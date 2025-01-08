It’s Leggings-and-Flats Season—These Are the Combinations That Look the Chicest Right Now

Try as I might, every morning I go to my wardrobe with the intention of wearing a skirt or trousers, but I inevitably step away with a pair of leggings in hand.

Honestly, I can't seem to tear myself away from them—but really, why would I want to? With a comfortable fit and sleek silhouette, they are the only thing I wear to wear right now. Naturally, when I'm wearing my leggings at home, I pair them with fluffy socks and slippers; and when I do leave the house, I want to retain the same comfort levels I experience indoors, but with a more elegant payoff.

Freshly inspired by the surprisingly chic leggings-and-flat-shoe outfits I've seen in recent weeks, I've curated an edit of the most elevated leggings and flats combinations to wear this season. Scroll on to see them.

4 CHIC LEGGINGS-AND-FLAT-SHOE OUTFITS TO TRY

1. LEGGINGS + MARY JANES

Style Notes: An unexpected but highly elegant combination, leggings and Mary Janes are a chic (and very French) two-piece outfit I'll keep coming back to. I'll pop on some socks if I need to keep my feet cosy, but if the sun is shining, I'll often go without.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND MARY JANES:

Mango Mid-Rise Skinny Leggings £23 SHOP NOW A simple pair of leggings is, in my opinion, a wardrobe non-negotiable.

& Other Stories Square-Toe Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW Style these with crisp white socks or wear without.

H&M Jersey Leggings £13 SHOP NOW These also come in light and dark-grey shades.

M&S Collection Unlined Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pump £45 SHOP NOW These also comes in three other shades.

2. LEGGINGS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: A classic leggings and tall boots outfit is one of the chicest ways to wear leggings, in my opinion. To add to the elegance, style with a wool coat or blazer, otherwise pair with an oversized knit for a low-key look.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:

Zara Shaping Leggings £23 SHOP NOW Throw on an oversized knit or dress things up with a smart wool coat or blazer.

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW Simple riding boots are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.

The Row Essentials Woolworth Stretch-Ponte Leggings £640 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Row for its luxe basics.

Zara Buckle Knee-High Boots £60 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they are.

3. LEGGINGS + LOAFERS

Style Notes: Over the past few seasons, simple leather loafers have become an absolute pillar of my wardrobe. Smart enough to polish up the most casual look, leggings and loafers are an unexpected combination I'll keep reaching for throughout the coldest season.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND LOAFERS:

Reformation Ecostretch High Rise Legging £88 £44 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Massimo Dutti Penny Loafers £129 SHOP NOW Loafers have become a pillar of my winter wardrobe.

Toteme Jacquard-Knit Leggings £260 SHOP NOW Style with sleek loafers or dress these up with a pointed-toe heel.

M&S Collection Leather Loafers £55 SHOP NOW In my opinion, Marks and Spencer's basics are some of the best out there.

4. LEGGINGS + TRAINERS

Style Notes: Leggings and trainers are a classic pairing for a reason. Ideal for zipping around during a day of errands, this easy combo will keep you comfortable for hours. For a modern silhouette, pair with tall white socks and accessories with a pair of shades.

SHOP LEGGINGS AND TRAINERS:

Arket Seamless High Waist Tights £29 SHOP NOW Seamless for a comfortable fit.

Whistles Black Super Stretch Trouser £99 SHOP NOW These come in both petite and regular lengths.