I’m Ready to Admit It—These £85 Adidas Trainers Are Officially Cooler Than Sambas

Adidas's Tokyo trainers have quietly become a go-to for celebrities and fashion people. Here's why the trend is taking off, and where to shop it this season.

Jennifer Lawrence wears Adidas Tokyo trainers.
If there’s one person who can convince me to try a new trainer trend, it’s Jennifer Lawrence, and this week, she planted the seed of a fresh footwear obsession: Adidas's Tokyo trainers. With her signature low-key, polished style, the actor continues to weave new-season pieces into her wardrobe with ease, balancing her everyday staples with some of the industry's most talked-about new arrivals.

This week, Lawrence crafted a casual look steeped in her signature off-duty cool: slouchy, loose-fit jeans, a knee-length cream coat and a hoodie in a soft grey hue—unassuming essentials that served as a blank canvas for a high-impact trainer moment.

Swapping out her much-loved Puma Speedcats and leaving her trusty Sambas on the bench, Lawrence reached for a fresh trainer trend that feels just the right amount of under-the-radar: the Adidas Tokyo trainers. Tapping into this season’s growing love for low-profile silhouettes, the Tokyo trainers are built on a slim sole that gives them a refined, agile edge, somewhere between sporty and sleek.

Jennifer Lawrence wears Adidas Tokyo Trainers.

Of course, Adidas knows a thing or two about crafting cult-status sneakers—just look at the Sambas that dominated London's streets for seasons. But as the pendulum of trends swings once again, there’s a noticeable shift towards slimmer, retro-inspired designs taking grip right now. Alongside the Tokyos, which Kendall Jenner also recently wore, the brand’s Taekwondo trainers have also begun gaining traction amongst fashion circles, echoing the wider rise of the ballet trainer trend and the move towards streamlined, playful and quietly cool designs.

Selecting a style with a simple white base and red logo detailing, Lawrence's pair struck the balance between classic white trainers and trending colourful pairs, but the brand hosts plenty of styles with various colour pairings. Read on to discover Adidas Tokyo trainers here and to shop our other favourite Adidas trainers below.

SHOP ADIDAS TOKYO TRAINERS:

Adidas Originals Tokyo Trainers in White and Red
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers

Shop the trainer trend that Jennifer Lawrence loves.

Adidas Originals Tokyo Trainers in White and Blue
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers

These are such an easy way to weave some colour into you wardrobe rotation.

Adidas Originals Tokyo Trainers in Blue and White
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers

Style with denim or wear with straight-leg trousers.

Adidas Originals Tokyo Trainers in White and Black
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers

The slim-line silhouette gives these a retro energy.

Tokyo Shoes
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers

Classic black trainers will never go out of style.

Tokyo Shoes
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers

Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.

Tokyo Shoes
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers

The metallic trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Tokyo Shoes
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers

These comfortable trainers will soon become some of your most-reached-for pairs.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE ADIDAS TRAINERS:

Taekwondo Mei Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Pony Hair Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Taekwondo Mei Leather-Trimmed Cow-Print Pony Hair Sneakers

The cow-print fashion trend is set to soar this summer.

+ Bad Bunny Ballerina Leather-Trimmed Satin and Suede Sneakers
Adidas Originals
+ Bad Bunny Ballerina Leather-Trimmed Satin and Suede Sneakers

Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long.

Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

These also come in brown and dark yellow.

Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Taekwondo Metallic Textured-Leather Slip-On Sneakers

Fashion people keep reaching for the Adidas' Taekwondo trainers right now.

+ Y-3 Regu Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
+ Y-3 Regu Leather Sneakers

Trust me—the ballet trainer trend is going to be everywhere this season.

+ Taqwa Bint Ali Megaride Metallic Leather and Mesh Sneakers
Adidas Originals
+ Taqwa Bint Ali Megaride Metallic Leather and Mesh Sneakers

Style with crisp white socks or wear these without.

Adizero Pr Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Adizero Pr Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

These also come in red.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

