Sorry, Jeans—London It Girls Will Be Wearing These Elevated Leggings All Spring Instead

It’s landed: the London-girl outfit formula everyone will be wearing from the first sight of spring.

I love my jeans—truly. I wouldn’t have made it through winter’s darkest, coldest days feeling even remotely put together without them. But as the days begin to stretch out and the temperature slowly climbs, my loyalty starts to waver. Right now, I’m craving something lighter, softer and far less rigid to carry me into spring.

Landing on exactly the kind of silhouette I've been craving, Lila Moss stepped out this week wearing the anti-jeans trouser trend I predict Londoners will be reaching for on repeat as soon as the warmer weather properly settles in. Opting for a pair of capri leggings in a sleek, knee-grazing finish, Moss made the ubiquitous trousers feel entirely fresh.

Lila Moss poses for a photo wearing black capri pants with a grey jumper, an oversized belt and black slingback heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crucially, this was no slouchy leggings look. Instead of predictable trainers, Lila leaned into contrast, styling her leggings with glossy black pointed-toe slingback heels, which immediately elevated the look. She added further dimension with an oversized grey knit, anchoring the silhouette with a chunky hip belt, and kept things pared back and cool by skipping jewellery altogether.

Proof that leggings can feel just as polished as denim, this is easily the chicest way to wear them right now. Scroll on to discover and shop the best capri leggings to update your spring wardrobe with below.

Shop Capri Pants:

