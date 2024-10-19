If You Want to Look On Trend This Autumn, These 5 Chic Boho Outfit Ideas Will Do the Trick

We called it—boho chic is officially back, and this time around it's not synonymous with sketchy festival fashion, it's straight from the runways of the most luxe designers. Take Isabel Marant's A/W'24 show for example; all of the key tropes were present: fringing, earth tones and textures-a-plenty, and over at Zimmermann swathes of print clashing and pussybow blouses were the order of the day, but it was Chemena Kamali’s debut at Chloé that really sealed the deal. For the first time since the late noughties oversized sunnies and chiffon blouses were key pieces again, and in the days after the show, social media was alight with cork wedges and early Olsen references. Bohemian dressing was now the look du jour again, whether we were ready or not.

If you balk at the thought, it's likely that you remember the disc belts and braided headbands from the first time around, but 2024 promises to be an updated (and far more polished) take on the trend. Swap 2007's draped tank dresses for Chloé’s billowing chiffon dresses and glossy knee–high boots, and trade in peasant skirts and waistcoats for biker jackets and balloon skirts and you're a little closer to what we mean. So, how exactly do you tackle the boho trend in 2024?

How to Wear Boho in 2024

A steady move towards the free spirited aesthetic has been happening over the last couple of months and we hadn't even noticed the subtle evolution happening. While last autumn/winter was the peak of quiet luxury and we were all hooked on cashmere, tailoring, business bags, and a monochrome colour palette, this season has made heroes of the hobo bag (particularly suede), the scarf coat and cape, biker boots and fifty shades of brown—a sure sign of things to come.

While not everyone is going to be sold on the idea of tassels and retro referencing, there are a few ways to nod to the look without committing to a whole new wardrobe re-do. Swapping an ankle boot for a knee high, or a midi dress for a maxi for example; we've identified five key pieces that even sceptics will consider the easiest way to introduce a little bohemia into your look. Intrigued? Keep scrolling to see and shop five outfit ideas that make boho look undeniably expensive.

Our Favourite Boho Outfit Ideas

1. The Ruffled Blouse

Style Notes: Perhaps the hardest working piece in any boho wardrobe, a light and breezy ruffled blouse is the fashionable way to dress up a pair of jeans instead of reaching for the same old white tee.

Shop the Look:

Ruffled Shirt With Tie Detail
ZARA
Ruffled Shirt With Tie Detail

This could easily be designer.

ARKET, Wide Denim Trousers
ARKET
Wide Denim Trousers

The perfect wide-legged, mid-waisted fit.

Jessie Leather Belt
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Jessie Leather Belt

The Frankie Shop gets everything right.

Martine Rose Loafer 1
Clarks
X Martine Rose Loafer

Thank you Martine Rose for one of the coolest shoes on the market right now.

Leather Cord Necklace With Piece
Massimo Dutti
Leather Cord Necklace With Piece

The perfect finishing touch.

2. The Chiffon Dress

Style Notes: We've got a few weeks of mid-temp weather left, so make the most of it with a chiffon dress that looks just as good under denim jackets and trenches as it does wool coats and capes.

Shop the Look:

Flounced Chiffon Dress
H&M
Flounced Chiffon Dress

This also comes in black too.

Dune London, Slouchings Pointed Toe Slouchy Knee-High Boots
Dune London
Slouchings Pointed Toe Slouchy Knee-High Boots

Simply divine.

Studded Leather Shoulder Bag
CHLOÉ
Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

One of the most discussed pieces from the Chloé runway.

Silver Earrings in Organic Drop-Shape
THOMAS SABO
Gold Earrings in Organic Drop-Shape

These will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Glossier You Doux
Glossier
Glossier You Doux

A serene, woody fragrance to channel mellow, free-spirit energy.

3. Suede and Denim

Style Notes: Try as you might to hate it, double denim just won't quit, and right now it's the perfect transitional outfit on the days that feel a little chilly. Just add suede accessories, and hey presto—a western inspired look that leans into laidback luxe.

Shop the Look:

Ofelia Oversized Denim Shirt
HAIKURE
Ofelia Oversized Denim Shirt

Even the distressed wash is spot on.

Korea High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
HAIKURE
Korea High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

You're going to need a baggy jean to match.

Heckfield Suede Tote | Tan
Jigsaw
Heckfield Suede Tote

This feels like an upgrade from your average everyday bag.

Sellen Embroidered Suede Ankle Boots
Isabel Marant
Sellen Embroidered Suede Ankle Boots

The more I look at these, the more they make sense.

Paisley Bandana
Levi
Paisley Bandana

A versatile styling trick.

4. The Hobo Bag

Style Notes: We can all get behind a sensible bag trend that is as practical as it is polished. Suede hobos are having a moment right now, but you can also help to ground airy fabrics with a glossy leather bag that will work for the office too.

Shop the Look:

Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Grey
&Daughter
Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Grey

I'm obsessed with this cardigan in every colour.

Zw Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt

You can wear this all year round with the right top.

The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition
By Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition

Isn't this just the chicest?

The Day Glove
Everlane
The Day Glove

Well worth investing in.

Donut Chain Belt
Loewe
Donut Chain Belt

How to dress up even the most simple outfit.

5. Knee High Boots

Style Notes: After the weather we've been having lately we're more than happy to put our sandals away for another year and dust off our tall boots. Riding boots, heeled boots, cowboy boots; no matter, the longer the better to keep out the cold, and to pair perfectly with short skirts and mini dresses and tights.

Shop the Look:

Wool Cape
& Other Stories
Wool Cape

You'll feel extremely elegant breezing around in this.

Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
M&S Collection
Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper

A wardrobe staple.

Short Wool Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Short Wool Skirt

Just add cosy tights.

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots

Your only decision is to choose between the black or the burgundy.

New York Crocodile-Effect Leather Tote
DEMELLIER
New York Crocodile-Effect Leather Tote

A Who What Wear favourite.

Etta Chain Necklace
Ottoman Hands
Etta Chain Necklace

There's something charmingly retro about this chain.

