I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—I'm Done With These 5 Items and Now Wear These 5 Pieces to Look Fashionable

Sorry to this denim trend.

A former Nordstrom stylist wearing a sporty jacket and jeans.
Sandy Koszarek has a broad range of fashion expertise. After all, she spent years working in the industry, styling VIP customers at Nordstrom. She now focuses on content creation. (Don't forget to check out Stylish Sandy.) She recently shared the 2026 trends she's most excited to wear this year. However, there are also items she won't be reaching for as often to create her modern and fashionable looks.

Below, you'll find the five items Koszarek is currently done with, including the jeans she's over, as well as what she's opting for instead. Of course, you should always wear whatever you love and what makes you feel comfortable. Keep scrolling for the intel along with visual and shopping inspiration.

The Items a Former VIP Nordstrom Stylist Is and Isn't Wearing

Not Wearing: Chunky Sneakers/Wearing: Slim Sneakers

A former Nordstrom stylist wearing a sweater, barrel jeans, and slim sneakers.

"Lately, I've been wearing slim sneakers with jeans and trousers. They feel modern, casual, and cool." — Koszarek

Not Wearing: Shackets/Wearing: Funnel-Neck Jackets

A former Nordstrom stylist wearing a funnel-neck jacket and matching track pants.

"Lately, I've been loving funnel-neck jackets. It's a trending style that feels fresh, modern, and polished." — Koszarek

Not Wearing: Black Jeans/Wearing: Indigo Jeans

A former Nordstrom stylist wearing indigo jeans and a funnel-neck jacket.

"I'm choosing dark-indigo jeans more often than black. The color feels current, chic, and elevated." — Koszarek

Not Wearing: Flannel Shirts/Wearing: Cropped Denim Button-Down Shirts

A former Nordstrom stylist wearing a cropped denim shirt over a white tee and matching jeans.

"I love the versatility of a cropped button-down. You can wear it as a top or as a light layer with high-waisted denim, skirts, or dresses. It feels easy and pulled-together." — Koszarek