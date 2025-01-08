It’s Leggings-and-Flats Season—These Are the Combinations That Look the Chicest Right Now
Try as I might, every morning I go to my wardrobe with the intention of wearing a skirt or trousers, but I inevitably step away with a pair of leggings in hand.
Honestly, I can't seem to tear myself away from them—but really, why would I want to? With a comfortable fit and sleek silhouette, they are the only thing I wear to wear right now. Naturally, when I'm wearing my leggings at home, I pair them with fluffy socks and slippers; and when I do leave the house, I want to retain the same comfort levels I experience indoors, but with a more elegant payoff.
Freshly inspired by the surprisingly chic leggings-and-flat-shoe outfits I've seen in recent weeks, I've curated an edit of the most elevated leggings and flats combinations to wear this season. Scroll on to see them.
4 CHIC LEGGINGS-AND-FLAT-SHOE OUTFITS TO TRY
1. LEGGINGS + MARY JANES
Style Notes: An unexpected but highly elegant combination, leggings and Mary Janes are a chic (and very French) two-piece outfit I'll keep coming back to. I'll pop on some socks if I need to keep my feet cosy, but if the sun is shining, I'll often go without.
SHOP LEGGINGS AND MARY JANES:
A simple pair of leggings is, in my opinion, a wardrobe non-negotiable.
2. LEGGINGS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: A classic leggings and tall boots outfit is one of the chicest ways to wear leggings, in my opinion. To add to the elegance, style with a wool coat or blazer, otherwise pair with an oversized knit for a low-key look.
SHOP LEGGINGS AND KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:
Throw on an oversized knit or dress things up with a smart wool coat or blazer.
Simple riding boots are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.
I always come back to The Row for its luxe basics.
3. LEGGINGS + LOAFERS
Style Notes: Over the past few seasons, simple leather loafers have become an absolute pillar of my wardrobe. Smart enough to polish up the most casual look, leggings and loafers are an unexpected combination I'll keep reaching for throughout the coldest season.
SHOP LEGGINGS AND LOAFERS:
Style with sleek loafers or dress these up with a pointed-toe heel.
In my opinion, Marks and Spencer's basics are some of the best out there.
4. LEGGINGS + TRAINERS
Style Notes: Leggings and trainers are a classic pairing for a reason. Ideal for zipping around during a day of errands, this easy combo will keep you comfortable for hours. For a modern silhouette, pair with tall white socks and accessories with a pair of shades.
SHOP LEGGINGS AND TRAINERS:
Salomon trainers are a fashion-person favourite.
Taekwondos are set to be a major trainer trend next season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I Nearly Spent $820 on Kendall Jenner's Flats—Then I Found This $120 Alt at Nordstrom
It's strikingly similar.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
No Sneakers Needed—This Flat Shoe Trend Makes Leggings Look So Much Prettier
Branch out.
By Allyson Payer
-
Yes, Uggs Are In, But There's Really Only One Way Stylish Women Are Wearing Them
Stay warm in style.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
If a Fashion Person Wears Leggings in 2025, It'll Be With These Shoe Trends
These winning shoes make total sense.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But These 5 Shoe Styles Make Them Feel Cool Again
My redemption plan? Shoes.
By Michelle Scanga
-
IG Has Billions of Accounts, But These 6 French Creators Will You Teach You Everything to Know About Style
Let them transport you straight to Paris.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Surprisingly Elevated Legging Trend
I'm not here to argue.
By Natalie Cantell
-
The 5 Jacket Trends New Yorkers Are Wearing to Elevate Their Basic Jeans
Give your denim outfit rotation an update.
By Michelle Scanga