone. The closed-toe gives them a more polished feel (and negates the need for a fresh pedicure), while the open back keeps them light enough for warm days.
In deep, inky black—as opposed to a brighter shade, or even a light neutral—they go with everything, which might explain why they’ve taken over the streets so completely.
While heeled versions seem to be the favourite among Paris’s fashion set, flat designs are quickly gaining ground—something I’ve noticed both in street style snaps and on the shop floor. This season alone, I’ve spotted them popping up at H&M, Reformation and Manolo Blahnik.
If you're also in the market for a shoe trend to see you through the transitional period—and far beyond—read on to discover my edit of the best black closed-toe mules below.
Shop Black Closed-Toe Mules:
H&M
Square-Toe Leather Mules
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule
These also come in five other shades.
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
A sleek Manolo heel will never go out of style.
Zara
Leather High-Heel Mules 50th Anniversary
Honestly, I would think these are more expensive than they actually are.
Topshop
Dorota Kitten Heel Pointed Mule
In this glossy shade of black, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule in Black
Tory Burch's Pierced Mules are a fashion person's favourites.
Jimmy Choo
Sana 50 Faux Pearl-Embellished Satin Mules
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Calvin Klein
Leather Kitten Heel Mules
The short kitten heel adds elevation without sacrificing comfort.
H&M
Cone-Heel Leather Mules
The angular detailing gives these such an expensive-looking edge.
Victoria Beckham
Sloan Mule In Black Suede
Style with simple black dress or pair these with one of your wardrobe's most elegant dresses.
