There aren’t many shoes I wouldn’t wear with jeans. As someone who reaches for denim almost every day, I need my footwear to work hard alongside my favourite pairs. That said, for the longest time, rounded-toe heeled boots were one of the few pairs I wouldn't consider. I could never quite put my finger on why, but when styled with denim, the softer silhouette always felt a little… dated. Less sharp, less impactful than some of my alternatives.
So I avoided the pairing—until recently, when suddenly, almost overnight, some of the chicest dressers I follow began styling their jeans with the very shoe trend I’d written off. I had to reconsider.
Just this weekend, Lila Moss finished her fruit-trimmed jacket and jeans with a sleek pair of black rounded-toe heels boots peaking out below her hem. Adding height and polish, the boots brought drama to her denim without tipping the look into overly dressy territory or clashing with the casual base.
Alexa Chung echoed a similar sentiment, styling her black cardigan and dungarees with, yes, another pair of rounded-toe boots. Where a pointed or square toe might have felt too sharp against the relaxed denim silhouette, Alexa’s choice felt perfectly balanced, lending softness and cohesion to the look.
Consider me converted. If, like me, you’ve been overlooking rounded-toe heeled boots for far too long, read on to discover and shop the chicest pairs to invest in now.
Shop Rounded-Toe Heeled Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Hirah 55 Soft Calf Black
These also come in three other shades.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Gaucho Boots With Round Toe
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Reformation
Aurelie Knee Boot
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Rouje
Carla Boots
Style with a midi-dress or layer these under jeans.
Loeffler Randall
Goldy Leather Knee Boots
These classic black boots are a wardrobe addition you can come back to year after year.
Paris Texas
Lavina Leather Knee Boots
These also come in a chic snake print design.
Mango
Round-Toe Block-Heel Ankle Boots
These elegant ankle boots are perfect for daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.