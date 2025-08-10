I’m not sure about you, but as we move towards autumn, the past few seasons’ obsession with colourful trainers has started to lose its appeal for me. What once felt playful and refreshing is now starting to feel… a little tricky. The outfit-interrupting bursts of colour that once elevated my looks now seem harder to style, particularly as I find myself veering towards a more grown-up, grounded palette as the weather starts to cool.
Black trainers still feel a touch too heavy and white, although reliable, is predictable. This is likely why I immediately noticed the latest trainer colour trend to crop up: Enter grey trainers. Inspired by a handful of models who are no strangers to making off-duty dressing look chic, I’ve been taking my cues from two in particular who have made a strong case for this understated footwear choice in the last week.
First up was Suki Waterhouse, who styled her pair with cut-off denim shorts and a casual varsity jacket. In a cool shade of grey, her trainers blended seamlessly into her outfit, complementing rather than competing with it.
Then there’s Elsa Hosk, who gave the grey trainer trend a typically elevated twist, wearing them with matching capris and a sleek white tank. It was the most refined take on athleisure I’ve seen in a while, made all the more chic by her thoughtful trainer pairing.
A truly chameleonic piece, the grey trainer has a way of working with almost anything in your wardrobe without stealing the spotlight. Keep scrolling to discover my edit of the best grey trainers to shop now.
Shop Grey Trainers:
Adidas
SL 72 Trainers
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Onitsuka Tiger
Tokuten Trainers
Onitsuka Tiger trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Prada
Montecarlo Re-Edition 2005 Suede Sneakers
Style with fresh white socks to give your look a preppy edge.
New Balance
370 Sneakers
These also come in a warm brown shade.
Free People
Coolway Baresi Sneakers
Style with denim or pair these with a swishy skirt.
Axel Arigato
Daze Runner
This dark grey hue is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Salomon
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
These comfortable trainers are perfect for coastal hikes and city jaunts alike.
Toteme
Suede-Trimmed Wool-Flannel Sneakers
These also come in four other shades.
Salomon
Rx Marie Jeanne Collapsible-Heel Mesh and Nubuck Sneakers
The sneakerina trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Miu Miu
Tyre Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
While I love these in the grey, they also come in a tempting shade of pink.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.