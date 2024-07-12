The Trending Trainer Colour Jennifer Lawrence and Fashion People Are Suddenly Into This Summer

Whilst some might look at Jennifer Lawrence and see an Oscar winning actor, fashion editors can't help but recognise her for her endless supply of styling inspiration. Whether dressing for a red carpet event or assembling an off-duty look, the actor looks sleek and put-together, yet effortlessly cool every single time.

Urging me to hit the check-out button after every outing, I was again inspired after spotting Lawrence out for a walk in New York yesterday. Styling an emerging trainer trend that I've started to see cropping up around me this summer, Lawrence reached for a pair of green New Balance trainers to complete her look. With a rich but earthy finish, the fresh green colour is easy to style with a wide range of shades, making it a capsule wardrobe no-brainer—and the perfect base for an off-duty outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing hers with a white cotton shirt and shorts set, the actor used her green trainers to lift her energy of her relaxed two-piece. Styling her look with a woven leather bag, tortoise shell sunglasses and a light green cap that matched the tone of her trainers, the actor utilised a green motif to add interest to her look in a low-key way.

Whilst the green trainer trend will always look chic with a fresh white pairing, I've also seen the trend styled elegantly with a more vivid colour pallet including blue, orange and gold shades.

Cropping up on the streets on the daily, this new trainer trend is ready to take off this summer. A palate cleanser after a season filled with mary janes and ballet flats, the green trainer trend offers a playful and comfortable way to revive your summer style this year.

Ever inspired by Lawrence's wardrobe, read on to shop a Lawrence-inspired look here, as well as discover our edit of the best green trainers below.

SHOP JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S LOOK HERE:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic Shirt £95 SHOP NOW I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for the elevated yet elegant shirt collection.

& Other Stories Relaxed Shorts £39 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

New Balance 9060 Shoes £160 SHOP NOW These also come in red and yellow.

Anthropologie Tennis Embroidered Baseball Cap £32 SHOP NOW The chicest way to avoid a sunburn.

Celine Triomphe Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW These are a fashion editors favourites.

Bottega Veneta Small Parachute £3140 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST GREEN TRAINERS HERE:

Adidas SL72 Trainers £80 SHOP NOW Adidas' SL72 trainers are a fashion persons favourites.

Dries Van Noten Suede Sneakers £380 SHOP NOW These chic trainers have risen to the top of my wishlist.

Office Adidas Atlanta Trainers Preloved Green Hazy Green Semi Pink Spark - Women's Trainers £85 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

Puma Easy Rider Vintage Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 3—12.

New Balance Green 327 Trainers £110 SHOP NOW The large rubber sole ensures a cushioned stride.

Autry Medalist Low Two-Tone Leather Sneakers £180 SHOP NOW These green and white trainers allow you to add a pop of colour in a low-key way.

Adidas Moston Super Spzl Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW This earthy green shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.