Congratulations! You’ve survived the longest (and arguably dreariest) month of the year. Now that we’ve made it to February and will soon be entering spring(!), figuring out what to wear can feel tricky, and after starting the year with a carefully curated capsule wardrobe, the ever-changing elements have left me fighting the winter blues. At this time of year, outfit inspiration can be lacking, and everything can feel a touch samey. But don't worry: that's what I'm here for.
Those of us who live in the UK are likely to have a few more weeks of fur coats and fleece-lined thermals ahead, but the end is in sight. Having invested in some up-to-date denim silhouettes (think stovepipe and bootcut jeans) and dusted off my spring midi skirts, I’ve decided to use the new month as a reset of sorts, injecting some optimism into my looks.
As someone who desperately needs that extra 10 minutes of shut-eye before embarking on their commute, the inspiration I was searching for needed to be chic, but at its core, pretty low-lift. Having searched through my favourite fashion people's social media feeds, I stumbled across a treasure trove of enviable outfit inspiration. From olive tights used to create visual interest to statement fur jackets, they keenly reminded me of just how fun dressing can be.
So, if you, too, have fallen into a rut, look no further. I’ve compiled seven easy outfits aimed at taking the guesswork out of dressing for February 2026. Happy browsing!
7 Elevated Outfits to Recreate in February 2026:
1. Leather Jacket + Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Let's keep it simple, shall we? Once the weather improves, dressing for February is all about layers. Not only will you keep warm during unpredictable temperatures, but when paired with cord jeans and structured leather for some edge, you can create an unfussy, low-lift look that feels fashionable. Double points if you finish with a larger-than-life pendant necklace.
Shop the Look:
Nour Hammour
Doran Paneled Textured-Leather Jacket
The grained leather! The soft, structured fit! This is a timeless leather bomber if I've ever seen one.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
You can never go wrong with a classic white tee.
&Daughter
Sligo Wool Sweater
Handcrafted in the Scottish highlands, this slightly shrunken wool V-neck is one you'll pull out year after year.
SUPERDRY
Mid Rise Baggy Jumbo Cord Pants
Cord trousers are set to be everywhere this spring.