Not Adidas, Not Nike—Stylish Celebs Are Now Very Into This Under-the-Radar Trainer Brand

I’ll be honest: when I think about the trainer brands making waves right now, Ecco isn't exactly top of mind. Known for its orthopaedic-friendly soles and practical designs, the Danish label has long been synonymous with comfort over cool. However, it appears that things are starting to shift.
Just last week, I spotted Suki Waterhouse wearing a pair of Ecco trainers that made me look twice. Ditching the Nike or Adidas styles we're so used to seeing, Waterhouse opted for the brand’s under-the-radar Biom Lite-W trainer (£120), and honestly, she couldn't have chosen better. With a sleek, streamlined silhouette, subtle stripe detailing and a rich, burgundy hue that matched her ruby-red shorts, Waterhouse's low-profile trainers felt like a surprisingly natural pairing to her sporty ensemble.
I've noticed that actor Chloë Sevigny has developed a penchant for the brand too. Wearing Ecco's Biom C-Trail Trainers (now on sale for £108), Sevigny created a typically chic outfit, pairing the lace-up style with a swishy gingham skirt and sporty windbreaker-style jacket.
Ecco, once a go-to for sensible walking shoes, is clearly in the midst of a rebrand. The label's newer silhouettes manage to retain its technical edge whilst tapping into trend-led shapes, colours and design details that feel distinctly now.
Less clueless dad and more IYKYK fashion girl, scroll on to discover the best Ecco trainers to shop now. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
Shop Ecco Trainers:
Ecco
Biom Lite W in Red
Shop the pair Suki loves.
Ecco
Biom C-Trail W Leather Trainer
Chloë Sevigny's favourite sneakerinas are currently on sale.
Ecco
Biom C-Trail W
These chunky trainers are amongst my favourites from the brand.
Ecco
Biom C-Trail W Suede Outdoor Trainer
The cutouts give these playful trainers an unexpected edge.
Ecco
Biom Infinite W Leather Trainer in Black
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in fresh white.
Ecco
Biom C-Trail W Leather Slip-On
Style with white socks to give your look a preppy edge.
Ecco
Biom Lite W in Red
Add a pop of colour to your transitional wardrobe.
Ecco
Biom C-Trail W Textile Outdoor Trainer in Silver
Every great wardrobe starts with a classic white trainer.
Ecco
Soft 7 W Leather Trainer in White
These classic trainers also come in seven other shades.
