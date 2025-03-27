I Thought I Needed New Shoes—Turns Out, This Trouser Trend Revitalised My Entire Wardrobe
Lately, my mornings have started on a note of frustration. As I rifle through my wardrobe, searching for an outfit that just works, I find myself disappointed. A few months ago, things felt easier. Boots were my daily uniform and everything seemed to fall into place. Now, as I embrace lighter footwear, my outfits feel… incomplete.
At first, I assumed I needed a new pair of shoes to solve the problem. But after a fruitless hunt, I realised I was looking in the wrong place. Instead of switching up my footwear, I needed to rethink my trousers. So, I stepped away from my go-to wide-leg silhouettes and straight-leg jeans and turned my attention to a sleek, often-overlooked staple: cropped black trousers.
This moment of inspiration wasn’t entirely my own. It struck when I saw Hailey Bieber stepped out in the chicest pointed-toe heels outfit. Complete with a pair of perfectly cropped trousers, her outfit had an effortless ease to it—polished, relaxed, simple and striking. With a little ankle showing, it felt light and spring-ready without relying on floaty dresses or skirts.
And the styling potential? Endless. Bieber’s look—complete with a classic trench and striped top—had a French energy that I can't ignore. But beyond the Parisian aesthetic, cropped black trousers are a smart wardrobe addition that makes styling spring-ready shoes so much easier. With ballet flats, they feel pretty and polished; with low-profile trainers, they channel a laid-back ease. And with a pair of heeled mules? An article-worthy outfit.
As I’ve learned, sometimes the key to unlocking a fresh outfit formula isn’t about buying more—it’s about shifting focus. And for now, my attention is firmly on the power of the cropped trousers.
Read on to discover my favourite styles below.
SHOP BLACK CROPPED TROUSERS:
This comes in UK sizes 6—24, as well as short, regular and long lengths.
I always come back to COS for their comfortable, well tailored trousers.
Style this with mary janes for a French-inspired finish.
Wear this with a boxy bomber jacket for a very 2025 silhouette.
While I love these in black, they also come in a playful zebra print style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The Simple and Trend-Forward Denim Outfit That Requires No Effort at All
As seen all over the runways.
By Judith Jones
-
5 Activewear Trends I Spot in Every Pilates Studio in Manhattan
What NYC fashion people are wearing to work out.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I'm Obsessed With TikTok Micro-Trends—6 I'm Shopping for Spring
TikTok rabbit holes are my favorite.
By Audry Hiaoui
-
I've Felt Blah About Denim Jackets, But This Chic Update Just Made Me Do a 180
Elegant, no?
By Natalie Cantell
-
The Elevated Alternative to Black Loafers I Keep Seeing on the Streets of Paris
Closet-staple status.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Everyone Will Run to Buy This '90s Sandal Trend After Seeing What Hailey Bieber Just Wore
It's still going strong.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm an L.A.-Based Fashion Stylist—31 Chic Spring Picks From Nordstrom I'd Like to See My Clients In
The bags and belts alone are worth checking out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Everyone Knows Anthropologie Makes the Best Spring Dresses—39 Styles I Currently Love
Just in time for the blooms.
By Chichi Offor