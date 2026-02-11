I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—I'm Done With These 5 Items and Now Wear These 5 Pieces to Look Fashionable

Below, you'll find the five items Koszarek is currently done with, including the jeans she's over, as well as what she's opting for instead. Of course, you should always wear whatever you love and what makes you feel comfortable. Keep scrolling for the intel along with visual and shopping inspiration.
The Items a Former VIP Nordstrom Stylist Is and Isn't Wearing
Not Wearing: Chunky Sneakers/Wearing: Slim Sneakers
"Lately, I've been wearing slim sneakers with jeans and trousers. They feel modern, casual, and cool." — Koszarek
adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro Sneakers
Dolce Vita
Serina Sneakers
adidas
Stan Smith Lo Pro Sneakers
Franco Sarto
Felina Sneakers
Kenneth Cole
Alma Sneakers
Not Wearing: Shackets/Wearing: Funnel-Neck Jackets
"Lately, I've been loving funnel-neck jackets. It's a trending style that feels fresh, modern, and polished." — Koszarek
MANGO
Basquiat Funnel Neck Coat
ASTR the Label
Collins Bomber Jacket
Topshop
Tab Bouclé Bomber Jacket
AllSaints
Clay Suede Jacket
Cotton On
Easton Funnel Neck Bomber
Not Wearing: Black Jeans/Wearing: Indigo Jeans
"I'm choosing dark-indigo jeans more often than black. The color feels current, chic, and elevated." — Koszarek
Bayeas
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Caia High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Veronica Beard
Leah Straight Leg Jeans
Not Wearing: Flannel Shirts/Wearing: Cropped Denim Button-Down Shirts
"I love the versatility of a cropped button-down. You can wear it as a top or as a light layer with high-waisted denim, skirts, or dresses. It feels easy and pulled-together." — Koszarek