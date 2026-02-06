Spring may be just around the corner, but grey skies are still forecast for the foreseeable. Nevertheless, I’ve made it my mission to use the beginning of the new month as a do-over of sorts, so February can still start on a high note, despite the weather. Armed with fresh styling inspiration and some pounds saved from a quiet January, a spring coat was exactly what my capsule wardrobe was missing. And, as someone who leans towards unfussy styling, it’s classic trench coats that have my full attention as the best piece to invest in now. But the coat I have in mind isn’t a camel, tan or taupe hue; it is, in fact, the shade beloved by minimalists everywhere: black.
Highly functional and endlessly chic, a trench coat is one of those tried-and-true staples that will never be sitting dormant in your wardrobe for long. From on-trend funnel necks to cropped styles, the silhouette may change, but the impact of this timeless coat remains the same. It makes sense, then, that such a versatile coat in understated black would be the perfect hero piece.
Of course, black is undoubtedly one of the most versatile colours in any wardrobe. From loafers to blazers, dresses to knitwear, you can count on black to add depth to your look, or switch from grungy to sophisticated with just a change of accessories. Always one step ahead of the curve, designers have been championing the return of the black trench coat for spring/summer 2026. From cinched, sculptural shapes at Ermanno Scervino to contrasting stitching at Aaron Esh, this elevated coat was all over the runways, so it won’t be long until it hits the streets too.
Elevating straight-leg jeans and a well-placed headscarf, as seen here on Valeria Soba, or balancing a pop of colour and white trainers in true Monikh Dale style (pictured above), the black trench is fast becoming the It piece to own this season. So, if you want a super-versatile coat that’s guaranteed to invite compliments, keep scrolling to see my edit of the best black trench coats to buy now.
Shop Black Trench Coats:
ZARA
Water-Repellent Cape Trench Coat
Part cape, part trench and fully waterproof. What's not to love?
Reformation
Matteo Trench
This one is also available in petite sizes.
Toteme
Crisp Summer Trench in Washed Black
With a tumbled, almost lived-in effect, this one is a little more unique.
The Frankie Shop
Veyron Double-Breasted Belted Twill Trench Coat
Fashion people love The Frankie Shop outerwear for good reason.
& Other Stories
Tie-Belt Wool Trench Coat
In a plush wool blend, this will keep you warm during spring's chilliest days.
ASOS DESIGN
Longline Trench Coat
An affordable take on a classic.
Ganni
Bonded Cotton Trench Coat
This Ganni iteration was all over the CPHFW street-style set.
ASOS DESIGN
Funnel Neck Longline Formal Trench Coat
You heard it here first: funnel-neck trench coats are now a thing!
Na-kd
Oversized Trenchcoat
This Na-kd iteration looks so much more expensive than it is.
Whistles
Black Riley Trench Coat
If a sweeping trench isn't your speed, why not try this chic cropped style?
Allsaints
Linnie Lightweight Trench Coat
A great way to add some edge to your winter whites.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.