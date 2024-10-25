Lily Allen Just Wore the Sell-Out Trending Trainers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers

If you've been keeping up with trends this season then you've probably noticed a new cult trainer enter into the fashion zeitgeist. Transcending the revolving doors of fleeting It shoes, Miu Miu X New Balance's trainers have struck a chord with fashion people—amassing an impressive following over the past few months, selling out multiple times and officially becoming the season's favourite designer sneaker.

Spotted on countless stylish people on my feeds, these in-demand trainers tap into several key winter trends while retaining a wearable, timeless, chuck-on silhouette—they are New Balance, after all. Seen on Lily Allen, who this week wore a dark brown aged leather pair adorned with two sets of laces—a styling trick seen throughout the collection—with white socks, jeans, a leather jacket and an apple green bag covered in playful charms, the singer and actor wore her pair casually and effortlessly with her autumnal look.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Based on New Balance's iconic 530 trainers, this trending iteration sees the classic style reimagined through the Miu Miu lens. Featuring leather, suede and corduroy fabrications and mismatched laces woven throughout, Miu Miu's input has transformed these classic "dad" trainers into a fashion person's dream buy.

Available in a selection of neutral shades including white, chocolate brown and cinnamon, the trending trainers remain versatile and easy to style, wearing well with the moody shades that often dominate a winter wardrobe.

Selling out as soon as they're re-stocked, these aren't an easy pair of shoes to get your hands on. As such, fashion people have set restock alerts, traipsed through re-seller sites and consulted shopping experts in an attempt to call them their own.

To discover the styles that have fashion people buzzing right now, read on to shop the Miu Miu X New Balance trainers here, as well as find our edit of our other favourite trainers from New Balance and Miu Miu below.

HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE MIU MIU X NEW BLANCE TRAINERS

Style Notes: Style with a pleated miniskirt to craft a Miu Miu inspired look that's practically runway ready.

Style Notes: These trending trainers have a preppy edge, and as such style well with striped knits and barn jackets.

Style Notes: The embellished shoes style so well with an equally decorated bag.

Style Notes: The suede trainer trend is one of the most in-demand styles of the season.

Style Notes: Style with a colourful stock or wear with a bright white pair.

SHOP THE MIU MIU X NEW BALANCE TRAINERS HERE:

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Leather Sneakers £820 SHOP NOW Style with white socks and jeans to get Lily's look.

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 574 Striped Velvet Sneakers £720 SHOP NOW The corduroy composition gives these a wintery edge.

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Suede and Mesh Sneakers £820 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair with a knee-length pencil skirt.

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Faded Suede Mules £820 SHOP NOW The backless design gives these a relaxed and casual energy.

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Suede Sneakers £820 SHOP NOW The suede trainer trend is taking off this season.

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Suede Sneakers £820 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or pick a pair in a vivid colour.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE TRAINERS FROM MIU MIU AND NEW BALANCE HERE:

New Balance 2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers £630 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with straight leg trousers.

New Balance 991 Suede, Faux Leather and Mesh Sneakers £220 SHOP NOW The brown trainer trend is taking off this winter.

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers £630 SHOP NOW This light blue shade styles so well with plum and chocolate brown shades.

New Balance 993 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers £210 SHOP NOW The chunky soles ensure all-day comfort.

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers £630 SHOP NOW Add a flush of colour to your winter wardrobe.