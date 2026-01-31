No, Not Trainers—Stove Pipe Jeans Look Chicest With These Two Shoe Trends Instead

Kendall and Alexa weighed in: these two shoe trends look chicest with stove pipe jeans.

I don’t know about you, but the trainers in my wardrobe are getting far less airtime this season. Despite the steady stream of buzzy new sneakers hitting the scene, none quite feel like they’re finishing my outfits the way I want right now. Instead, I’m gravitating towards sleeker, more refined footwear—and, naturally, looking to the style set for inspiration.

While my trainers take a back seat, my jeans are working overtime. Specifically, my newfound favourites: stove pipe jeans. With their clean lines and polished silhouette, they’ve become my everyday go-to. But while baggier denim styles paired seamlessly with trainers, this sharper cut calls for something a little more considered. So, I doubled down on my celebrity research to uncover the non-trainer shoe trends fashion insiders are wearing with their jeans right now. Read on to discover the two silhouettes taking off this season.

Discover the Shoe Trend The Look Chicest With Stove Pipe Jeans:

1. Alexa Chung's Stove Pipe Jeans + Square-Toe Heels:

Alexa Chung wears stove pipe jeans with square-toe heels and a tie blouse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: During the colder months, even my evening outfits tend to revolve around jeans, and stovepipe styles are among the chicest silhouettes for the job. This week, Alexa Chung demonstrated exactly how to elevate them. Stepping out for a runway show in Paris, she paired dark-wash straight-leg jeans with glossy black square-toe heels. Creating a polished yet unfussy silhouette. Adding height while keeping the colour palette restrained, Chung created a cohesive look that felt elevated, sleek and entirely wearable.

Shop Stove Pipe Jeans + Square-Toe Heels:

2. Kendall Jenner's Stove Pipe Jeans + Loafers:

Kendall Jenner wears stove pipe jeans with a dark brown suede jacket and leather loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Where my daily uniform once revolved around looser jeans and trainers, this season it’s straight-leg denim and streamlined shoes doing the heavy lifting, and a glossy black leather loafer is my new go-to. Polished and preppy, this pairing feels like the chic evolution of my everyday wardrobe. Take a cue from Kendall Jenner and layer with a sumptuous suede jacket for a refined finish, or keep things cosy with a soft knit as we wait out winter’s final days.

Shop Stove Pipe Jeans and Loafers:

