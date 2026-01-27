Paris Haute Couture Week is in full swing, and the already elegant city is now totally saturated with chic styling. Calling in the coolest from across the globe, this rarefied moment in the fashion calendar is among the very best for street style spotting, and naturally, the crowd has not disappointed.
Whilst stove pipe jeans have dominated style circles in recent weeks, Jennifer took a decidedly cooler approach to front-row dressing, opting instead for a floor-sweeping pair of puddle jeans. Cascading all the way down to the tiling, her denim concealed most of her footwear, save for the sleek, pointed toe peeking out beneath the hem. The sharp silhouette offered a striking contrast to the slouchy, relaxed nature of the jeans, bringing structure and polish to the look without feeling forced or out of place.
A callback to the shoe trend that defined the ’90s, pointed-toe styles have been gently usurped by softer almond and chisel-toe silhouettes. Still, there’s no denying the poise a sharply pointed shoe delivers—it’s a level of sharpness that few other shapes can quite replicate.
Echoing the clean lines of her footwear, Jennifer completed the look with a neatly tailored black coat. Dramatic fur detailing spilt from the cuffs, while a sleek leather bag swung from her grasp, adding an element of glamour to the otherwise pared-back denim ensemble.
Ever inspired by Jennifer Lawrence’s inimitable styling, read on to discover and shop the best puddle jeans and pointed-toe shoes available now.
Shop Puddle Jeans and Pointed-Toe Shoes
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
These classic jeans also come in 22 other shades.
Zara
Leather Kitten Heel Shoes
This deep cognac shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Marks & Spencer
Lyocell Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
H&M
Leather Wedge Slingback Pumps
Mark my words: low wedge heels are going to be a key trend this spring.
Free People
Baggy Puddle Jeans
These slouchy jeans are perfect for daily styling.
Aeyde
Cari Leather Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
Style with pointed-toe heels or wear with a sleek boot.
Mangp
Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
The slingback detail adds light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Mother Denim
Snacks! the Lemon Twist Sneak
I always come back to Mother for their chic denim range.
Marks & Spencer
Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of classic black pumps.
