6 Elegant Colours That Will Elevate Basic Blue Jeans Every Single Time
If there’s one thing I’ve learned about the best jeans, it’s that they’re practically a blank canvas. You’d be hard-pressed to find a colour that doesn’t work with them in some way. That’s what makes classic blue denim such a staple—you can throw on almost anything, and it will likely look fine. But looking fine and looking elevated are two very different things.
Some colour trends, while technically compatible with blue jeans, don’t add much to the outfit. They blend in or, conversely, can stand out in ways you might not want them to. Others, however, have an undeniable ability to make denim look effortlessly polished. They bring contrast, richness, or just the right level of sophistication, making even the most casual jeans-and-top combination feel intentional. These colours work across seasons, pair beautifully with both light and dark blue washes, and—most importantly—never feel dated.
Of course, neutrals play a key role here. Shades like camel and white are considered timeless for a reason. They have a enduring appeal that makes even the most relaxed denim feel pulled together. But it’s not just neutrals that work—certain bolder colours can be just as sophisticated when styled correctly. The key is finding shades that complement the depth of blue denim rather than competing with it.
Ahead, I’m breaking down the hues that do exactly that. Whether you prefer subtle or statement-making pairings, these are the colours to wear with blue jeans that never fail to look chic.
6 Colour Trends to Wear With Blue Jeans
1. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: While black will always be a sound option for wearing with blue jeans, sometimes (and I mean sometimes) it can look a little too stark against some washes. Chocolate brown, however, never does. There’s a depth to brown that makes denim feel more elevated; a combination I'm seeing so much of at the moment.
Shop the Colour:
Shop Blue Jeans:
2. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: Soft, buttery yellows bring a air of quiet luxury to blue jeans. The pairing is subtle but stylish, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional neutrals. A pale yellow blouse or jacket layered with gold jewellery feels effortlessly sophisticated without trying too hard.
Shop the Colour:
Shop Blue Jeans:
3. Elegant Navy
Style Notes: While pale blue also works with blue denim, navy is understated elegance at its finest. The tonal effect keeps things sleek, and with the right textures—think wool, silk, or structured cotton—it reads as polished rather than predictable. A navy knit with mid-wash jeans? Always a winner.
Shop the Colour:
Shop Blue Jeans:
4. Bright Red
Style Notes: Few colours bring the same instant impact as red. Whether it’s a vibrant cherry or a deeper crimson, the contrast against classic jeans is striking yet sophisticated. A red knit or tailored blazer always feels intentional—never like an afterthought, and mirrors the classic appeal of the blue denim.
Shop the Colour:
Shop Blue Jeans:
5. Chic Camel
Style Notes: There’s something about camel and blue jeans that just works. The warmth of camel against cool denim creates an effortless contrast, lending itself perfectly to outerwear, knitwear, and even accessories. A classic camel coat over a denim-and-white-tee combo (or, in Sasha Mei's instance, a denim shirt) will never fail you.
Shop the Colour:
Shop Blue Jeans:
6. Fresh White
Style Notes: Crisp, clean, and undeniably chic, white paired with blue denim always looks fresh. Whether it’s a tailored shirt, a relaxed jumper, or a sleek bodysuit, white gives even the most relaxed jeans a refined finish.
Shop the Colour:
Shop Blue Jeans:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
