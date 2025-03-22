Not Brown, Not Cream: This is the New-Season Neutral That Fashion People Can't Resist
While I write about and appreciate trends across the style spectrum, when it comes to my own wardrobe, I take a more minimal, streamlined approach. I’ve never been one for bold colours or statement prints—although I always admire them on others, I feel most confident when my outfits are more pared back. As such, over the years, I’ve curated a considered collection rooted in neutral tones: blacks, beiges, creams, greys and rich browns form the foundation of my capsule wardrobe. However, this season, I’ve discovered a fresh neutral that has officially earned its place in my rotation. Enter mole.
Sitting somewhere between brown and grey, this muted, earthy hue is the in-between shade I never knew I needed. It offers the same versatility as my most-worn neutrals but with a modern, elevated twist—less stark than black, softer than deep chocolate and more intriguing than a standard grey.
My initial intrigue turned into a full-fledged obsession when I spotted model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley executing a masterclass in tonal dressing, championing the shade with her signature sophistication. Wearing a Nour Hammour cropped leather jacket (£1175) in a chic mole hue, she seamlessly coordinated the piece with her taupe Hermès Birkin bag, proving just how polished and luxurious this colour can look.
Further cementing its status as the neutral of the moment, the mole colour trend has been gaining momentum on the runways. Louis Vuitton and Ujoh both wove the shade into their autumn/winter 2025 collections, demonstrating its ability to blend into a wardrobe while still feeling directional. Whether layered head-to-toe for a monochromatic statement or styled with a classic palette, mole is a subtle yet elevated update that enhances even the simplest of looks.
Model wears the mole colour trend on the Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2025 runway.
Ready to embrace the new-season neutral? Below, shop my curated edit of the best mole-hued pieces to add to your wardrobe now.
SHOP THE MOLE COLOUR TREND:
Waisted cardigans are the epitome of chic.
Style this on its own or layer it underneath a chocolate brown knit.
Style with wide-leg trousers to add some extra texture and movement to this look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm an L.A.-Based Fashion Stylist—31 Chic Spring Picks From Nordstrom I'd Like to See My Clients In
The bags and belts alone are worth checking out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Everyone Knows Anthropologie Makes the Best Spring Dresses—39 Styles I Currently Love
Just in time for the blooms.
By Chichi Offor
-
I Found a Trove of Cool-Girl Basics From the Nordstrom Sale—31 Chic Standouts
These have closet-staple status.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Shopping Editor—6 Spring Basics I'm Over and 6 I'm Going to Wear All the Time
Basics don't have to be boring.
By Audry Hiaoui
-
Move Over, Mesh Flats—Your Successor is Hot on Your Heels
It's trailing close behind.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
All the It Girls and Celebs Are Shelving White Sneakers for These 6 Colors
Spring's most comfortable trends.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Calling It: These Spring 2025 Revolve Items Will Be the First to Sell Out
These just nail the season's color trends.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
The Good Stuff, Basics and Shoes—30 Nordstrom Styles That Will Fit Into Any Fashion Person's Wardrobe
New closet staples.
By Bobby Schuessler