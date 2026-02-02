Awards season is in full swing, and last night the stars took to the red carpet to celebrate the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammys beauty looks were nothing short of spectacular, but, of course, I was keeping an eye on celebrity nail trends to see which nail polish shades are set to dominate this spring. There was one manicure in particular that I couldn't stop thinking about, from none other than the queen of nail trends, Hailey Bieber.
The Rhode founder stepped out with her husband, Justin Bieber, wearing a sleek black dress from Alaïa, alongside her signature slicked-back hairstyle. Her makeup was minimal; however, she sported a dark brown lip for the occasion, perfectly complementing her OPI manicure.
Celebrity nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, took to her Instagram account to share how she created Bieber's custom OPI nail colour, and I already know which shade is about to become a total sell-out.
Hailey Bieber's 2026 Grammys Manicure
As you can see, Bieber's glossy, warm-toned brown manicure matched her makeup look perfectly. Ganzorigt used a range of OPI nail polishes to create the look, including Barefoot in Barcelona, Cliffside Karaoke, You Don’t Know Jacques! and Big Apple Red, before finishing things off with the brand's Super Gloss No Wipe Top Coat.
We all know that OPI's Bubble Bath has been a fan favourite for years. Still, after seeing Bieber's nails on the Grammys red carpet, I predict that Barefoot in Barcelona will be the brand's most popular neutral nail polish of the entire year. This colour feels super wearable yet chic, with a pinkish hue that would be perfect for spring. I'm definitely adding this shade to my basket ASAP...
Shop OPI Barefoot in Barcelona
OPI
Nail Lacquer Barefoot in Barcelona
Get your hands on Bieber's exact manicure shade before it sells out.
Shop More Bestselling OPI Nail Polishes
OPi
Nail Lacquer You Don't Know Jacques
Ganzorigt mixed this deep brown shade with Barefoot in Barcelona to create Bieber's custom manicure.
OPI
Nail Lacquer Dulce De Leche
Another gorgeous pink-toned nude for the spring and summer months.
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Sheer Nail Polish Bubble Bath
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.