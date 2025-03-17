If You Want Your Trainers to Look Elegant, This Anti-Trend Pair Is the Solution

While I occasionally flirt with sleek black boots and ballet flats, if I'm being honest, trainers are the only shoes I truly care to wear. Their unbeatable comfort and inherent cool factor make them my go-to, and more often than not, I struggle to justify styling anything else. Naturally, I’m always on the lookout for trainers that feel fresh and, over the past few months, one in particular has caught my attention.

More dynamic than minimalist white pairs, yet less overtly statement-making than the neon-soled, hyper-technical designs that we see so much of, contrast trainers are the perfect middle ground. Featuring just two colours, the end result is a honed trainer that I would argue looks more elegant than more cluttered, clashy pairs.

Depending on the colour combination, contrast trainers can take on a completely different mood. A crisp white base with cherry-red overlays instantly feels bold yet classic, tapping into a retro-sport aesthetic. Meanwhile, a softer pairing—think muted grey and sage green—leans more understated, blending effortlessly into a neutral wardrobe. This versatility is part of their appeal: they’re eye-catching without being overpowering, and that makes them easy to style.

It's no surprise that plenty of brands are experimenting with the look. Miu Miu sent a pair down its autumn/winter 2025 runway in a sheeny green-and-grey finish. Paired with knee-high socks and a printed dress, the trainers felt fresh yet relaxed—a subtle way to disrupt an otherwise polished outfit with a casual touch.

A model wears contrast trainers on the Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025 runway.

These trainers already have the approval of the fashion industry's favourites. While Kendall Jenner styled her black pair with olive green trousers and a leather jacket, Iris Law crafted a more casual look, styling her grey and black pair with a flowing jacket and casual track pants.

I'd also argue that their simplicity means they'll buck the trend cycle and generally feel more relevant than other pairs we're seeing for longer.

Inspired by the chic ensembles I've been spotting around me, below I've curated an edit of the best contrast trainers available to shop now. Read on to discover the pairs I love below.

