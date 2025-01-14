Sorry, White Trainers—This is the New-Season Colour Fashion People Are Wearing Instead

When I'm trying to get a handle on the new season trends, I tend to first look at a small group of celebrities. Those who reside at the epicentre of fashion circles—whose closest friends include designers, stylists and tastemakers that seem to be able to recognise a new-season trend ahead of the rest of us.

Actor Laura Harrier is undoubtedly one of these people. Styling new trends in an low-key way, Harrier can make even the flashiest item look casually cool.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Effortlessly weaving new-season trends into her wardrobe, this week I spotted her styling one of the chicest—and most under the radar—trainer trends circulating at the moment. Styling a pair of New Balance Made in USA 990v4 Trainers in a light grey hue, Harrier tapped into the grey trainer trend that's been quietly bubbling up this season.

A richer, but equally versatile alternative to a fresh white trainer, grey styles add a little bit more warmth and dimension to a winter look, without having to incorporate excess colour or texture.

Wearing hers with navy knit and black trousers, Harrier took a decidedly casual approach to her grey trainers styling, but the trend also looks chic when worn with slim-fit jeans or a pair of leggings.

Able to withstand a little bit of dust or dirt better than their white counterparts, grey trainers are set to take of as the new neutral shade that fashion people will be wearing. While I wouldn't go so far as to suggest that white trainers are "out", the new-season neutral is feeling more tempting by the day.

Read on to discover our edit of the best grey trainers below.

SHOP GREY TRAINERS:

New Balance Made in USA 990v4 Core Shoes £210 SHOP NOW Shop the style that Harrier loves.

Asics Grey Gel 1130 Trainers £115 SHOP NOW Style with socks and leggings or pair with relaxed jeans.

Asics Gel—NYC £145 SHOP NOW These light grey trainers are so easily to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Salomon Xt-6 Women's £165 SHOP NOW The Salomon trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

New Balance 530 Trainers in Grey Multi £110 SHOP NOW These comfortable trainers are perfect for daily styling.

Prada America's Cup Soft Rubber and Bike Fabric Sneakers £690 SHOP NOW These have shot up to the top of my wish list.

New Balance 9060 Trainers in Triple Grey £160 SHOP NOW These also come in 16 other colours.