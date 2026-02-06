I Thought Bobs Were Over, But This Short Hairstyle Is Poised to Become a Major Spring Trend

The "gloss bob" is making moves to become one of spring's biggest hair trends for 2026.

A collage with Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Lily Collins with gloss bobs haircuts
(Image credit: @hungvanngo, @brycescarlett, @gregoryrussellhair)
As a beauty editor, I've honed my nose for hair trends, and I'm especially poised when it comes to spotting emerging bob trends. It's no secret that bobs have had a major resurgence in recent years, and just when I thought we'd long passed peak bob, another short-hair trend has been quietly brewing amongst the celebrity set. In fact, I've seen it on the likes of Hailey, Selena and Gigi in the past few weeks, and I'm betting it's about to be everywhere as we head into spring. Enter: the gloss bob.

What Is the Gloss Bob?

Lily Collins with a sleek glossy bob haircut

(Image credit: @gregoryrussellhair)

The gloss bob features an ultra-glossy, lacquered finish that is enhanced by the structural architecture of a bob haircut. More often than not, I'm seeing it in sleek and straight styles (I see you, bevelled bob), but I'm also seeing it in wet-look form on the red carpets, too. Of course, a shiny straight bob isn't exactly new, but after years of undone bobs, softly-tonged bobs and bouncy bob hairstyles, the emphasis on shine and gloss marks a shift into our craving for laser-cut finishes and glazed finishes that feel fresh again. And I'm not mad about it.

If you're ready to put down your hot brush and pick up your hair straighteners again, scroll on for the glossiest of the gloss bobs I've spotted, plus the products to achieve that coveted mirror shine at home.

Gloss Bob Ideas

Selena Gomez with a glossy straight bob tucked behind her ears

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

I love how Selena Gomez has tucked her glossy bob behind her ears here, creating a striking silhouette and showcasing her glossy lengths.

Gigi Hadid with a wet-look bob

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

If you want to take the gloss bob to the next level, why not try a wet-look bob? My jaw dropped when I spotted Gigi Hadid with her glazed lengths.

Hailey Bieber with a glossy lob haircut

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

I love how polished and shiny Hailey Bieber's lob hairstyle is here. Just look at that shine.

Teyana Taylor with a slicked-back bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor's bob remains in my mind as one of my favourite Grammys beauty moments, which is swept back into a lacquered wet-look bob.

Gracie Abrams with a glossy bob haircut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gracie Abram's deep espresso hair colour enhances the glossiness of her bob haircut.

Shop the Trend:

