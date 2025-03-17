If You Want Your Trainers to Look Elegant, This Anti-Trend Pair Is the Solution
While I occasionally flirt with sleek black boots and ballet flats, if I'm being honest, trainers are the only shoes I truly care to wear. Their unbeatable comfort and inherent cool factor make them my go-to, and more often than not, I struggle to justify styling anything else. Naturally, I’m always on the lookout for trainers that feel fresh and, over the past few months, one in particular has caught my attention.
More dynamic than minimalist white pairs, yet less overtly statement-making than the neon-soled, hyper-technical designs that we see so much of, contrast trainers are the perfect middle ground. Featuring just two colours, the end result is a honed trainer that I would argue looks more elegant than more cluttered, clashy pairs.
Depending on the colour combination, contrast trainers can take on a completely different mood. A crisp white base with cherry-red overlays instantly feels bold yet classic, tapping into a retro-sport aesthetic. Meanwhile, a softer pairing—think muted grey and sage green—leans more understated, blending effortlessly into a neutral wardrobe. This versatility is part of their appeal: they’re eye-catching without being overpowering, and that makes them easy to style.
It's no surprise that plenty of brands are experimenting with the look. Miu Miu sent a pair down its autumn/winter 2025 runway in a sheeny green-and-grey finish. Paired with knee-high socks and a printed dress, the trainers felt fresh yet relaxed—a subtle way to disrupt an otherwise polished outfit with a casual touch.
A model wears contrast trainers on the Miu Miu autumn/winter 2025 runway.
These trainers already have the approval of the fashion industry's favourites. While Kendall Jenner styled her black pair with olive green trousers and a leather jacket, Iris Law crafted a more casual look, styling her grey and black pair with a flowing jacket and casual track pants.
I'd also argue that their simplicity means they'll buck the trend cycle and generally feel more relevant than other pairs we're seeing for longer.
Inspired by the chic ensembles I've been spotting around me, below I've curated an edit of the best contrast trainers available to shop now. Read on to discover the pairs I love below.
SHOP CONTRAST TRAINERS:
This playful green and yellow colour combination is one of my favourites.
Miu Miu's trainers are a resounding favourite within style crowds.
All of my most comfortable trainers come from New Balance.
This pretty colour combination will add some interest into your spring wardrobe with ease.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm Calling It: These Celeb-Backed Shoe Styles Are Going to Be Everywhere This Spring
Get ready.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Adidas It Sneakers Everyone Is Calling the Sambas of 2025
The fan club is growing.
By Allyson Payer
-
The $25 H&M and $50 Zara Flats I'm Buying Because This Shoe Trend Is Suddenly Everywhere
It's good enough to buy in multiples.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Boot Trend Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Styling Instead of Flats or Heels
We're here for it.
By Michelle Scanga
-
French and Spanish Women Just Confirmed It: This Pretty Sneaker Outfit Will Rule Summer 2025
Here's the proof.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Bella Hadid Just Wore the Elegant Spring Sneaker Trend I'm Benching My Suede Ones For
And in Paris, no less.
By Allyson Payer
-
Suddenly, Every Classy Fashion Person in Paris Is Wearing This Elegant Heeled-Shoe Trend
A fresh take on classic Mary Janes.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
In Case You Were Wondering Which Pretty Sneaker Trend Anne Hathaway Would Wear, It's This One
This just in from the streets of NYC.
By Allyson Payer