The Trending Trainer Colour Jennifer Lawrence and Fashion People Are Suddenly Into This Summer
Whilst some might look at Jennifer Lawrence and see an Oscar winning actor, fashion editors can't help but recognise her for her endless supply of styling inspiration. Whether dressing for a red carpet event or assembling an off-duty look, the actor looks sleek and put-together, yet effortlessly cool every single time.
Urging me to hit the check-out button after every outing, I was again inspired after spotting Lawrence out for a walk in New York yesterday. Styling an emerging trainer trend that I've started to see cropping up around me this summer, Lawrence reached for a pair of green New Balance trainers to complete her look. With a rich but earthy finish, the fresh green colour is easy to style with a wide range of shades, making it a capsule wardrobe no-brainer—and the perfect base for an off-duty outfit.
Wearing hers with a white cotton shirt and shorts set, the actor used her green trainers to lift her energy of her relaxed two-piece. Styling her look with a woven leather bag, tortoise shell sunglasses and a light green cap that matched the tone of her trainers, the actor utilised a green motif to add interest to her look in a low-key way.
Whilst the green trainer trend will always look chic with a fresh white pairing, I've also seen the trend styled elegantly with a more vivid colour pallet including blue, orange and gold shades.
Cropping up on the streets on the daily, this new trainer trend is ready to take off this summer. A palate cleanser after a season filled with mary janes and ballet flats, the green trainer trend offers a playful and comfortable way to revive your summer style this year.
Ever inspired by Lawrence's wardrobe, read on to shop a Lawrence-inspired look here, as well as discover our edit of the best green trainers below.
SHOP JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S LOOK HERE:
I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for the elevated yet elegant shirt collection.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST GREEN TRAINERS HERE:
This also comes in five other shades.
These green and white trainers allow you to add a pop of colour in a low-key way.
This earthy green shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
These also come in a dusty rose shade.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK's news writer.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
