I Thought Bobs Were Over, But This Short Hairstyle Is Poised to Become a Major Spring Trend

As a beauty editor, I've honed my nose for hair trends, and I'm especially poised when it comes to spotting emerging bob trends. It's no secret that bobs have had a major resurgence in recent years, and just when I thought we'd long passed peak bob, another short-hair trend has been quietly brewing amongst the celebrity set. In fact, I've seen it on the likes of Hailey, Selena and Gigi in the past few weeks, and I'm betting it's about to be everywhere as we head into spring. Enter: the gloss bob.
What Is the Gloss Bob?
The gloss bob features an ultra-glossy, lacquered finish that is enhanced by the structural architecture of a bob haircut. More often than not, I'm seeing it in sleek and straight styles (I see you, bevelled bob), but I'm also seeing it in wet-look form on the red carpets, too. Of course, a shiny straight bob isn't exactly new, but after years of undone bobs, softly-tonged bobs and bouncy bobhairstyles, the emphasis on shine and gloss marks a shift into our craving for laser-cut finishes and glazed finishes that feel fresh again. And I'm not mad about it.
If you're ready to put down your hot brush and pick up your hair straighteners again, scroll on for the glossiest of the gloss bobs I've spotted, plus the products to achieve that coveted mirror shine at home.
Gloss Bob Ideas
I love how Selena Gomez has tucked her glossy bob behind her ears here, creating a striking silhouette and showcasing her glossy lengths.
If you want to take the gloss bob to the next level, why not try a wet-look bob? My jaw dropped when I spotted Gigi Hadid with her glazed lengths.
I love how polished and shiny Hailey Bieber's lob hairstyle is here. Just look at that shine.
Teyana Taylor's bob remains in my mind as one of my favourite Grammys beauty moments, which is swept back into a lacquered wet-look bob.
Gracie Abram's deep espresso hair colour enhances the glossiness of her bob haircut.
Shop the Trend:
GHD
Original Hair Straightener
A classic pair of GHD hair straighteners are the perfect size for short hair, helping you get a sleek finish from the root to the ends.
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
The Color Wow Dream Coat is my non-negotiable for creating a sleek, glossy look. It creates a waterproof shield around each strand, repelling frizz and flyaways for an ultra-sleek result.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.