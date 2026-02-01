5 Simple Hacks That Stylists Use to Make Any Leggings Outfit Look Immediately Expensive

One thing I'm often asked as a fashion editor and stylistis how to put together an easy, fuss-free outfit that still delivers on style, and my answer is often the same: a pair of leggings. Are they the obvious choice? No, but leggings are undeniably one of the most comfortable and hardworking pieces in your wardrobe, and whilst it might be controversial to suggest that they are just as versatile as your favourite blue jeans, the evidence speaks for itself.
In spring and summer, you can rely on leggings with oversized shirts and sandals for a throw-on-and-go 'fit, and in autumn and winter, they're the perfect base for slouchy knits, long coats and boots. But whilst we're stuck in the transitional period of breezy temperatures, spurts of rain and bouts of sun, what to wear can be difficult to get right, so if you're looking for an outfit that will do it all, leggings are an excellent starting point.
"The perfect pair of leggings can be worn for Pilates in the morning and martinis in the evening," says Leny founder Isabella Hoelk. "They make a great base layer in these colder months, and when paired with a structured blazer and knee-high boots or kitten heels, nobody will know you went to the gym before."
If we're preaching to the converted and leggings are already in your regular rotation, but you usually pair them with jumpers and trainers, there are a whole host of fresh new ways to style this ultimate wardrobe basic in 2026. Instead of buying anything new, fashion insiders are switching up the tried-and-tested formula for dressier, altogether more elegant finishes that have been inspiring my own ways to make leggings feel more luxe.
So, if you're ready to retire your denim for something a little more comfy, keep scrolling to see five leggings-styling hacks I've spotted time and again on fashion's best-dressed that always elevate leggings outfits into seriously stylish territory.
1. Play With Proportions
Style Notes: First up, the easiest trick in the book: balance out a bodycon bottom half like leggings with a supersized top. The same goes for the inverse too, but one of my personal favourite pairings is a slouchy knit or oversized jacket (blazers, bombers, bikers—you name it), worn with sleek cigarette trousers, skinny jeans or leggings that draw the eye down in a leg-lengthening effect.
Style Notes: Leggings don't need belt loops to make the best use of accessorising, as Andrea Ricci proves, and a chunky belt can cinch your waist or be worn loosely around your hips. Add tall boots for a little boho energy.
4. Switch Up the Silhouette
Style Notes: Full-length leggings are a certified classic, but there are so many other styles on the market now that you can have a different effect with various shoe styles—not just trainers. Stirrups! Capri! 7/8ths! Flared! They're all equally good with a mid-heeled court shoe, loafers or an easy ballet flat. "When it comes to leggings, I tend to accessorise intentionally. Gold jewellery and capri leggings always make me feel refined and effortlessly chic," says Hoelk.
5. The High/Low Mix
Style Notes:Marilyn NK's take on high/low dressing elevates casual leggings to a near-formal dress code with the clever addition of structured tailoring and polished accessories. When the weather is chilly, swap out the blazer for a long wool coat, and as soon as spring makes an appearance, a lighter trench.
Shop the Best Leggings on the Market Now:
Wolford
Aurora Light Shape Leggings
I own two pairs of Wolford leggings for their smooth but sculpting fit.
Alo Yoga
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
The high-compression Airlift fabric makes these a breathable, supportive option for those looking for a workout pair you can also wear outside of the gym.
Hanro
Ankle Length Silk Leggings
Light-cream silk makes a super-chic evening alternative.
Varley
Assure Stretch Leggings
Chocolate brown is such an elegant neutral.
The Frankie Shop
Caserta High-Rise Stirrup Leggings
Every fashion week, I spot countless looks consisting of stirrup leggings worn with pointed-toe heels.