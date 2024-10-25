Lily Allen Just Wore the Sell-Out Trending Trainers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers
If you've been keeping up with trends this season then you've probably noticed a new cult trainer enter into the fashion zeitgeist. Transcending the revolving doors of fleeting It shoes, Miu Miu X New Balance's trainers have struck a chord with fashion people—amassing an impressive following over the past few months, selling out multiple times and officially becoming the season's favourite designer sneaker.
Spotted on countless stylish people on my feeds, these in-demand trainers tap into several key winter trends while retaining a wearable, timeless, chuck-on silhouette—they are New Balance, after all. Seen on Lily Allen, who this week wore a dark brown aged leather pair adorned with two sets of laces—a styling trick seen throughout the collection—with white socks, jeans, a leather jacket and an apple green bag covered in playful charms, the singer and actor wore her pair casually and effortlessly with her autumnal look.
Based on New Balance's iconic 530 trainers, this trending iteration sees the classic style reimagined through the Miu Miu lens. Featuring leather, suede and corduroy fabrications and mismatched laces woven throughout, Miu Miu's input has transformed these classic "dad" trainers into a fashion person's dream buy.
Available in a selection of neutral shades including white, chocolate brown and cinnamon, the trending trainers remain versatile and easy to style, wearing well with the moody shades that often dominate a winter wardrobe.
Selling out as soon as they're re-stocked, these aren't an easy pair of shoes to get your hands on. As such, fashion people have set restock alerts, traipsed through re-seller sites and consulted shopping experts in an attempt to call them their own.
To discover the styles that have fashion people buzzing right now, read on to shop the Miu Miu X New Balance trainers here, as well as find our edit of our other favourite trainers from New Balance and Miu Miu below.
HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE MIU MIU X NEW BLANCE TRAINERS
Style Notes: Style with a pleated miniskirt to craft a Miu Miu inspired look that's practically runway ready.
Style Notes: These trending trainers have a preppy edge, and as such style well with striped knits and barn jackets.
Style Notes: The embellished shoes style so well with an equally decorated bag.
Style Notes: The suede trainer trend is one of the most in-demand styles of the season.
Style Notes: Style with a colourful stock or wear with a bright white pair.
SHOP THE MIU MIU X NEW BALANCE TRAINERS HERE:
Style with white socks and jeans to get Lily's look.
The corduroy composition gives these a wintery edge.
Style with jeans or pair with a knee-length pencil skirt.
The backless design gives these a relaxed and casual energy.
The suede trainer trend is taking off this season.
Style with white socks or pick a pair in a vivid colour.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE TRAINERS FROM MIU MIU AND NEW BALANCE HERE:
The brown trainer trend is taking off this winter.
This light blue shade styles so well with plum and chocolate brown shades.
Style these with jeans or wear these with leggings for a workout.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
