I’ve Waited Months—The Row’s Incredibly Elegant, Cult Loafers Have Just Been Restocked

Anyone who knows me will tell you that I adore a good pair of loafers. Versatile, timeless, and effortlessly elegant, I throw mine on for every occasion. Whether I need to dress up my jeans for the office, or I’m using them to polish up my jumper and midi skirt for dinner, I just can’t get enough of this sleek footwear style. But don’t just take it from me. From Gucci to YSL, it seems that all of the chicest celeb street-style and influencer outfits feature a pair of loafers of some sort. However, a few months ago, I started to notice one specific pair that fashion people and celebrities alike couldn't get enough of. Enter The Row’s Eel Loafers.
Of course, when I went to look at them myself, they were completely out of stock. However, they're finally back for 2026.
Now, I must admit, I’ve always been a firm believer that loafers can look expensive at any price point. However, the craftsmanship and quality of The Row’s Eel loafers are undeniable. And after spotting this sleek designer pair on the likes of style icon Alexa Chung, I’m very much considering investing in them. Artisanally-crafted from eelskin leather, these shoes are not only created to stand the test of time in your wardrobe, but are a much more sustainable alternative to classic calfskin leather, due to it being a by-product of the fishing industry that reduces waste.
Adorned with a natural pleating effect, they’ll add a subtle texture to your outfits without feeling too out there, perfect for minimalists like myself. Not to mention, there are three elegant shades to choose from. But the thing I love most about them? They’re the type of loafer that can work for the most casual to the dressiest of occasions, meaning you’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth of wear from them.
If you, too, are considering investing in The Row’s Eel Loafers, scroll down to see and shop them. Then, take a browse at my edit of other designer loafers that I love.
The classic black is the pair I currently have my eyes on.
This deep bitter chocolate hue is also very tempting.
