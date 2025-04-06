Not Black, Not White: The "Just Right" Trainer Colour Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing

Grey trainers are the hidden gem your wardrobe has been missing. They strike the perfect balance between sleek black pairs and crisp white ones, offering you the best of both worlds without leaning too far in either direction. It turns out I'm not alone in this belief. Just look at Katie Holmes in a recent sighting.

As she strolled through the New York City streets, Holmes showcased her casual style, donning relaxed sweatpants and a double-breasted coat. But her choice of footwear—grey Adidas trainers—truly stole the spotlight. These shoes epitomised what I've always suspected about grey trainers: They're the cool, understated middle child of the trainer world, effortlessly pulling together any outfit with a laid-back yet polished vibe. I predict more fashion people will add this colourway to their trainer rotations this spring, so take a cue from Holmes and keep scrolling to shop for the best pairs worth incorporating into your wardrobe.

Katie Holmes wears sunglasses, a long coat, gray sweatpants, and Adidas sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Adidas sneakers; Carolina Herrera sunglasses

Shop the Best Grey Trainers:

Grand Court Base 00s Shoes
Adidas
Grand Court Base 00s Shoes

A pair similar to Holmes's.

Made in Usa 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
Made in Usa 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers

Chic Scandi women loves these New Balance sneakers.

New Balance Fuelcell 996v5 Trainers
Free People
New Balance Fuelcell 996v5 Trainers

One of the hottest trainer styles of the moment.

On Cloudnova 2 Performance All Day Trainers in Grey
On Running
Cloudnova 2 Performance All Day Trainers in Grey

An editor favourite.

Alo Runner - Grey/grey
Alo
Alo Runner

The perfect mix of techy and bold.

New Balance 740 Trainers in Grey
New Balance
740 Trainers in Grey

A classic that doesn't feel basic to me.

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
SALOMON
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

This soft grey is the perfect neutral.

Gt-2160 Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
ASICS
Gt-2160 Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Style with leggings or wide-leg pants.

Ld-1000 Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
NIKE
Ld-1000 Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

You can't beat Nike.

Leather-Trimmed Stretch-Knit Slip-On Sneakers
TOD'S
Leather-Trimmed Stretch-Knit Slip-On Sneakers

A high fashion option.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

