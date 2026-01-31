No, Not Trainers—Stove Pipe Jeans Look Chicest With These Two Shoe Trends Instead

I don’t know about you, but the trainers in my wardrobe are getting far less airtime this season. Despite the steady stream of buzzy new sneakers hitting the scene, none quite feel like they’re finishing my outfits the way I want right now. Instead, I’m gravitating towards sleeker, more refined footwear—and, naturally, looking to the style set for inspiration.
While my trainers take a back seat, my jeans are working overtime. Specifically, my newfound favourites: stove pipe jeans. With their clean lines and polished silhouette, they’ve become my everyday go-to. But while baggier denim styles paired seamlessly with trainers, this sharper cut calls for something a little more considered. So, I doubled down on my celebrity research to uncover the non-trainer shoe trends fashion insiders are wearing with their jeans right now. Read on to discover the two silhouettes taking off this season.
Discover the Shoe Trend The Look Chicest With Stove Pipe Jeans:
Style Notes: During the colder months, even my evening outfits tend to revolve around jeans, and stovepipe styles are among the chicest silhouettes for the job. This week, Alexa Chung demonstrated exactly how to elevate them. Stepping out for a runway show in Paris, she paired dark-wash straight-leg jeans with glossy black square-toe heels. Creating a polished yet unfussy silhouette. Adding height while keeping the colour palette restrained, Chung created a cohesive look that felt elevated, sleek and entirely wearable.
Shop Stove Pipe Jeans + Square-Toe Heels:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Reformation
Inez Pump
These also come in three other shades.
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
These sleek, streamlined jeans are perfect for polished, daily styling.
Zara
Leather Heels
The strap detailing gives these a preppy edge.
2. Kendall Jenner's Stove Pipe Jeans + Loafers:
Style Notes: Where my daily uniform once revolved around looser jeans and trainers, this season it’s straight-leg denim and streamlined shoes doing the heavy lifting, and a glossy black leather loafer is my new go-to. Polished and preppy, this pairing feels like the chic evolution of my everyday wardrobe. Take a cue from Kendall Jenner and layer with a sumptuous suede jacket for a refined finish, or keep things cosy with a soft knit as we wait out winter’s final days.
Shop Stove Pipe Jeans and Loafers:
Agolde
'90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These also come in five other shades.
& Other Stories
Penny Loafers
A sleek pair of black loafers will never go out of style.
Marks & Spencer
Sienna Supersoft High Waisted Jeans
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.