Sorry, White Trainers—This is the New-Season Colour Fashion People Are Wearing Instead

When I'm trying to get a handle on the new season trends, I tend to first look at a small group of celebrities. Those who reside at the epicentre of fashion circles—whose closest friends include designers, stylists and tastemakers that seem to be able to recognise a new-season trend ahead of the rest of us.

Actor Laura Harrier is undoubtedly one of these people. Styling new trends in an low-key way, Harrier can make even the flashiest item look casually cool.

Laura Harrier wears cream trainers.

Effortlessly weaving new-season trends into her wardrobe, this week I spotted her styling one of the chicest—and most under the radar—trainer trends circulating at the moment. Styling a pair of New Balance Made in USA 990v4 Trainers in a light grey hue, Harrier tapped into the grey trainer trend that's been quietly bubbling up this season.

Influencer wears grey trousers.

A richer, but equally versatile alternative to a fresh white trainer, grey styles add a little bit more warmth and dimension to a winter look, without having to incorporate excess colour or texture.

Influencer wears grey trainers.

Wearing hers with navy knit and black trousers, Harrier took a decidedly casual approach to her grey trainers styling, but the trend also looks chic when worn with slim-fit jeans or a pair of leggings.

Influencer wears cream trainers.

Able to withstand a little bit of dust or dirt better than their white counterparts, grey trainers are set to take of as the new neutral shade that fashion people will be wearing. While I wouldn't go so far as to suggest that white trainers are "out", the new-season neutral is feeling more tempting by the day.

Read on to discover our edit of the best grey trainers below.

SHOP GREY TRAINERS:

New Balance
Made in USA 990v4 Core Shoes

Shop the style that Harrier loves.

Asics Grey Gel 1130 Trainers
Asics
Grey Gel 1130 Trainers

Style with socks and leggings or pair with relaxed jeans.

Asics
Gel—NYC

These light grey trainers are so easily to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Salomon, Salomon Xt-6 Women's
Salomon
Xt-6 Women's

The Salomon trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Hoff City Runner Trainers | Shoes, Boots & Trainers | the White Company
Hoff
City Runner Trainers

Hoff is one of Sienna Miller's go-to trainer brands right now.s

New Balance 530 Trainers in Grey Multi
New Balance
530 Trainers in Grey Multi

These comfortable trainers are perfect for daily styling.

Prada America's Cup Soft Rubber and Bike Fabric Sneakers
Prada
America's Cup Soft Rubber and Bike Fabric Sneakers

These have shot up to the top of my wish list.

New Balance 9060 Trainers in Triple Grey
New Balance
9060 Trainers in Triple Grey

These also come in 16 other colours.

New Balance 327 Sneakers
& Other Stories
New Balance 327 Sneakers

I'm swapping my blemished white trainers for a light grey pair this season.

