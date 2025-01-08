It’s Leggings-and-Flats Season—These Are the Combinations That Look the Chicest Right Now

Try as I might, every morning I go to my wardrobe with the intention of wearing a skirt or trousers, but I inevitably step away with a pair of leggings in hand.

Honestly, I can't seem to tear myself away from them—but really, why would I want to? With a comfortable fit and sleek silhouette, they are the only thing I wear to wear right now. Naturally, when I'm wearing my leggings at home, I pair them with fluffy socks and slippers; and when I do leave the house, I want to retain the same comfort levels I experience indoors, but with a more elegant payoff.

Freshly inspired by the surprisingly chic leggings-and-flat-shoe outfits I've seen in recent weeks, I've curated an edit of the most elevated leggings and flats combinations to wear this season. Scroll on to see them.

4 CHIC LEGGINGS-AND-FLAT-SHOE OUTFITS TO TRY

1. LEGGINGS + MARY JANES

Style Notes: An unexpected but highly elegant combination, leggings and Mary Janes are a chic (and very French) two-piece outfit I'll keep coming back to. I'll pop on some socks if I need to keep my feet cosy, but if the sun is shining, I'll often go without.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND MARY JANES:

Mid-Rise Skinny Leggings - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Mid-Rise Skinny Leggings

A simple pair of leggings is, in my opinion, a wardrobe non-negotiable.

Square-Toe Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Square-Toe Ballet Flats

Style these with crisp white socks or wear without.

Jersey Leggings
H&M
Jersey Leggings

These also come in light and dark-grey shades.

Unlined Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pump
M&S Collection
Unlined Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pump

These also comes in three other shades.

2. LEGGINGS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: A classic leggings and tall boots outfit is one of the chicest ways to wear leggings, in my opinion. To add to the elegance, style with a wool coat or blazer, otherwise pair with an oversized knit for a low-key look.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:

Shaping Leggings
Zara
Shaping Leggings

Throw on an oversized knit or dress things up with a smart wool coat or blazer.

Leather Riding Boots
COS
Leather Riding Boots

Simple riding boots are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.

Essentials Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings
The Row
Essentials Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings

I always come back to The Row for its luxe basics.

Buckle Knee-High Boots
Zara
Buckle Knee-High Boots

These look much more expensive than they are.

3. LEGGINGS + LOAFERS

Style Notes: Over the past few seasons, simple leather loafers have become an absolute pillar of my wardrobe. Smart enough to polish up the most casual look, leggings and loafers are an unexpected combination I'll keep reaching for throughout the coldest season.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND LOAFERS:

Ecostretch High Rise Legging
Reformation
Ecostretch High Rise Legging

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Massimo Dutti, Penny Loafers
Massimo Dutti
Penny Loafers

Loafers have become a pillar of my winter wardrobe.

Jacquard-Knit Leggings
Toteme
Jacquard-Knit Leggings

Style with sleek loafers or dress these up with a pointed-toe heel.

Leather Loafers
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers

In my opinion, Marks and Spencer's basics are some of the best out there.

4. LEGGINGS + TRAINERS

Style Notes: Leggings and trainers are a classic pairing for a reason. Ideal for zipping around during a day of errands, this easy combo will keep you comfortable for hours. For a modern silhouette, pair with tall white socks and accessories with a pair of shades.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND TRAINERS:

Seamless High Waist Tights
Arket
Seamless High Waist Tights

Seamless for a comfortable fit.

Salomon Xt-6 Trainers in Black Tan and Grey
Salomon
Xt-6 Trainers

Salomon trainers are a fashion-person favourite.

Black Super Stretch Trouser
Whistles
Black Super Stretch Trouser

These come in both petite and regular lengths.

Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers

Taekwondos are set to be a major trainer trend next season.

