The Trending Trainer Colour Jennifer Lawrence and Fashion People Are Suddenly Into This Summer

Whilst some might look at Jennifer Lawrence and see an Oscar winning actor, fashion editors can't help but recognise her for her endless supply of styling inspiration. Whether dressing for a red carpet event or assembling an off-duty look, the actor looks sleek and put-together, yet effortlessly cool every single time.

Urging me to hit the check-out button after every outing, I was again inspired after spotting Lawrence out for a walk in New York yesterday. Styling an emerging trainer trend that I've started to see cropping up around me this summer, Lawrence reached for a pair of green New Balance trainers to complete her look. With a rich but earthy finish, the fresh green colour is easy to style with a wide range of shades, making it a capsule wardrobe no-brainer—and the perfect base for an off-duty outfit.

Jennifer Lawrence wears green trainers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing hers with a white cotton shirt and shorts set, the actor used her green trainers to lift her energy of her relaxed two-piece. Styling her look with a woven leather bag, tortoise shell sunglasses and a light green cap that matched the tone of her trainers, the actor utilised a green motif to add interest to her look in a low-key way.

Whilst the green trainer trend will always look chic with a fresh white pairing, I've also seen the trend styled elegantly with a more vivid colour pallet including blue, orange and gold shades.

Influencer wears green trianers.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Cropping up on the streets on the daily, this new trainer trend is ready to take off this summer. A palate cleanser after a season filled with mary janes and ballet flats, the green trainer trend offers a playful and comfortable way to revive your summer style this year.

Influencer wears green trainers.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Ever inspired by Lawrence's wardrobe, read on to shop a Lawrence-inspired look here, as well as discover our edit of the best green trainers below.

SHOP JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S LOOK HERE:

The Classic: Poplin, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt

I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for the elevated yet elegant shirt collection.

Relaxed Shorts
& Other Stories
Relaxed Shorts

These are already on their way to selling out.

trainers
New Balance
9060 Shoes

These also come in red and yellow.

Tennis Embroidered Baseball Cap
Anthropologie
Tennis Embroidered Baseball Cap

The chicest way to avoid a sunburn.

Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Celine
Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

These are a fashion editors favourites.

Small Parachute
Bottega Veneta
Small Parachute

This is the perfect size for your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST GREEN TRAINERS HERE:

Sl72 Og Shoes
Adidas
SL72 Trainers

Adidas' SL72 trainers are a fashion persons favourites.

Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Suede Sneakers

These chic trainers have risen to the top of my wishlist.

Adidas Atlanta Trainers Preloved Green Hazy Green Semi Pink Spark - Women's Trainers
Office
Adidas Atlanta Trainers Preloved Green Hazy Green Semi Pink Spark - Women's Trainers

This also comes in five other shades.

Easy Rider Vintage Sneakers
Puma
Easy Rider Vintage Sneakers

These come in UK sizes 3—12.

New Balance Green 327 Trainers
New Balance
Green 327 Trainers

The large rubber sole ensures a cushioned stride.

Medalist Low Two-Tone Leather Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Low Two-Tone Leather Sneakers

These green and white trainers allow you to add a pop of colour in a low-key way.

Moston Super Spzl Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Adidas
Moston Super Spzl Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

This earthy green shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Northern Lights 860v2 Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
New Balance
Northern Lights 860v2 Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

These also come in a dusty rose shade.

