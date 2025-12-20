Spotted in LA: The Chic, '90s-Inspired Jeans and Jacket Combo Hailey Is Bringing Into 2026

It's official: according to Hailey Bieber, this exact jeans and jacket pairing is the only going-out look cool girls are wearing into the new year.

An image of Hailey Bieber wearing a cow-print faux-fur black jacket with straight-leg jeans.
Hailey Bieber is winding down the year the way she knows best. Stepping out for a romantic meal with her musician husband, the newly minted billionaire and beauty entrepreneur headed to the heart of Beverly Hills for an evening at the upmarket Italian restaurant, Funke.

An intimate dinner date is always a moment for the Los Angeles-based duo to flex their unique approach to celebrity couple dressing. But on the heels of the model-to-mogul’s birthday celebration and Rhode’s recent record-breaking acquisition, it’s clear that Bieber is done with discordant and hyper-clashing style and is ushering in a new era of refinement, elegance and ease.

Trading in her signature body-conscious mini dresses and floor-grazing Matrix-esque trench coats, Bieber opted for something considerably more minimalist, making the look all the more aspirational. Indeed, the occasion saw Bieber step out wearing a pair of black strappy black heels, straight-leg jeans and a cropped black jacket. Of course, given this is the perennial trend-setting we’re talking about, her outfit still featured unexpected style motifs and modern spins on timeless shapes that set it apart.

An image of Hailey Bieber wearing a cow-print fur trim jacket, straight-leg jeans and black heels to dinner in Los Angeles.

Most notably, this subtle shift came in the form of her faux-fur trimmed jacket. One of the biggest outerwear trends for winter 2025, the Penny Lane-inspired accent has been dominating the off-duty set with everyone from Jenna Ortega to Mikey Madison and Miley Cyrus wearing this textured silhouette. On the autumn/winter 2025 runways, bohemian Parisian brand Chloé delivered a collection of faux-fur trimmed jackets in quilted lavender, powder blue and chocolate brown. Elsewhere across the French capital, girlhood-incarnate label Miu Miu offered iterations that ornamented brown suede button-ups and woollen zip-up hoodies. However, rather than taking a conventional route, Bieber put her own twist on the trend by opting for a cow-printed style.

Another major style that will continue to reign supreme in 2026, nouveau animal prints like the bovine print sported by Bieber, safari-ready zebra styles and the prim spots on dalmatians offer a bout of respite from the conventional leopard prints that have reached fever pitch in recent months. (A rise we can easily attribute to the costumes of Carmela Soprano or Adriana La Cerva and the rise of the mob wife aesthetic.)

What’s most admirable about this look, however, is how pared-back and effortless it is. Reminiscent of the signature stylings of memorable winter outfits from the ‘90s, the ensemble is imbued with an elegance that is very easy to replicate. Polished, elevated and fuss-free are the cardinal rules of dressing we’re compelled to bring into 2026. So, if you’re looking to follow suit, keep scrolling below for details on Bieber’s exact look and other top-rated pieces you can shop to get the look.

