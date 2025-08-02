This Just in: French Women Are Over Sandals—3 Shoes They’re Wearing Now Instead

Sandals season might be drawing to a close, but fear not—I've found three stylish shoe alternatives that look just as chic and that French women are already prioritising over open toes.

Influencers @juliesfi, @emmanuellek_, @sylviemus_ wears mesh ballet flats, silver ballet flats and black mules.
(Image credit: @juliesfi, @emmanuellek_, @sylviemus_)
I hate to say it but sandal season is slowly slipping away. With unpredictable weather and the increasing likelihood of a downpour, the risk of soggy feet just isn't worth it. So, like many of us, I'm being nudged towards practicality and leaving my beloved sandals tucked safely in the wardrobe—at least for now.

After living in them all summer long, the thought of styling anything but sandals feels slightly disorienting. In need of inspiration, I turned to the ever-reliable French style set to see how they're transitioning their footwear for these in-between days. As always, they delivered—offering chic, weather-appropriate alternatives that still manage to retain a breezy feel.

From elegant slip-ons to timeless classics, I've rounded up the three key shoe trends French women are genuinely wearing in place of sandals right now—just look at the below for further proof.

3 Shoes French Women Are Wearing Instead of Sandals Now

1. Espadrille Wedges

Influencer @lenafarl sits on a bench outside of a coffee shop wearing a white shirt, a denim skirt and espadrille wedges.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: With their rope soles and fabric uppers, espadrille wedges capture the essence of summer while offering more coverage than your average sandal.

Influencer @leasy_inparis sits on a bench outside of a coffee shop wearing a white shirt, a white vest top and blue high-waisted jeans.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Whether worn with classic blue denim, floaty white skirts, or cotton dresses, espadrille wedges hit the sweet spot between casual and polished that French women always perfect.

Influencer @melodiebanfield wears a white cotton dress with white espadrille wedges.

(Image credit: @melodiebanfield)

Shop Espadrille Wedges:

Asos Design Tyra Closed Toe Wedges in Natural Linen
ASOS
Tyra Closed Toe Wedges

Style with a white cotton dress or pair these with your favourite jeans.

Olive Castaner Bilina Espadrilles
Nobody's Child
Olive Castaner Bilina Espadrilles

This warm shade of khaki is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Pamela Mignon Metallic Leather Platform Wedge Sandals
Loeffler Randall
Pamela Mignon Metallic Leather Platform Wedge Sandals

These also come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

2. Ballet Flats

Influencer @juliesfi wears white ballet flats with a white minidress and brown woven bag.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: No roundup of French footwear would be complete without ballet flats. The go-to shoe for effortless elegance, this versatile staple is perfect for navigating late-summer dressing.

Influencer @annelauremais leans on a door frame wearing grey shorts, a black top and black leather ballet flats.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Soft, comfortable and enduringly chic, they're easy to style with mini skirts and tailored shorts now, and just as good with full-length trousers or jeans as the weather continues to cool.

Influencer @emmanuellek_ wears silver ballet flats with a dark brown dress, gold earrings and a brown handbag.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Shop Ballet Flats:

Scrunchie-Detail Ballet Pumps
H&M
Scrunchie-Detail Ballet Pumps

Wear these with white socks to give your styling a preppy edge.

Low-Heel Leather Ballerinas
Zara
Low-Heel Leather Ballerinas

Honestly, these look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

These also come in a fresh shade of white.

3. Closed-Toe Mules

Influencer wears black suede mules with a longline cream skirt and a white tank top.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Equal parts laid-back and luxe, mules are having a real moment. Whether you opt for flats or heeled versions, these slip-on styles bring an instant sense of polish to any outfit.

Influencer @pia_mbd wears brown suede mules with a denim minidress and red leather bag.

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Style Notes: Flat mules are great for everyday wear, while a low heel adds just the right amount of lift for evening plans. French women are styling them with everything from wide-leg trousers to tailored co-ords, proving just how adaptable they can be.

Influencer @sabinasocol wears a yellow two piece with a silk headscarf and pointed toe mules.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop Closed-Toe Mules:

Square-Toe Leather Mules
H&M
Square-Toe Leather Mules

Be quick, these are on their way to selling out.

Melly Flat Mule
Reformation
Melly Flat Mule

Reformation's mules are a fashion-person favourite.

Easy Morning Mules
Free People
Easy Morning Mules

The almond-toe detail gives this such an elevated edge.

