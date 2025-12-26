PSA to Everyone Who Bought Those Viral The Row and Ugg Slides This Year: This Is What to Wear With Them

Winter officially started a few days ago, but it's felt like winter in much of the country for more than a month at this point. And for many, that means one thing: Uggs. I've been discussing one pair, in particular, for many weeks already, and if you're a fan of The Row, it's the perfect style for you. The Row's Hudson Mules are undoubtedly one of the brand's most popular shoes of the year, and Hailey Bieber is the latest of several celebrities to wear them. But if you're seeking a similar style that's far more affordable, the Ugg Elea slides are certain to satisfy you. The minimalist mules are just as cozy but more streamlined than other buzzy Ugg slides. Both are rounded-toe suede mules, with all of Ugg's and some—but not all—of The Row's Hudson Mules being lined in fur.
The way in which Bieber styled her The Row suede mules was as chic and cool—and dressy—as outfits that contain casual suede mules get. And even though she was wearing the flats with baggy grey sweatpants, the other pieces she paired with them added infinite polish. She wore a long black double-breasted coat. (Hers even had a tuxedo collar. Although, that isn't necessary when re-creating the look.) With it, she wore a V-neck sweatshirt, a slouchy black leather shoulder bag, and round sunglasses. That's all you need, folks—an elegant wool coat and elevated accessories, and your sweatpants and flat suede mules from either brand are suddenly appropriate for a great many occasions, not just ultra-casual ones.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.