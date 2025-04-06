Grey trainers are the hidden gem your wardrobe has been missing. They strike the perfect balance between sleek black pairs and crisp white ones, offering you the best of both worlds without leaning too far in either direction. It turns out I'm not alone in this belief. Just look at Katie Holmes in a recent sighting.

As she strolled through the New York City streets, Holmes showcased her casual style, donning relaxed sweatpants and a double-breasted coat. But her choice of footwear—grey Adidas trainers—truly stole the spotlight. These shoes epitomised what I've always suspected about grey trainers: They're the cool, understated middle child of the trainer world, effortlessly pulling together any outfit with a laid-back yet polished vibe. I predict more fashion people will add this colourway to their trainer rotations this spring, so take a cue from Holmes and keep scrolling to shop for the best pairs worth incorporating into your wardrobe.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Adidas sneakers; Carolina Herrera sunglasses

Shop the Best Grey Trainers:

Adidas Grand Court Base 00s Shoes £55 SHOP NOW A pair similar to Holmes's.

NEW BALANCE Made in Usa 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers £220 SHOP NOW Chic Scandi women loves these New Balance sneakers.

Free People New Balance Fuelcell 996v5 Trainers £128 SHOP NOW One of the hottest trainer styles of the moment.

On Running Cloudnova 2 Performance All Day Trainers in Grey £150 SHOP NOW An editor favourite.

Alo Alo Runner £180 SHOP NOW The perfect mix of techy and bold.

New Balance 740 Trainers in Grey £100 SHOP NOW A classic that doesn't feel basic to me.

SALOMON Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £165 SHOP NOW This soft grey is the perfect neutral.

ASICS Gt-2160 Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £125 SHOP NOW Style with leggings or wide-leg pants.

NIKE Ld-1000 Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW You can't beat Nike.