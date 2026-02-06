Camel Trench Coats Will Always Be Chic, But Fashion Insiders Are Swapping Theirs for This Elevated Alternative

Tired of your camel trench? Classic dressers have convinced me that this understated colour is the chicest around.

Three fashion people wear the black trench coat trend.
Spring may be just around the corner, but grey skies are still forecast for the foreseeable. Nevertheless, I’ve made it my mission to use the beginning of the new month as a do-over of sorts, so February can still start on a high note, despite the weather. Armed with fresh styling inspiration and some pounds saved from a quiet January, a spring coat was exactly what my capsule wardrobe was missing. And, as someone who leans towards unfussy styling, it’s classic trench coats that have my full attention as the best piece to invest in now. But the coat I have in mind isn’t a camel, tan or taupe hue; it is, in fact, the shade beloved by minimalists everywhere: black.

Highly functional and endlessly chic, a trench coat is one of those tried-and-true staples that will never be sitting dormant in your wardrobe for long. From on-trend funnel necks to cropped styles, the silhouette may change, but the impact of this timeless coat remains the same. It makes sense, then, that such a versatile coat in understated black would be the perfect hero piece.

Fashion person Monikh wears the black trench coat trend.

Of course, black is undoubtedly one of the most versatile colours in any wardrobe. From loafers to blazers, dresses to knitwear, you can count on black to add depth to your look, or switch from grungy to sophisticated with just a change of accessories. Always one step ahead of the curve, designers have been championing the return of the black trench coat for spring/summer 2026. From cinched, sculptural shapes at Ermanno Scervino to contrasting stitching at Aaron Esh, this elevated coat was all over the runways, so it won’t be long until it hits the streets too.

Fashion person Valeria Soba wears the black trench coat trend.

Elevating straight-leg jeans and a well-placed headscarf, as seen here on Valeria Soba, or balancing a pop of colour and white trainers in true Monikh Dale style (pictured above), the black trench is fast becoming the It piece to own this season. So, if you want a super-versatile coat that’s guaranteed to invite compliments, keep scrolling to see my edit of the best black trench coats to buy now.

