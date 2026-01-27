Yes, Puddle Jeans are Still In—This Is the Shoe Trend That Makes Them Feel Fresh

I'm not putting my puddle jeans into retirement yet; Jennifer Lawrence just showed me the chicest shoes to wear them with in 2026.

Jennifer Lawrence poses for a photo wearing puddle jeans with pointed-toe heels and a black tailored coat.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paris Haute Couture Week is in full swing, and the already elegant city is now totally saturated with chic styling. Calling in the coolest from across the globe, this rarefied moment in the fashion calendar is among the very best for street style spotting, and naturally, the crowd has not disappointed.

Taking her front-row seat at the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture show yesterday, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a denim-and-shoe combination that’s been on my mind ever since.

Whilst stove pipe jeans have dominated style circles in recent weeks, Jennifer took a decidedly cooler approach to front-row dressing, opting instead for a floor-sweeping pair of puddle jeans. Cascading all the way down to the tiling, her denim concealed most of her footwear, save for the sleek, pointed toe peeking out beneath the hem. The sharp silhouette offered a striking contrast to the slouchy, relaxed nature of the jeans, bringing structure and polish to the look without feeling forced or out of place.

A callback to the shoe trend that defined the ’90s, pointed-toe styles have been gently usurped by softer almond and chisel-toe silhouettes. Still, there’s no denying the poise a sharply pointed shoe delivers—it’s a level of sharpness that few other shapes can quite replicate.

Echoing the clean lines of her footwear, Jennifer completed the look with a neatly tailored black coat. Dramatic fur detailing spilt from the cuffs, while a sleek leather bag swung from her grasp, adding an element of glamour to the otherwise pared-back denim ensemble.

Ever inspired by Jennifer Lawrence’s inimitable styling, read on to discover and shop the best puddle jeans and pointed-toe shoes available now.

