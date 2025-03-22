While I write about and appreciate trends across the style spectrum, when it comes to my own wardrobe, I take a more minimal, streamlined approach. I’ve never been one for bold colours or statement prints—although I always admire them on others, I feel most confident when my outfits are more pared back. As such, over the years, I’ve curated a considered collection rooted in neutral tones: blacks, beiges, creams, greys and rich browns form the foundation of my capsule wardrobe. However, this season, I’ve discovered a fresh neutral that has officially earned its place in my rotation. Enter mole.

Sitting somewhere between brown and grey, this muted, earthy hue is the in-between shade I never knew I needed. It offers the same versatility as my most-worn neutrals but with a modern, elevated twist—less stark than black, softer than deep chocolate and more intriguing than a standard grey.

My initial intrigue turned into a full-fledged obsession when I spotted model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley executing a masterclass in tonal dressing, championing the shade with her signature sophistication. Wearing a Nour Hammour cropped leather jacket (£1175) in a chic mole hue, she seamlessly coordinated the piece with her taupe Hermès Birkin bag, proving just how polished and luxurious this colour can look.

Further cementing its status as the neutral of the moment, the mole colour trend has been gaining momentum on the runways. Louis Vuitton and Ujoh both wove the shade into their autumn/winter 2025 collections, demonstrating its ability to blend into a wardrobe while still feeling directional. Whether layered head-to-toe for a monochromatic statement or styled with a classic palette, mole is a subtle yet elevated update that enhances even the simplest of looks.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears the mole colour trend on the Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2025 runway.

Ready to embrace the new-season neutral? Below, shop my curated edit of the best mole-hued pieces to add to your wardrobe now.

SHOP THE MOLE COLOUR TREND:

Reformation Owen Jacket £348 SHOP NOW This lightweight layer also comes in cream and black.

& Other Stories Oversized Turtleneck Wool Jumper £97 SHOP NOW Such a chic addition to a knitwear collection.

Massimo Dutti Ballet Flats With Metal Piece £100 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Sleeveless Knit Maxi Dress £115 £56 SHOP NOW Shop this while it's on sale.

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini £390 SHOP NOW Polène is quickly becoming a fashion person's new favourite.

KHAITE Josette Cashmere Cardigan £1750 SHOP NOW Waisted cardigans are the epitome of chic.

Nour Hammour Hatti £1175 SHOP NOW Shop the jacket that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves.

& Other Stories Slim Long-Sleeve Top £27 SHOP NOW Style this on its own or layer it underneath a chocolate brown knit.

Jimmy Choo Romy 85 £650 SHOP NOW These chic suede pumps also come in pink and chocolate brown.

H&M Lyocell-Blend Blouse £38 SHOP NOW Style with denim or pair with tailored trousers.

Christopher Esber Sonora Veiled Ruched Top £495 SHOP NOW Style with wide-leg trousers to add some extra texture and movement to this look.

DeMellier The Vancouver Bag £395 SHOP NOW DeMellier's Vancouver bag is a fashion person's favourite.