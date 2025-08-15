Enough With the Heatwave—6 Jacket Trends I Need You to Know About Now Before Autumn

I'm the sort of person who likes to look ahead. I religiously map out my to-do list for the next day before I log off my laptop for the evening. I get my shoes reheeled before the metal tap becomes exposed. I order a fresh concealer when my current tube is halfway used. I take this approach with my capsule wardrobe, too. Of course, you need to live in the now where your outfits are concerned but, when it comes to making a purchase or mulling over a new addition, I always do so with the next season in mind. Right now, my focus is on autumn 2025.
Autumn has always been my favourite season to dress for and my jacket collection is testament to that. My family joke my obsession with jackets is something I inherited from my Granny who, by her own admission, owned almost 100 of them at one point (she lived in the north of Scotland, so I think we can afford her some understanding). While I don't have anything near the impressive collection she owned, I do have a few at my disposal. And yet, I can always justify making room for one more.
With that in mind, I've started analysing autumn 2025's jacket trends now. I know, I know, it's still pretty warm out, but as someone who's a bit of an expert on the subject, I have give you a warning: the best autumn jackets always sell out fast. And I’ve noticed that a handful of jacket trends are already resonating with the fashion set, with specific styles they've worn already going out of stock.
Below I've charted the autumn jacket trends that feel most relevant for 2025 and provided the best shopping I can find for each. Some are fresh updates on classics, others feel entirely fresh, but all have that magic combination of being chic and very covetable. Scroll below to see them.
6 Autumn 2025 Jacket Trends I Need You to Know About Now
1. Suede Blazers
Style Notes: The return of the ’70s influence on the runway has brought suede blazers back into focus. Softer than leather but with the same structure, they offer polish without feeling overly formal. Rich tan and chocolate shades feel particularly autumnal and on-trend.
Shop the Trend:
ARKET
Relaxed Suede Blazer
Arket's suede blazer has sold out two years in a row now—2025 will be no different.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Topstitching
If you prefer tan hues, this is the style for you.
ZARA
100% Leather Long Jacket
This longer length will pair beautifully with fluid skirts and dresses.
2. Cropped Trenches
Style Notes: A modern twist on a classic, cropped trench coats keep the structure and detailing of the original but in a shorter, lighter form. They’re ideal for transitional dressing and pair well with both tailored and casual looks.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Short Trench Coat Jacket
This also comes in a classic beige shade.
MANGO
Double-Breasted Cropped Trench Coat
No need to size up—this Mango style is roomy as it is.
Style Notes: Red has emerged as one of the key colours of the season, and outerwear is proving to be one of the most striking ways to wear it. Massimo Dutti's windbreaker was a quick sell out (I have it on good authority that it is coming back very soon, however). That said, any jacket silhouette works, be it barn, puffer or blazer.
Shop the Trend:
THE ROW
Elodianna Two-Tone Cotton-Canvas Jacket
If The Row deems a trend as worthy, I am in non place to argue.
Tommy Hilfiger
Shiny Hooded Puffer Jacket
Embrace the preppy look with a heritage brand puffer.
TOLU COKER
Paneled Denim Jacket
I love the unique share of this denim jacket.
4. Funnel Necks
Style Notes: Whether in the form of technical materials in sporty silhouettes or something heavier in a sleek cut, funnel necks add a streamlined, modern finish to outerwear. They’re practical, too, offering extra warmth without the need for a scarf.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
High Neck Bomber Puff Jacket
This has already sold out in red—don't pause on the black.
& Other Stories
A-Line Funnel-Neck Jacket
The swing silhouette means this jacket will work under even the chunkiest knitwear.
COS
A-Line Trench Jacket
The perfect throw-on, whatever the forecast.
5. Barn Jackets
Style Notes: Country-inspired barn jackets are making a comeback again this autumn after dominating last, the key identifier being the contrast (often corduroy) collar and hardy material. Practical and unfussy, they work as well in the city as they do in the sticks when styled with denim or knitwear.
Shop the Trend:
Whistles
Neutral Corduroy Collar Jacket
The combination of warm beige and brown is incredibly sleek.
H&M
Corduroy-Collar Jacket
No one will believe this jacket cost you under £40.
BARBOUR
Sonnie Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Barbour has been crafting barn jackets in their own league for decades.
6. Distressed Leathers
Style Notes: There’s a move away from pristine finishes towards lived-in, vintage-feel leather jackets. The slightly worn texture adds depth and character, giving even new pieces a sense of history and ease. Look for obvious distressing for an authentic take, or try a more textured leather finish for a point of different to the usual sleek leather.
Shop the Trend:
Reiss
Oversize Grained-Leather Bomber Jacket in Burgundy
This burgundy hue will make your outfits look so luxe.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.