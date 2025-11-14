Stop Everything—The Row's New Winter Bags Just Arrived, and They're Already Selling Out

Plus, there's one Margaux 10 available. Who's gonna get it?

Two The Row models at the winter 2025 show carrying the new E/W India Bag.
(Image credit: The Row)
Before I get into the new bags at The Row that will no doubt go on to dominate the winter 2025 accessories landscape, I have news. Yes, there is a Margaux 10 in stock, and no, it won't last for five minutes once I press publish on this story. If you snag it, contact me. I'd love to know. If it's gone when you click the link, don't say I didn't warn you.

Anyways, back to the real reason I hopped on my soapbox today to share a rare bit of good news. The Row just released its long-awaited winter 2025 collection online, which, of course, includes the handbags that debuted in Paris in March 2025. Among the refined coats and tights-as-pants were a bevy of beautiful purses, ranging from top-handles to shoulder bags, all of which are already starting to sell out, despite having only just been stocked.

Their names, you ask? Well, there's a new take on the sculptural Marcel, which now has a more classically rectangular shape and two short top handles. Then there is the E/W India, which, as its name suggests, looks like the beloved India bag but with an east-west, elongated silhouette that feels very 2025. (The brown color-way already sold out, but black is still available.) The medium-sized Ingrid Bag is still in stock in both brown and black and has a sleek bowler shape to it, but the Sally is not. You'll have to join the waitlist if you want to get your hands on one of those soft, slouchy shoulder styles. It's worth the wait, though, I promise.

That's enough from me. You have bags to buy. Keep scrolling to shop the new winter 2025 handbags at The Row.

Marcel Bag

E/W India Bag

Medium Ingrid Bag

Sally Bag

