If You Want to Look On Trend This Autumn, These 5 Chic Boho Outfit Ideas Will Do the Trick
We called it—boho chic is officially back, and this time around it's not synonymous with sketchy festival fashion, it's straight from the runways of the most luxe designers. Take Isabel Marant's A/W'24 show for example; all of the key tropes were present: fringing, earth tones and textures-a-plenty, and over at Zimmermann swathes of print clashing and pussybow blouses were the order of the day, but it was Chemena Kamali’s debut at Chloé that really sealed the deal. For the first time since the late noughties oversized sunnies and chiffon blouses were key pieces again, and in the days after the show, social media was alight with cork wedges and early Olsen references. Bohemian dressing was now the look du jour again, whether we were ready or not.
If you balk at the thought, it's likely that you remember the disc belts and braided headbands from the first time around, but 2024 promises to be an updated (and far more polished) take on the trend. Swap 2007's draped tank dresses for Chloé’s billowing chiffon dresses and glossy knee–high boots, and trade in peasant skirts and waistcoats for biker jackets and balloon skirts and you're a little closer to what we mean. So, how exactly do you tackle the boho trend in 2024?
How to Wear Boho in 2024
A steady move towards the free spirited aesthetic has been happening over the last couple of months and we hadn't even noticed the subtle evolution happening. While last autumn/winter was the peak of quiet luxury and we were all hooked on cashmere, tailoring, business bags, and a monochrome colour palette, this season has made heroes of the hobo bag (particularly suede), the scarf coat and cape, biker boots and fifty shades of brown—a sure sign of things to come.
While not everyone is going to be sold on the idea of tassels and retro referencing, there are a few ways to nod to the look without committing to a whole new wardrobe re-do. Swapping an ankle boot for a knee high, or a midi dress for a maxi for example; we've identified five key pieces that even sceptics will consider the easiest way to introduce a little bohemia into your look. Intrigued? Keep scrolling to see and shop five outfit ideas that make boho look undeniably expensive.
Our Favourite Boho Outfit Ideas
1. The Ruffled Blouse
Style Notes: Perhaps the hardest working piece in any boho wardrobe, a light and breezy ruffled blouse is the fashionable way to dress up a pair of jeans instead of reaching for the same old white tee.
Shop the Look:
Thank you Martine Rose for one of the coolest shoes on the market right now.
2. The Chiffon Dress
Style Notes: We've got a few weeks of mid-temp weather left, so make the most of it with a chiffon dress that looks just as good under denim jackets and trenches as it does wool coats and capes.
Shop the Look:
3. Suede and Denim
Style Notes: Try as you might to hate it, double denim just won't quit, and right now it's the perfect transitional outfit on the days that feel a little chilly. Just add suede accessories, and hey presto—a western inspired look that leans into laidback luxe.
Shop the Look:
The more I look at these, the more they make sense.
4. The Hobo Bag
Style Notes: We can all get behind a sensible bag trend that is as practical as it is polished. Suede hobos are having a moment right now, but you can also help to ground airy fabrics with a glossy leather bag that will work for the office too.
Shop the Look:
5. Knee High Boots
Style Notes: After the weather we've been having lately we're more than happy to put our sandals away for another year and dust off our tall boots. Riding boots, heeled boots, cowboy boots; no matter, the longer the better to keep out the cold, and to pair perfectly with short skirts and mini dresses and tights.
Shop the Look:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
