It's Shocking How Much Cooler This Trainer Colour Makes a White Skirt or Jeans Look

Hold it right there. Autumn may be calling, and the urge to reach for something cosy grows stronger by the day. But with the weather still hanging on to its summer streak, there’s plenty of mileage left in your warm-weather wardrobe. That said, I feel it too—I’m growing tired of sandals and daydreaming about layering again. But, instead of diving headfirst into knitwear, I’m making a few thoughtful swaps to give my outfits a transseasonal twist without bidding farewell to the pieces that have served me all summer long.
There are items I’m more than ready to retire, but others I’d happily wear year-round. Top of that list? The swishy white skirt. Inherently pretty and endlessly comfortable, it’s become a go-to I’m not ready to pack away. Thankfully, I don’t have to. The solution? Trade in the sandals for something that feels more grounded: a pair of black trainers.
Inspired by Olivia Dean’s chic styling, I’m pairing my white skirts with sleek black kicks to see me through the seasonal shift. They’re stylish and arguably more intentional than white trainers, and feel generally more timeless than the colourful pairs doing the rounds right now. In short, they’re the grown-up take on casual footwear—comfortable and relaxed, but with enough contrast to make the whole outfit feel fresh and directional.
Still breezy enough for warm days, but closed-toe and practical enough for the weather fluctuations we're experiencing, this combo is ideal for right now. Dean styled hers with Adidas Superstars (£95), a crisp white cotton skirt and a black vest top, but if you were to carry it into the cooler months, swap the tank for a fine-knit V-neck and layer on a leather jacket for extra warmth. Of course, the outfit-overhauling power of a black trainer doesn't start and end with the white skirt—they make jeans outfits feel up-to-date, too.
If you're looking to extend the life of your current rotation of staples, scroll on to discover the best white skirts and black trainers to try now.
Shop White Skirts and Black Trainers:
H&M
Circular Skirt
Honestly, I'm surprised this is still in stock.
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
While I love these in the black, they also come in red, brown and lilac.
Reformation
Lucy Skirt
Reformation's Lucy skirt is a fashion person's favourite.
Adidas
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
In a deep shade of black, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
COS
Smocked Panelled Midi Skirt
Style this with a simple tee or dress it up with a flowy blouse.
MANGO
Combined Suede Leather Trainers
I can definitely see these becoming a sell-out style.
Aligne
Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt
Shop this while it's on sale.
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
These cushioned trainers are perfect for daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.