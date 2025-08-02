I hate to say it but sandal season is slowly slipping away. With unpredictable weather and the increasing likelihood of a downpour, the risk of soggy feet just isn't worth it. So, like many of us, I'm being nudged towards practicality and leaving my beloved sandals tucked safely in the wardrobe—at least for now.
After living in them all summer long, the thought of styling anything but sandals feels slightly disorienting. In need of inspiration, I turned to the ever-reliable French style set to see how they're transitioning their footwear for these in-between days. As always, they delivered—offering chic, weather-appropriate alternatives that still manage to retain a breezy feel.
From elegant slip-ons to timeless classics, I've rounded up the three key shoe trends French women are genuinely wearing in place of sandals right now—just look at the below for further proof.
3 Shoes French Women Are Wearing Instead of Sandals Now
1. Espadrille Wedges
Style Notes: With their rope soles and fabric uppers, espadrille wedges capture the essence of summer while offering more coverage than your average sandal.
Style Notes: Whether worn with classic blue denim, floaty white skirts, or cotton dresses, espadrille wedges hit the sweet spot between casual and polished that French women always perfect.
Shop Espadrille Wedges:
ASOS
Tyra Closed Toe Wedges
Style with a white cotton dress or pair these with your favourite jeans.
Nobody's Child
Olive Castaner Bilina Espadrilles
This warm shade of khaki is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
These also come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.
2. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: No roundup of French footwear would be complete without ballet flats. The go-to shoe for effortless elegance, this versatile staple is perfect for navigating late-summer dressing.
Style Notes: Soft, comfortable and enduringly chic, they're easy to style with mini skirts and tailored shorts now, and just as good with full-length trousers or jeans as the weather continues to cool.
Shop Ballet Flats:
H&M
Scrunchie-Detail Ballet Pumps
Wear these with white socks to give your styling a preppy edge.
Zara
Low-Heel Leather Ballerinas
Honestly, these look so much more expensive than they actually are.
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
These also come in a fresh shade of white.
3. Closed-Toe Mules
Style Notes: Equal parts laid-back and luxe, mules are having a real moment. Whether you opt for flats or heeled versions, these slip-on styles bring an instant sense of polish to any outfit.
Style Notes: Flat mules are great for everyday wear, while a low heel adds just the right amount of lift for evening plans. French women are styling them with everything from wide-leg trousers to tailored co-ords, proving just how adaptable they can be.
Shop Closed-Toe Mules:
H&M
Square-Toe Leather Mules
Be quick, these are on their way to selling out.
Reformation
Melly Flat Mule
Reformation's mules are a fashion-person favourite.
Free People
Easy Morning Mules
The almond-toe detail gives this such an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.