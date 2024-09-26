Sorry to My White Trainers—Fashion People Have Convinced Me That This Chic Style Is What I Need Right Now

As a fashion fan and a shoe fanatic I love nothing more than new shoe trend, and this season I've spotted a particularly tempting one enter the zeitgeist. Sick of slingbacks and unwilling to squeeze in to any more heels—September is a bister-inducing month for any fashion editor—I've tracked down the autumn-ready trainer trend that fashion people are buying into right now.

An elevated take on the canvas trainers we've been wearing for so long, this season it's suede trainer trend that's latched to the feet of fashion people everywhere.

Elegant by nature, this supple fabric adds a textured look and polished energy to any silhouette it touches. A contradiction in itself, suede trainers marry an infamously impractical—albeit it, very chic—fabric with a silhouette designed for comfort and performance. Maybe it's this inherent contradiction that makes it catnip for the fashion forward. If you're considering banking the season's favourite shoe but worry about longevity then fear not, as dampened, stained or splashed suede isn't actually too difficult to reverse. A suede cleaning kit will help you dislodge stubborn marks, and a trip to a leather specialist will make the most stark of blemishes disappear.

Inspired to shop the 2024 trainer trend myself, read on to discover the pairs I'm loving right now.

SHOP THE SUEDE TRAINER TREND HERE:

1. BROWN SUEDE TRAINERS

Style Notes: If you pay attention to one trainer trend this season, make it this one. Capturing autumn's obsession with the brown colour trend, brown suede trainers offer a dose of the season's favourite shade in a relaxed and wearable form. Styling well with shades of blue, brown suede trainers are a natural pairing for your favourite light-wash jeans.

New Balance 991 Suede, Faux Leather and Mesh Sneakers £220 SHOP NOW New Balance trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Stradivarius Leather Retro Trainers £40 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they are.

Me+Em Retro Trainer £195 SHOP NOW This also comes in several other shades.

Autry Reelwind Low Suede and Shell Sneakers £182 SHOP NOW The contrast detailing adds an elevated edge.

2. RED SUEDE TRAINERS

Style Notes: Polished yet playful this vibrant shoe trend offers a fresh pop of colour without overwhelming your look. Adidas' red Speedcats are a firm favourite in Emily Ratajkowski's and Dua Lipa's wardrobe rotations, but Adidas and Autry host chic styles, too.

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex £90 SHOP NOW Shop the shoe trend that celebrities are wearing on repeat right now.

& Other Stories Adidas Gazelle £90 SHOP NOW This classic design will never go out of style.

Gola Elan Suede Trainers £90 SHOP NOW Style with a white pair of socks for a coordinated look.

Autry Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £213 SHOP NOW The easiest way to add a splash of colour to your autumn wardrobe.

3. BLACK SUEDE TRAINERS

Style Notes: Go back to basics and shop the emerging trend in the one shade you know you'll always be happy to wear. Black suede is a sophisticated alt to the white canvas trainers that have long lived in our wardrobes and—unlike their predecessors—are far less likely to be covered with grime after a few days.

Marks & Spencer Suede Lace Up Side Detail Trainers £45 SHOP NOW These classic black kicks look more expensive than they are.

Maison Margiela Replica Suede Sneakers £550 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair with tailored trousers.

Veja Logo-Embroidered Suede Low-Top Trainers £110 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

Autry Reelwind Low Suede and Shell Sneakers £170 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

4. BLUE SUEDE TRAINERS:

Style Notes: The colourful trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and for autumn 2024, fashion people can't get enough of pretty blue styles. From sky blue pairs to rich navy styles, blue suede trainers are the sneaker of choice for those who enjoy a brighter side of styling.

& Other Stories Adidas Handball Spezial Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW This also comes in a dusty grey shade.

Adidas + Wales Bonner Sl76 Leather-Trimmed Brushed-Suede and Mesh Sneakers £160 SHOP NOW Style with light wash jeans for an elevated take on tonal dressing.

New Balance 998 Core Rubber-Trimmed Leather, Mesh and Suede Sneakers £210 SHOP NOW These ultra-comfortable trainers will soon become your most-reached-for pair.