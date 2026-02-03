Arguably one of the most renowned capsule wardrobe heroes is the leather jacket. Whether leaning into off-duty looks with simple jeans and a T-shirt or contrasting slinky silk dresses, leather jackets continue to feature in great wardrobes year after year. And if you’re looking to invest, few do it better than Saint Laurent.
Saint Laurent’s origins began in ready-to-wear collections with a luxurious edge, and since its inception, leather offerings have been a consistent feature. Over the vast history of the brand, a series of leather bags have claimed their spot as iconic treasures, from the Loulou to the recently unveiled Mombasa. Leather accents have always been intertwined with the brand’s identity, as Yves Saint Laurent was one of the first designers to show a leather jacket on the runway. Still today, it remains a cornerstone piece in any collection.
Over the years, the humble leather jacket has undergone a series of reinventions, from the bold buckling of moto styles to the clean lines of recent iterations. Through it all, Saint Laurent has distinguished the trends, consistently pulling upon its expertise in leather craftspersonship to bring together modern design and timeless appeal. Whether it's striking double lapels or relaxed bomber silhouettes, the brand's leather jackets are identifiable by their high-quality composition and construction, as well as the subtle nods to the brand's heritage.
Whether more minimalist or a firm trend-follower, we can all agree that the versatility of great staples makes putting together chic looks that much easier. In building our hardworking wardrobes, longstanding staples earn their keep, and one piece that comes back every trend cycle is the leather jacket. For 2026, stylish people are already reaching for their most beloved styles, styled simply with stovepipe jeans and cashmere knits, or layered into bolder looks with checked skirts and colourful accents.
With the smoothest leathers and suedes, and classic notes throughout every leather jacket style, it’s easy to see why stylish people and celebrities invest in Saint Laurent’s offerings. So in demand are the styles that most result in extensive waiting lists, but I've found a series of in-stock styles for those looking for a luxury investment that seamlessly marries its distinct heritage with contemporary accents. And one that will be treasured for years to come.
If you're ready to invest in a leather jacket, scroll on to explore the best styles from Saint Laurent.
Shop the Best Saint Laurent Leather Jackets
YSL
Bomber Jacket in Lambskin
This is a particular favourite of stylish people (as seen above).
YSL
Bomber Jacket in Lambskin
Soft ruching at the hem creates the relaxed silhouette.
YSL
Cropped Jacket in Lambskin
A more structured silhouette for a touch of poise.
YSL
Bomber Jacket in Bubbled Lambskin
This deep brown shade has all my attention. Trust me, it won't stick around for long.
YSL
Saharienne Short Jacket in Lambskin
With a silk lining for an added touch of luxury.
YSL
Padded Bomber Jacket in Vintage Grained Lambskin
There's a distinctly vintage look to this jacket.
YSL
Bomber Jacket in Suede
Smooth suede always brings a rich finish to staple pieces.
YSL
Bomber Jacket in Vintage Grained Lambskin and Shearling
Note the cosy finish with the shearling collar.
YSL
Jacket in Vintage Split Leather
Bold collars are big news for 2026, and this funnel-neck style is incredibly elegant.
YSL
Bomber Jacket in Lambskin
The finer details of this jacket demonstrate Saint Laurent's expertise in design. Note the double collar and wrap front which looks just as chic done up or worn loose.