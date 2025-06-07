We’re on the precipice of the hottest period of the year. The dawn of summer draws our attention to the latest emerging trends and balmy new collections hitting shelves. Personally, I prefer to derive styling inspiration elsewhere, and that typically takes the format of pursuing the chicest off-duty moments from my favourite members of the celebrity set. This season has already been a particularly interesting one, from Daisy Edgar-Jones showcasing her posh languid wardrobe in the South of France to Dakota Johnson entering her revenge dressing era in a slew of sheer pieces while promoting her new romantic comedy, Materialists. However, there’s no one who has caught my attention more than Jennifer Lawrence.

While she’s always turned a look on the red carpet, who can forget that custom Calvin Klein red dress from her first Oscars or the stunning Raf Simons for Dior gown she wore when receiving the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2013, it’s only been within the past few years that she’s honed the craft of curating an enviable street style outfit. Shedding her Kentucky kitsch—read: jelly sandals and floral dungarees—in favour of a nonchalantly luxurious aesthetic that’s always timeless but still bubbling with personality, Lawrence has made Manhattan a stomping ground for an effortless and expensive closet that we can’t help but covet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Jennifer Lawrence's latest summer outfit from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where she was promoting her latest project, the psychological dark comedy-drama Die, My Love.

In my opinion, summer is where the actress truly shines. Radiating a breezy energy that is so enviable during warmer months, the cardinal rules of Lawrence’s summer capsule wardrobe are ones that prioritise ease, elegance and a sense of calm. Her silhouettes are always billowy yet, but tailored perfectly to give her that editorially oversized proportion. The pieces she wears are classic, however never basic and fall into that contrived West Village regalia netizens find so pastiche. And underneath her classy core uniform, there’s always a hint of the hilarious Hollywood starlet we fell in love with all those years ago, be it in the form of a graphic t-shirt like Loewe’s “I Told Ya” top that appeared in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, or a camo baseball cap that could’ve easily been purchased impromptu at a petrol station.

After analysing what it is exactly about her wardrobe that just clicks, I landed on a few key staples that always prominently feature in her most prolific ensembles. There’s, of course, her stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who is undoubtedly indispensable in helping her pull together her demands-to-be-replicated attire. But more specifically, the secret to her wardrobe all lies in a few expensive-looking high street essentials. Lawrence might wear designer minimalist brands like The Row, St. Agni and Toteme, but it doesn’t take a lot of digging to find similar pieces worth injecting into your own sunny day sense of dress. Live from the streets of New York, the foundations of Jennifer Lawrence’s capsule wardrobe and the styling tools to recreate it at home.

6 Chic Trends Spotted in Jennifer Lawrence's Summer Capsule Wardrobe

1. Button-Down Shirt

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Coco Chanel once said, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off”. And while Lawrence’s summer capsule wardrobe always leans into her simplistic style philosophy, she always ensures to add this one thing: An oversized button-down. Be it dressing up jeans and a white t-shirt or elevating a simple tee and midi skirt, Lawrence always makes sure her outfits are well-balanced by throwing on this final layer. Don’t think for a second that this choice is haphazard, though. These shirts are always chosen with intention and often sport a pastel hue like a butter yellow or soft blue. When selecting your own, skip the linens and reach straight for boyfriend or Oxford style—two of 2025's biggest shirt trends—with a bit of structure and higher coverage.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Linen Shirt £75 SHOP NOW I own this exact COS shirt and it's such a regular for me. I wear it over slip dresses and with white denim alike. Faithfull En Vau Oversized Shirt Soft Blue £149 SHOP NOW I also own a few Faithfull shirts, and nothing compares to the cosiness of the cotton fabric. H&M Oxford Shirt £20 SHOP NOW To really emulate Lawrence's summer capsule wardrobe, avoid semi-sheer fabrics.

2. Pendant Necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: While there are countless A-listers who frequently wear similar brands in high rotation, Kendall Jenner calls to mind, Lawrence always makes these luxuriate’s feel unique to her through her clever use of accessories. There’s her penchant for a Y2K-inspired trainer, like the Adidas Tokyo or Puma Speedcats, of course. But also her vintage-influenced sunglasses—another of the year's major trends—like the oversized aviators from Phoebe Philo that she wears on rotation. However, no style is more synonymous than her pendant necklaces. When purchasing your own, seek out for an organically shaped object that hangs on a long black cord to really emulate Lawrence’s mood.

Shop the Look:

HEAVEN MAYHEM Julia Agate and Cord Pendant Necklace £110 SHOP NOW While Lawrence wears a lot of Tiffany & Co. styles, this Heaven Mayhem piece draws inspiration from the New York jeweller's iconic Elsa Peretti bean collection for a more affordable take. COS Glass Pendant Necklace £40 SHOP NOW This gorgeous glass pendant is so Lawrence-coded. MANGO Hoop Pendant Necklace £16 SHOP NOW This will enhance any straightforward silhouettes.

3. Slip Skirt

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: If you hadn’t noticed by now, a lot of what Lawrence wears comprises of natural fibres—a Jil Sander cashmere sweater, wool pants from The Row, La Ligne denim jeans. One of the seasonal updates Lawrence makes when compiling her summer capsule wardrobe is swapping out these heavier materials for light linens and sumptuous silks. These mostly take the form of slip skirts that fall just below her thigh. I specifically adore how she mixes light and tones and contrasts structured and smooth fabrics in this outfit through the pairing of a leather blazer with a lace-trimmed skirt. Note how she tops it all off with a hat that reads The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1. Our girl loves a reference. (And a Letterboxd rec!)

Shop the Look:

Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt £228 SHOP NOW There's something about the lace trim that feels so Dôen-esque. THE ROW Irene Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Skirt £1070 SHOP NOW This powder pink skirt is a 2025 appropriate purchase. Róhe Lace-Trimmed Silk Skirt | Earth €580 SHOP NOW We rarely see Lawrence in khaki and moss tones, but there is something so chic about this earthy style that I'm just drawn to.

4. Coloured Kint

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Irrespective of the garments she wears, the majority of Lawrence’s summer ensembles always begin with a neutral base. Typically, it’s a variation of a white t-shirt and black trousers combination. The actress uses this as a blank canvas upon which she can build a more impactful outfit. But like Monet with his watercolours, Lawrence always adds dimension through the addition of a lightweight knit in a vibrant colour. (Usually navy blue, beige, or red.) The contrast of tones cuts through the monochromatic starting point and instantly draws your attention to her because of how boldly her sweater stands out against the muted backdrop.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti 100% Linen Fine Knit Sweater £70 SHOP NOW Fine knits are integral to surviving British summertime. COS Slim Lightweight Long-Sleeved Top £35 SHOP NOW I've not worn navy since school, but Lawrence has convinced me to give it another go. Rise & Fall Silk-Cotton Cardigan £120 SHOP NOW Tie around your waist to zhuzh up unfussy looks.

5. Satin Trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Londoners have already picked up on the allure of satin trousers. Still, for the uninitiated, it’s worth giving this newfound wardrobe necessity its flowers, especially when endorsed by someone as chic as Lawrence. The fluidity of the pants instantly relaxes any outfit, and the fabric feels so breathable on hot days. Take cues from the mother-of-two and wear with flip flops, ballet flats or slide-on sandals.

Shop the Look:

Toteme High-rise satin wide-leg pants £419 £252 SHOP NOW Pair this canary colour with that violet COS necklace and you'll have an outfit right out of the Lawrence summer capsule wardrobe playbook. COS Tie-Detail Wide-Leg Trousers £95 SHOP NOW I'm convinced black and olive is an underrated summer colour combination. Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant £198 SHOP NOW This soft pewter reminds me of the head-to-toe The Row look Lawrence wore while in London promoting No Hard Feelings.

6. Tailored Trousers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: As you probably have noticed by now, Lawrence’s formula for a sophisticated ensemble relies on a few important building blocks, like a crisp top and fun shoes. Tailored trousers are another. Normally high-waisted, wide-leg and pleated through the leg, Lawrence doesn’t discriminate when it comes to colour or material. Instead, she focuses on fit. The effect is a cut that’s far more coastal than slick for the city. When investing, consider if they’d be something that would fit in as easily in Brighton or Cornwall as they would in London.

Shop the Look:

ARKET Wide Pleated Trousers £87 SHOP NOW Opt for a more slouchy fit to embrace your inner Lawrence. COS Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers £95 SHOP NOW The wider the better, in this case. MAX MARA Leisure Brina Linen-Blend Gauze Wide-Leg Pants £240 £120 SHOP NOW Let's not forget her love of red shades, either.