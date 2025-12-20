I’m an Anti-Heels Fashion Editor—5 Flat-Shoe Trends I’m Already Counting on for 2026

Scroll on to see the runway-approved flats—think refined T-bars, statement loafers and effortless slingbacks—set to define 2026.

When it comes to forecasting what we’ll actually be wearing next year, I always start with the shoes. Accessories have a way of revealing fashion’s mood before anything else, and for 2026, flat footwear is telling a very clear story. Across the runways, designers doubled down on shoes that feel practical, grounded and quietly directional—a noticeable shift away from anything overly delicate or decorative. And as a fashion editor who likes to avoid heels (I never really got the hang of walking elegantly in them!), this is music to my ears.

Just like 2026 handbag trends, what stood out most was how these flats were styled. Rather than acting as an afterthought, shoes (and bags) were used to anchor entire looks, adding structure to fluid silhouettes and weight to minimal outfits. It’s a continuation of fashion’s move towards ease, and I, for one, am here for it.

After reviewing the latest runways, five flat shoe trends kept appearing again and again. They’re subtle, wearable and designed to slot seamlessly into modern wardrobes—the kind of trends that don’t shout, but still feel unmistakably current.

Below, I’m breaking down the flat shoes set to define 2026, plus my edit of the best shopping picks that are hinting at what's to come.

1. Slingback Clogs

Style Notes: Slingback clogs are stepping into the spotlight in 2026, offering a sturdier alternative to strapless options. Their chunky sole and open-back design feel intentionally practical, adding weight and texture to otherwise pared-back looks.

2. Loafers with Hardware

Style Notes: Loafers are getting a bolder update for 2026, with eye-catching hardware emerging as the defining detail. From exaggerated buckles to sculptural metal accents, this trend plays into the season’s appetite for statement pieces.

3. Square-Toe Pumps

Style Notes: Square-toe pumps will remain a key flat shoe trend next year, thanks to their strong, architectural shape. Seen grounding minimalist looks on the runway, the angular toe offers a subtle statement that feels directional without overpowering the outfit.

4. Canvas Trainers

Style Notes: 2026 will cement canvas trainers as a runway-approved staple rather than a casual afterthought. Designers lean into their simplicity, pairing them with elevated silhouettes to create an effortless, off-duty contrast.

5. T-Bar Flats

Style Notes: If the runways are anything to go by, T-bar flats will be dominating spring 2026. Our favourite fashion powerhouses use them to offset fluid dresses and sharp tailoring, bringing a polished, almost archival feel.

