Sorry to My White Trainers—Fashion People Have Convinced Me That This Chic Style Is What I Need Right Now
As a fashion fan and a shoe fanatic I love nothing more than new shoe trend, and this season I've spotted a particularly tempting one enter the zeitgeist. Sick of slingbacks and unwilling to squeeze in to any more heels—September is a bister-inducing month for any fashion editor—I've tracked down the autumn-ready trainer trend that fashion people are buying into right now.
An elevated take on the canvas trainers we've been wearing for so long, this season it's suede trainer trend that's latched to the feet of fashion people everywhere.
Elegant by nature, this supple fabric adds a textured look and polished energy to any silhouette it touches. A contradiction in itself, suede trainers marry an infamously impractical—albeit it, very chic—fabric with a silhouette designed for comfort and performance. Maybe it's this inherent contradiction that makes it catnip for the fashion forward. If you're considering banking the season's favourite shoe but worry about longevity then fear not, as dampened, stained or splashed suede isn't actually too difficult to reverse. A suede cleaning kit will help you dislodge stubborn marks, and a trip to a leather specialist will make the most stark of blemishes disappear.
Inspired to shop the 2024 trainer trend myself, read on to discover the pairs I'm loving right now.
SHOP THE SUEDE TRAINER TREND HERE:
1. BROWN SUEDE TRAINERS
Style Notes: If you pay attention to one trainer trend this season, make it this one. Capturing autumn's obsession with the brown colour trend, brown suede trainers offer a dose of the season's favourite shade in a relaxed and wearable form. Styling well with shades of blue, brown suede trainers are a natural pairing for your favourite light-wash jeans.
New Balance trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
2. RED SUEDE TRAINERS
Style Notes: Polished yet playful this vibrant shoe trend offers a fresh pop of colour without overwhelming your look. Adidas' red Speedcats are a firm favourite in Emily Ratajkowski's and Dua Lipa's wardrobe rotations, but Adidas and Autry host chic styles, too.
Shop the shoe trend that celebrities are wearing on repeat right now.
The easiest way to add a splash of colour to your autumn wardrobe.
3. BLACK SUEDE TRAINERS
Style Notes: Go back to basics and shop the emerging trend in the one shade you know you'll always be happy to wear. Black suede is a sophisticated alt to the white canvas trainers that have long lived in our wardrobes and—unlike their predecessors—are far less likely to be covered with grime after a few days.
These classic black kicks look more expensive than they are.
4. BLUE SUEDE TRAINERS:
Style Notes: The colourful trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and for autumn 2024, fashion people can't get enough of pretty blue styles. From sky blue pairs to rich navy styles, blue suede trainers are the sneaker of choice for those who enjoy a brighter side of styling.
Style with light wash jeans for an elevated take on tonal dressing.
These ultra-comfortable trainers will soon become your most-reached-for pair.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
