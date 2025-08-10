The Non-White Trainer Colour Trend Models Are Wearing With Leggings and Denim Right Now

I'll happily take my off-duty styling cues from top models. Read on to discover the trainer colour trend they're all wearing.

Model Elsa Hosk leans on a fence outside wearing grey capri pants with a white vest top, a Hermes bag and grey trainers styled with white socks.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
I’m not sure about you, but as we move towards autumn, the past few seasons’ obsession with colourful trainers has started to lose its appeal for me. What once felt playful and refreshing is now starting to feel… a little tricky. The outfit-interrupting bursts of colour that once elevated my looks now seem harder to style, particularly as I find myself veering towards a more grown-up, grounded palette as the weather starts to cool.

Black trainers still feel a touch too heavy and white, although reliable, is predictable. This is likely why I immediately noticed the latest trainer colour trend to crop up: Enter grey trainers. Inspired by a handful of models who are no strangers to making off-duty dressing look chic, I’ve been taking my cues from two in particular who have made a strong case for this understated footwear choice in the last week.

Suki Waterhouse walks down the street in L.A. wearing grey trainers with denim shorts, a varsity jacket and a small east-west bag. She wears a cap on her head and speaks on the phone.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

First up was Suki Waterhouse, who styled her pair with cut-off denim shorts and a casual varsity jacket. In a cool shade of grey, her trainers blended seamlessly into her outfit, complementing rather than competing with it.

Then there’s Elsa Hosk, who gave the grey trainer trend a typically elevated twist, wearing them with matching capris and a sleek white tank. It was the most refined take on athleisure I’ve seen in a while, made all the more chic by her thoughtful trainer pairing.

Model Elsa Hosk leans on a fence outside wearing grey capri pants with a white vest top, a Hermes bag and grey trainers styled with white socks.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

A truly chameleonic piece, the grey trainer has a way of working with almost anything in your wardrobe without stealing the spotlight. Keep scrolling to discover my edit of the best grey trainers to shop now.

Shop Grey Trainers:

