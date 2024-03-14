Sambas Aren’t Over, But Celebs and Fashion People Are Just As Into This New Trainer Style

By Florrie Alexander
It’s been quite a time for Adidas over the past few seasons. Heralding 75 years of history, the brand has revitalised trainers within the fashion domain over the last year with the irreverent Sambas, eye-catching collaborations with brands such as Wales Bonner, and the continued adoration of all-things Gazelle. As a brand that knows all about creating a brilliant shoe, Adidas has once again offered up a trending heritage trainer that fashion people simply can’t get enough of. Now is the time of the SL 72.

Bella Hadid wears the Adidas SL 72 Trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a commonality between all these beloved trainers, and that’s the sporting influence. Adidas Sambas first emerged in football games while Gazelles were destined for indoor training, and the lightweight SL 72 was originally launched in the summer of 1972, coinciding with the Olympic Games, as a running shoe. As fashion often does, the style has now been adapted from its original sporty purpose, and integrated into the everyday to add a laid-back feel and relaxed edge to any outfit. From stylish women across Europe to celebrities including the ever-chic Bella Hadid, we've spotted the SL 72 styled with silk trousers, loungewear, tailoring, jeans, skirts and more. Truly, it's a shoe that does it all.

Rachael wears the Adidas SL72

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Part of the appeal comes from the streamlined silhouette of the shoe, a far cry from the chunky sole trainers that took hold a few years ago. As style has quietened, and understated design has risen to the top, these pared-back silhouettes are even more inviting. What’s more, colourful trainers are particularly prominent within fashion circles for 2024, something that has been at the heart of Adidas’s designs since its origin, and the SL 72 is offered in a range of complimenting and contrasting hues to excite and revitalise any wardrobe.

Emili wears the Adidas SL72

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

As with any in-demand Adidas trainer, these are proving quite tricky to get your hands on, but I've found the chicest selection of in-stock pairs.

SHOP THE ADIDAS SL72 TRAINER

Adidas Sl 72
Adidas SL 72
Adidas Sl 72

This particular colourway is selling fast.

Sl 72 Rs Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Sl 72 Rs Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Liven up any look with a spring-ready yellow and blue combo.

Adidas SL72
Adidas Originals
SL 72 Shoes

I know a lot of people who will be won over by the mint green accents.

Sl 72 Suede and Mesh Low-Top Trainers
Adidas Originals
SL 72 Suede and Mesh Low-Top Trainers

The combination of different green shades is a nice touch.

Adidas Sl 72 Rs
Adidas Originals
SL 72 Rs

The bold black details pull this fun colour combination together.

SHOP MORE ADIDAS TRAINERS

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers

The love of Samba's is still going strong.

Trx Vintage Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Trx Vintage Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers

Pair with all your favourite neutrals.

Country Og Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Country Og Leather Sneakers

These are definitely one to watch.

Stan Smith Lux Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Stan Smith Lux Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Stan Smith's are a true classic.

Gazelle Indoor Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Leather Sneakers

I'm a big fan of this white and green combination.

Adidas Originals Samba Og Trainers in Black
Adidas Originals
Samba Og Trainers in Black

This pair has just been restocked.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.


There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.

