Sambas Aren’t Over, But Celebs and Fashion People Are Just As Into This New Trainer Style

It’s been quite a time for Adidas over the past few seasons. Heralding 75 years of history, the brand has revitalised trainers within the fashion domain over the last year with the irreverent Sambas, eye-catching collaborations with brands such as Wales Bonner, and the continued adoration of all-things Gazelle. As a brand that knows all about creating a brilliant shoe, Adidas has once again offered up a trending heritage trainer that fashion people simply can’t get enough of. Now is the time of the SL 72.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a commonality between all these beloved trainers, and that’s the sporting influence. Adidas Sambas first emerged in football games while Gazelles were destined for indoor training, and the lightweight SL 72 was originally launched in the summer of 1972, coinciding with the Olympic Games, as a running shoe. As fashion often does, the style has now been adapted from its original sporty purpose, and integrated into the everyday to add a laid-back feel and relaxed edge to any outfit. From stylish women across Europe to celebrities including the ever-chic Bella Hadid, we've spotted the SL 72 styled with silk trousers, loungewear, tailoring, jeans, skirts and more. Truly, it's a shoe that does it all.

Part of the appeal comes from the streamlined silhouette of the shoe, a far cry from the chunky sole trainers that took hold a few years ago. As style has quietened, and understated design has risen to the top, these pared-back silhouettes are even more inviting. What’s more, colourful trainers are particularly prominent within fashion circles for 2024, something that has been at the heart of Adidas’s designs since its origin, and the SL 72 is offered in a range of complimenting and contrasting hues to excite and revitalise any wardrobe.

As with any in-demand Adidas trainer, these are proving quite tricky to get your hands on, but I've found the chicest selection of in-stock pairs.

SHOP THE ADIDAS SL72 TRAINER

Adidas SL 72 Adidas Sl 72 £79 SHOP NOW This particular colourway is selling fast.

Adidas Originals Sl 72 Rs Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Liven up any look with a spring-ready yellow and blue combo.

Adidas Originals SL 72 Shoes £80 SHOP NOW I know a lot of people who will be won over by the mint green accents.

Adidas Originals SL 72 Suede and Mesh Low-Top Trainers £80 SHOP NOW The combination of different green shades is a nice touch.

Adidas Originals SL 72 Rs £80 SHOP NOW The bold black details pull this fun colour combination together.

