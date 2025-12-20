I’m an Anti-Heels Fashion Editor—5 Flat-Shoe Trends I’m Already Counting on for 2026

When it comes to forecasting what we’ll actually be wearing next year, I always start with the shoes. Accessories have a way of revealing fashion’s mood before anything else, and for 2026, flat footwear is telling a very clear story. Across the runways, designers doubled down on shoes that feel practical, grounded and quietly directional—a noticeable shift away from anything overly delicate or decorative. And as a fashion editor who likes to avoid heels (I never really got the hang of walking elegantly in them!), this is music to my ears.
Just like 2026 handbag trends, what stood out most was how these flats were styled. Rather than acting as an afterthought, shoes (and bags) were used to anchor entire looks, adding structure to fluid silhouettes and weight to minimal outfits. It’s a continuation of fashion’s move towards ease, and I, for one, am here for it.
After reviewing the latest runways, five flat shoe trends kept appearing again and again. They’re subtle, wearable and designed to slot seamlessly into modern wardrobes—the kind of trends that don’t shout, but still feel unmistakably current.
Below, I’m breaking down the flat shoes set to define 2026, plus my edit of the best shopping picks that are hinting at what's to come.
Flat Shoe Trends 2026:
1. Slingback Clogs
Style Notes: Slingback clogs are stepping into the spotlight in 2026, offering a sturdier alternative to strapless options. Their chunky sole and open-back design feel intentionally practical, adding weight and texture to otherwise pared-back looks.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Suede Backstrap Mules
All the cool girls wear these.
A.EMERY
Louis Suede Clogs
Love the big buckle detail.
Ugg
Back-Strap Leather Flat Pumps
The chocolatey-toned leather is a dream.
WALK LONDON
Barca Clog Mule in Black Grain Leather
I'm picturing these with a slinky midi skirt.
2. Loafers with Hardware
Style Notes: Loafers are getting a bolder update for 2026, with eye-catching hardware emerging as the defining detail. From exaggerated buckles to sculptural metal accents, this trend plays into the season’s appetite for statement pieces.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Leather Croc Trim Flat Loafers
These will go with so many other colours.
BOTTEGA VENETA
Astaire Embellished Leather Loafers
There's four stunning colours to choose from when it comes to these Bottega flats.
CELINE
Margaret Loafer With Triomphe Chain in Polished Bull
For those who prefer a chunky sole.
Sezane
Vicky Loafers - Smooth Black - Bovine Leather - Sézane
A French take on the trend.
3. Square-Toe Pumps
Style Notes: Square-toe pumps will remain a key flat shoe trend next year, thanks to their strong, architectural shape. Seen grounding minimalist looks on the runway, the angular toe offers a subtle statement that feels directional without overpowering the outfit.
New in from Loewe, these might just be the 'It' shoe of 2026.
4. Canvas Trainers
Style Notes: 2026 will cement canvas trainers as a runway-approved staple rather than a casual afterthought. Designers lean into their simplicity, pairing them with elevated silhouettes to create an effortless, off-duty contrast.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Fabric Trainers
For under £30, these feel like a steal.
THE ROW
Owen Runner Leather and Mesh Sneakers
Leather and canvas are a dream combination.
Superga
2630 Cotu Trainers
A classic pair.
Sézane
Matteo Trainers
These would go with so many of your favourite daytime looks.
5. T-Bar Flats
Style Notes: If the runways are anything to go by, T-bar flats will be dominating spring 2026. Our favourite fashion powerhouses use them to offset fluid dresses and sharp tailoring, bringing a polished, almost archival feel.