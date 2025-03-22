Not Brown, Not Cream: This is the New-Season Neutral That Fashion People Can't Resist

While I write about and appreciate trends across the style spectrum, when it comes to my own wardrobe, I take a more minimal, streamlined approach. I’ve never been one for bold colours or statement prints—although I always admire them on others, I feel most confident when my outfits are more pared back. As such, over the years, I’ve curated a considered collection rooted in neutral tones: blacks, beiges, creams, greys and rich browns form the foundation of my capsule wardrobe. However, this season, I’ve discovered a fresh neutral that has officially earned its place in my rotation. Enter mole.

Sitting somewhere between brown and grey, this muted, earthy hue is the in-between shade I never knew I needed. It offers the same versatility as my most-worn neutrals but with a modern, elevated twist—less stark than black, softer than deep chocolate and more intriguing than a standard grey.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears the mole colour trend.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

My initial intrigue turned into a full-fledged obsession when I spotted model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley executing a masterclass in tonal dressing, championing the shade with her signature sophistication. Wearing a Nour Hammour cropped leather jacket (£1175) in a chic mole hue, she seamlessly coordinated the piece with her taupe Hermès Birkin bag, proving just how polished and luxurious this colour can look.

Influencer wears mole trousers.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Further cementing its status as the neutral of the moment, the mole colour trend has been gaining momentum on the runways. Louis Vuitton and Ujoh both wove the shade into their autumn/winter 2025 collections, demonstrating its ability to blend into a wardrobe while still feeling directional. Whether layered head-to-toe for a monochromatic statement or styled with a classic palette, mole is a subtle yet elevated update that enhances even the simplest of looks.

Model wears the mole colour trend on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears the mole colour trend on the Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2025 runway.

Ready to embrace the new-season neutral? Below, shop my curated edit of the best mole-hued pieces to add to your wardrobe now.

SHOP THE MOLE COLOUR TREND:

Owen Jacket
Reformation
Owen Jacket

This lightweight layer also comes in cream and black.

Oversized Turtleneck Wool Jumper
& Other Stories
Oversized Turtleneck Wool Jumper

Such a chic addition to a knitwear collection.

Ballet Flats With Metal Piece
Massimo Dutti
Ballet Flats With Metal Piece

Sleeveless Knit Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Knit Maxi Dress

Shop this while it's on sale.

Numéro Neuf Mini - Textured Taupe
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini

Polène is quickly becoming a fashion person's new favourite.

Josette Cashmere Cardigan
KHAITE
Josette Cashmere Cardigan

Waisted cardigans are the epitome of chic.

Hatti
Nour Hammour
Hatti

Shop the jacket that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves.

Slim Long-Sleeve Top
& Other Stories
Slim Long-Sleeve Top

Style this on its own or layer it underneath a chocolate brown knit.

Romy 85
Jimmy Choo
Romy 85

These chic suede pumps also come in pink and chocolate brown.

Lyocell-Blend Blouse
H&M
Lyocell-Blend Blouse

Style with denim or pair with tailored trousers.

Sonora Veiled Ruched Top
Christopher Esber
Sonora Veiled Ruched Top

Style with wide-leg trousers to add some extra texture and movement to this look.

The Vancouver | Taupe Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Vancouver Bag

DeMellier's Vancouver bag is a fashion person's favourite.

Asymmetric Midi Dress
Alaïa
Asymmetric Midi Dress

The stretchy composition ensures a comfortable fit.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

