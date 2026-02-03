Sorry, Jeans—London It Girls Will Be Wearing These Elevated Leggings All Spring Instead

I love my jeans—truly. I wouldn’t have made it through winter’s darkest, coldest days feeling even remotely put together without them. But as the days begin to stretch out and the temperature slowly climbs, my loyalty starts to waver. Right now, I’m craving something lighter, softer and far less rigid to carry me into spring.
Landing on exactly the kind of silhouette I've been craving, Lila Moss stepped out this week wearing the anti-jeans trouser trend I predict Londoners will be reaching for on repeat as soon as the warmer weather properly settles in. Opting for a pair of capri leggings in a sleek, knee-grazing finish, Moss made the ubiquitous trousers feel entirely fresh.
Crucially, this was no slouchy leggings look. Instead of predictable trainers, Lila leaned into contrast, styling her leggings with glossy black pointed-toe slingback heels, which immediately elevated the look. She added further dimension with an oversized grey knit, anchoring the silhouette with a chunky hip belt, and kept things pared back and cool by skipping jewellery altogether.
Proof that leggings can feel just as polished as denim, this is easily the chicest way to wear them right now. Scroll on to discover and shop the best capri leggings to update your spring wardrobe with below.
Shop Capri Pants:
H&M
Capri Sports Leggings
Style these with slingback heels or pair with a low-profile trainer for a sporty look.
Calzedonia
Cotton Capri Leggings
These also come in white, grey and navy.
SPANX
Spanxshape™ Invisible Capri Leggings
These come in sizes XS—3XL.
Skims
High-Waisted Capri Pants
Style these with a slouchy knit or pair with a cropped baby tee.
Arket
Capri Leggings
The capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Free People
Intensity Pants
Whilst these have a sporty feel to them, they're easy to dress up with a pretty blouse and a heels.
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
The spandex composition gives these a stretchy, comfortable finish.
Swedish Stockings
Elda Capri Leggings
These come up slightly small, so consider sizing up.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.