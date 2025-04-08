I’m Ready to Admit It—These £85 Adidas Trainers Are Officially Cooler Than Sambas

If there’s one person who can convince me to try a new trainer trend, it’s Jennifer Lawrence, and this week, she planted the seed of a fresh footwear obsession: Adidas's Tokyo trainers. With her signature low-key, polished style, the actor continues to weave new-season pieces into her wardrobe with ease, balancing her everyday staples with some of the industry's most talked-about new arrivals.

This week, Lawrence crafted a casual look steeped in her signature off-duty cool: slouchy, loose-fit jeans, a knee-length cream coat and a hoodie in a soft grey hue—unassuming essentials that served as a blank canvas for a high-impact trainer moment.

Swapping out her much-loved Puma Speedcats and leaving her trusty Sambas on the bench, Lawrence reached for a fresh trainer trend that feels just the right amount of under-the-radar: the Adidas Tokyo trainers. Tapping into this season’s growing love for low-profile silhouettes, the Tokyo trainers are built on a slim sole that gives them a refined, agile edge, somewhere between sporty and sleek.

(Image credit: Splash)

Of course, Adidas knows a thing or two about crafting cult-status sneakers—just look at the Sambas that dominated London's streets for seasons. But as the pendulum of trends swings once again, there’s a noticeable shift towards slimmer, retro-inspired designs taking grip right now. Alongside the Tokyos, which Kendall Jenner also recently wore, the brand’s Taekwondo trainers have also begun gaining traction amongst fashion circles, echoing the wider rise of the ballet trainer trend and the move towards streamlined, playful and quietly cool designs.

Selecting a style with a simple white base and red logo detailing, Lawrence's pair struck the balance between classic white trainers and trending colourful pairs, but the brand hosts plenty of styles with various colour pairings. Read on to discover Adidas Tokyo trainers here and to shop our other favourite Adidas trainers below.

