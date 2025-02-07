Chic and Conscious Shoppers Rely On These 16 B-Corp Fashion Brands for Elegant Essentials

When it comes time to part ways with our cash for a new piece of clothing, it’s universally true that cost-per-wear is always a consideration. But what about the environmental price we pay when we don’t factor in how the item's practices impact people and the planet? Certifications like B-Corp are crucial in helping guide consumers to what is truly sustainable. But how?

Monikh Dale wears a full look from B-Corp fashion brand, Faithfull The Brand.

What Is B-Corp?

B-Corp is a for-profit organisation that originated in the U.S. in 2006. Over the past two decades, the company has served as a proverbial yardstick that measures a company's "entire social and environmental impact."

What Is a B-Corp Fashion Brand?

B-Corp fashion brands are independently substantiated and subject themselves to scrutiny to confirm they meet "high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability," says the organisation’s website. Analysing five areas across the business—including community, customers and environment—B-Corp fashion brands are appraised and measured to ensure they comply with ethical codes. This process is rigorous, involving assessment and regular review to guarantee all claims are credible. It’s not for the lazy—or for brands who can’t back up declarations of being "green" or "kind to the planet."

Jeanette Madsen, wears a pieces from B-Corp fashion brand, Rotate

How Does a Brand Become B-Corp Certified?

To become a B-Corp fashion brand, labels will undergo a certification process that involves a review called the B Impact Assessment. After reviewing areas like supply chains, carbon footprints and charitable giving amongst others, businesses will then be rated based on their responses. Only companies that achieve above 80 points on this scale will become B-Corp fashion brands.

Taking this step is proof that the brands (including those below) take their output and its outcomes seriously. These are brands that have duly documented how the business manages its supply chain, pays its workers and works towards mitigating land and life loss, in addition to meeting other benchmarks. B-Corp companies go beyond avoiding certain fabrics treated with toxic chemicals and often work to pioneer next-gen fibres. They’re actively playing a part in combating the textile waste crisis and providing solutions to what happens to clothes once we no longer want to wear them.

Sylvie Mus wears a pieces from B-Corp fashion brand, Faithfull The Brand.

Discussing these concerns can sometimes feel like a heavy topic—the exact opposite effect of the serotonin boost you get when your latest purchase finally arrives in the post. But driving industry change, encouraging circularity and reducing climate impact is part and parcel of designing a gorgeous garment that you’ll cherish forever.

As a customer, you can also make a difference, and the simplest way to do so is by shopping less and shopping smarter. When it does come time to inject your wardrobe with something new or invest in an item you can’t take your mind off, you can always start by buying from the below B-Corp fashion brands. From the coastal Aussie town of Byron Bay to the inner-city heart of Copenhagen and closer to home in London, these are the B-Corp fashion brands that balance style with substance and sustainability.

Megan Storey wears a dress from B-Corp fashion brand, Ganni.

B-Corp Fashion Brands Marrying Style With Sustainability

1. Ganni

Disrupting the Danish fashion landscape with energetic slices of leopard print, buckled ballet flats and sweet blouses in pink gingham and eclectic blue, is Ganni. Owned by a husband-and-wife team, creative director Ditte Reffstrup and founder Nicolaj Reffstrup have revolutionised the Scandi scene with playful pieces that are always flirty and bold. On the runway, the brand is fashioning slouchy denim jeans wrapped in a foil finish, but behind the scenes, it's operating under a "progress over perfection" ethos. With ambitious goals like reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2027 to introducing coveted styles like the top-handle Bou Bag in alternative vegan leathers, Ganni is making a chic commitment with its stewardship.

Shop Ganni:

GANNI Leopard Betzy Cropped Jeans £235 This is a true "Ganni Girl" silhouette. We love these slightly flared jeans in this trendy leopard print organic cotton.

2. Chloé

Chloé is fiercely breaking new ground for a luxury heritage brand, and doing so in Sienna Miller-approved platform wedges. From its inception in 1952 under the helm of Gaby Aghion to its current tenure with Chemena Kamali—lest we forget all the trailblazing designers that came between like Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo and Gabriela Hearst—Chloé’s bohemian ruffle dresses, caped coats and angelic lace are all woven with a desire to create “beautiful products leveraging responsible environmental and social practices.”

Shop Chloé:

3. Hush

What began in 2003 as an Australian ex-pat’s desire to wear effortlessly stylish pieces for her newfound life in London has blossomed into a beacon of the responsible dressing movement. Now, two decades later, Hush has recommitted to its mission by becoming a B-Corp fashion brand. Crafting laid-back pieces like low-impact denim and fully traceable cashmere, Hush opts for timeless designs over seasonal trends for items you can cherish for years to come. (Trust us, our editors are still fawning over Hush's cropped trench toat.)

Shop Hush:

hush Suede Jacket £400 Embrace the suede jacket trend with this ethically-sourced piece.

4. Spell

Australian label Spell is a mainstay across the country’s balmy east coast, from the rolling hinterlands of Byron Bay, sunburnt beaches of Manly and inner-city suburbs of Sydney. On the global stage, it is recognised as a leader of sustainable fashion.

Transparency is stitched into the very foundations of the brand, with Spell releasing annual impact reports that go above and beyond anything required of them as a B-Corp fashion brand. These yearly reviews outline innovations they’ve taken, like piloting a garment takeback and recycling programme, and lessons they’ve learned, which is equally important when recognising how the path to ethical design is not linear. (These reports have also become essential blueprints for other fashion brands looking to become more sustainable.)

Though their romantic-meets-rock designs are spotted everywhere from Los Angeles to Dallas, they’re best displayed in your closet alongside your intentionally curated wardrobe of slow fashion pieces.

Shop Spell:

Camellia Stevie Lace Boho Dress £135 While shopping second-hand is the most sustainable purchase you can make, this vintage-inspired dress is the second.

5. Faithfull The Brand

Quality basics, vintage-inspired silhouettes, romantic prints and conscious tailoring are at the core of sun-seeking label Faithfull The Brand. As the name suggests, Faithfull is staunchly committed to thoughtful and considered design at every step of its operation. From the luxurious silk crepe and lace dress you slip on over your bathers for a long beachy lunch to the lower environmental impact fabrics that make up these pieces, these garments bring wanderlust and a feel-good feeling.

Shop Faithfull The Brand:

FAITHFULL Enna Asymmetric Woven Blazer £417 This linen-blend blazer is so chic.

6. Maggie Marilyn

“A Better World” is what New Zealand fashion brand Maggie Marilyn aspires to achieve through their silky shirts, straight-leg recycled cotton denim, tailored crepe bodices and floaty bubble skirts. “We believe that nothing is impossible when you combine collective force with brave ideas,” explains the brand that has become proof that elegant, feminine essentials can be pieces to live in and hold onto forever.

Collections are seasonless and fall into two categories. ‘Somewhere’ is their wardrobe fundamentals made from natural fibres like locally sourced merino wool, while ‘Forever’ are serene pieces that not only get better with age but are inspired by the languid life led by antipodean women.

Shop Maggie Marilyn:

Maggie Marilyn £225 This mid-weight satin mini makes for such a luxe basic.

7. Mulberry

On Mulberry’s 50th anniversary, the heritage brand toted around town on the crook of Kate Middleton’s arm and inseparable from Alexa Chung asked a decisive question: Can a bag save the world?

What began as a leather accessory born from a dining room table in Somerset has become a staple of British design, and now, a model that prioritises responsible sourcing and a vision for a regenerative and circular luxury industry. From publishing their supplier list in the name of transparency to offering an exchange program, the best Mulberry bags are ‘Made To Last’.

Shop Mulberry:

8. Bassike

Drawing inspiration from the local surf community, relaxed outlook and sweeping coastline of Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Bassike (pronounced basic) is a B-Corp fashion brand that prioritises transparency and strong design above all else. This is a promise they’ve upheld since its inception in 2006, but in recent years they’ve taken bold steps to become as low-impact and responsible as possible.

For instance, in 2021 they became certified carbon neutral, while in 2022 alone, the brand diverted 6228kg of excess cotton textile offcuts from landfills. As they say themselves, this brand is more than just a basic.

"The B-Corp certification has created a framework for Bassike to work with holistically throughout the entirety of our business," Bassike's co-founder Deborah Sams tells Who What Wear UK of the significance of becoming a B-Corp fashion brand.

"The whole process empowered us to identify the areas where we are flourishing, and more importantly, identify areas of development we need to work through next," she adds. "Achieving B Corp certification was a long and thorough process, but it is this level of detail that makes B Corp certification so respected and personally rewarding."

Shop Bassike:

Bassike Classic T.Shirt £60 This basic white t-shirt is elevated by the addition of some slouchy dark denim and a studded belt.

9. Bondi Born

Bondi Born brings the sandy inlet of one of the world’s most famous beaches and transports the effortless shapes worn by its locals into effortless swimwear and apparel. The brand already garnered endorsements from Beyoncé and Hailey Bieber for their premium quality and unmatched fit. But in 2021, the label became a B-Corp fashion brand and entrenched its commitment to premium craftsmanship and sustainability. With pieces made from technically advanced Italian fabrics and every single fibre either recycled, repurposed or donated, Bondi Born is part of a tidal wave of Australian fashion brands shaping the future of fashion.

Shop Bondi Born:

BONDI BORN Kobe Satin Pleat Shoulder Top £270 This metallic tone is such an elegant way to try the scarf blouse trend. Pair with satin trousers to really embrace the pearlescent finish.

10. Sézane

From a Haussmann-style building on Rue du Bac in Paris’s 7th arrondissement comes a lesson in collaboration and cohabitation. Founded in 2013, French fashion brand Sézane understands that clothing helps tell the story of someone’s life. They acknowledge the tale of the garment begins far before it ends up in your wardrobe and doesn’t conclude once you’ve fallen out of love with it. In addition to their seasonless drops, the brand also releases unsold pieces from their archives to ensure nothing goes to waste—something that is also bolstered by the fact that three-quarters of materials used are eco-friendly. These are pieces that memories are made in

Shop Sézane:

Sezane Denisa Jumper £110 The V-shaped sweater can often appear outdated, but this soft fabric is super cosy and pairs perfectly with slouchy wide-leg trousers.

11. With Nothing Underneath

In 2022, only five years after the label was founded in 2017, With Nothing Underneath brings an ethical approach to shopping by crafting truly timeless wardrobe staples. From pieces like structured grey herringbone blazers to finely brushed flannels, these styles nail the essentials with a keen interest in preserving the earth’s natural resources.

Shop With Nothing Underneath:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic Shirt in Denim £130 Get a jumpstart on your spring capsule wardrobe with this denim shirt.

12. Rotate

They’re the chintzy party looks see stylish women wear when sipping martinis at an exclusive dimly-lit bar. But each sequin tells a story—one of an unwavering commitment to the power of transformative fashion. Rotate’s pieces not only instil the wearer with a sense of confidence but as a B-Corp fashion brand it is constantly optimising to ensure all areas of the business adhere to the highest standards of sustainability and responsibility.

Shop Rotate:

13. Remain

Also within the Birger Christensen Collective, Remain redefines classic style through a contemporary lens. Sumptuous knits, ‘90s-inspired staples and sophisticated basics form the core of this Danish fashion brand. But while the pieces are unassumingly elegant, the work done in the studio is anything but. From using 80% of preferred materials—a term that refers to fabrics that have a positive impact on the environment to ensuring minimum standards of safety and labour rights to all workers and increasing their size range to offering garments in a 48, this label remains to empower and transform.

Shop Remain:

14. Veja

Sportswear is a sector of the fashion industry that is often facing allegations of forced labour and inhumane working conditions. Veja, the French footwear brand founded in 2005, has ensured their trainers will have you stepping out on the right foot. A certified B-Corp fashion brand since 2018, Veja’s uses advanced technology like materials made from recycled plastic bottles along with natural fibres like organic cotton to make their sleek shoes. Talk about treading lightly.

Shop Veja:

VEJA Campo Leather and Suede Sneakers £115 Laura Harrier might have us convinced investing in a pair of grey trainers are essential, but for those of us who still adore the classic white hue, we love the look of these sleek shape.

15. Allbirds

Allbirds are taking strides to reach the ambitious objective of reducing their entire carbon footprint to zero by 2030. To do so, the B-Corp fashion brand is exclusively using natural fibres—they’ve never used synthetics or plastics in their trainers—offsetting output by regenerative agriculture schemes and striving to use responsible energy sources like solar power. And can we just say how comfortable Allbirds are?

Shop Allbirds:

Allbirds Women's Wool Runner Go £115 If you are, however, in the market for grey trainers, why not try these?

16. Vestiaire Collective

Circular fashion is not only possible, but it’s made stylish with Vestiaire Collective. The premise is simple—rehome items you’re no longer infatuated with through the world’s leading luxury resale platform. Vestiare Collective helped forge the pre-loved fashion revolution, with the app connecting sellers peddling vintage and new-season pieces to sartorial lovers across the globe. You no longer need to travel to shop at boutiques in cultural hubs like New York and Paris, with Vestiare Collective bringing these treasure troves to the comfort of your home. With over three million items already listed, we guarantee there’s something for everyone.

Shop Vestiaire Collective: