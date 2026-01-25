Spotted in London: The Two Chic Outfit Formulas That Look Elegant Every Time

I’ve long been a proponent of honing a personal uniform—whether that’s a handful of trusted styling formulas, or familiar silhouettes and hero pieces you rely on throughout the week. Keeping things somewhat formulaic not only streamlines the morning routine, but also guarantees an outfit you’ll feel confident and comfortable in all day.
Beyond personal styling habits, I also believe that certain cities come with their own unspoken rules around dressing, and as a Londoner, I feel innately in sync with the capital’s understated, polished dress code. As winter settles in, I’ve noticed a few particularly chic outfit formulas dominating central London’s streets.
Wearing exactly what Londoners want to wear right now—not overdone, yet impeccably put together—Claire Foy’s recent outings have cemented her status as one to watch. Read on to discover the two chic outfit formulas that Claire, and the city’s most stylish, are leaning on this season.
1. Blazer + Red Top + White Trousers
Style Notes: Having spent the majority of my life in London, I’d say there’s a smart-casual sensibility that runs through the city. Come the New Year—when the capital slips into a collective “back to school” rhythm—outfits tend to edge slightly smarter, allowing elevated staples such as silky blouses and classic tailoring their moment in the spotlight.
Stepping out this week, Claire injected a vibrant hit of colour into an otherwise monochrome ensemble by way of a red satin blouse. The lustrous texture lent her look a sense of elegance without tipping into anything overly formal. Paired with a simple black blazer and crisp white trousers, the result felt easy, comfortable and naturally polished—exactly as London’s best outfits should.
Shop the Look:
Marks & Spencer
Single Breasted Blazer
Contrast these with white trousers or style them up with a black, straight-leg pair.
Asos
Satin Drape Twist Detail Top
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
& Other Stories
Press-Crease Trousers
Light cream and white trousers are such a chic alt to your average blue jeans.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Loafers
Style these with white socks for a polished, preppy look.
2. Black Funnel Neck Coat + Leather Bag + Brown Boots
Style Notes: Until winter’s winds finally relent, there’s no layer chicer or more practical than a funnel-neck coat. With its high neckline concealing the neck and subtly elongating the frame, the silhouette imparts elegance and warmth in equal measure.
Claire styled hers with dark black sunglasses, a structured leather bag and tall boots in a rich shade of brown, creating a look that feels sleek and incredibly easy to emulate. It’s a failsafe formula that stands up to even the coldest winter days.
Shop the Look:
Jaeger
Pure Wool Funnel Neck Duffle Coat
This high-neck wool coat will keep you cosy during the depths of winter.
Khaite
Blake Leather Crossbody Bag
Style this over your shoulder or wear it as a cross-body.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Knee Boot
Reformation's Remy boots are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.