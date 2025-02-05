6 Elegant Colours That Will Elevate Basic Blue Jeans Every Single Time

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about the best jeans, it’s that they’re practically a blank canvas. You’d be hard-pressed to find a colour that doesn’t work with them in some way. That’s what makes classic blue denim such a staple—you can throw on almost anything, and it will likely look fine. But looking fine and looking elevated are two very different things.

Some colour trends, while technically compatible with blue jeans, don’t add much to the outfit. They blend in or, conversely, can stand out in ways you might not want them to. Others, however, have an undeniable ability to make denim look effortlessly polished. They bring contrast, richness, or just the right level of sophistication, making even the most casual jeans-and-top combination feel intentional. These colours work across seasons, pair beautifully with both light and dark blue washes, and—most importantly—never feel dated.

Of course, neutrals play a key role here. Shades like camel and white are considered timeless for a reason. They have a enduring appeal that makes even the most relaxed denim feel pulled together. But it’s not just neutrals that work—certain bolder colours can be just as sophisticated when styled correctly. The key is finding shades that complement the depth of blue denim rather than competing with it.

Ahead, I’m breaking down the hues that do exactly that. Whether you prefer subtle or statement-making pairings, these are the colours to wear with blue jeans that never fail to look chic.

6 Colour Trends to Wear With Blue Jeans

1. Chocolate Brown

Style Notes: While black will always be a sound option for wearing with blue jeans, sometimes (and I mean sometimes) it can look a little too stark against some washes. Chocolate brown, however, never does. There’s a depth to brown that makes denim feel more elevated; a combination I'm seeing so much of at the moment.

ZARA Plain Knit Sleeveless Jumper £23 SHOP NOW

Studio Bowling Bag - Suede £225 SHOP NOW

RÓHE Double-Breasted Scarf-Detailed Layered Wool Coat £1180 SHOP NOW

Prada Chocolate Leather Loafers £920 SHOP NOW

Arket Azalea High Slim Stretch Jeans £87 SHOP NOW

2. Butter Yellow

Style Notes: Soft, buttery yellows bring a air of quiet luxury to blue jeans. The pairing is subtle but stylish, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional neutrals. A pale yellow blouse or jacket layered with gold jewellery feels effortlessly sophisticated without trying too hard.

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer £175 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Asymmetrical Cotton Shirt £77 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream £5210 SHOP NOW

ALLUDE Cashmere Sweater £370 SHOP NOW

H&M Wide High Jeans £28 SHOP NOW

3. Elegant Navy

Style Notes: While pale blue also works with blue denim, navy is understated elegance at its finest. The tonal effect keeps things sleek, and with the right textures—think wool, silk, or structured cotton—it reads as polished rather than predictable. A navy knit with mid-wash jeans? Always a winner.

Reformation Miller Knit Top £88 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small in Grained Leather in Bleu Abysse £1930 SHOP NOW

Navygrey The Relaxed Jumper in Navy £295 SHOP NOW

Adidas Samba Og Adidas Samba Og £85 SHOP NOW

Whistles Denim Authentic Column Leg Jean £99 SHOP NOW

4. Bright Red

Style Notes: Few colours bring the same instant impact as red. Whether it’s a vibrant cherry or a deeper crimson, the contrast against classic jeans is striking yet sophisticated. A red knit or tailored blazer always feels intentional—never like an afterthought, and mirrors the classic appeal of the blue denim.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan £95 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Kit Red Leather Buckle Slingback Heels £119 SHOP NOW

AURUM + GREY The 1970 Red Jasper Bead Necklace £95 SHOP NOW

JIL SANDER Alpaca-Blend Jacket £2750 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Markus Rigid Barrel Leg Jeans £99 SHOP NOW

5. Chic Camel

Style Notes: There’s something about camel and blue jeans that just works. The warmth of camel against cool denim creates an effortless contrast, lending itself perfectly to outerwear, knitwear, and even accessories. A classic camel coat over a denim-and-white-tee combo (or, in Sasha Mei's instance, a denim shirt) will never fail you.

MAX MARA Manuela Icon Belted Camel Hair Coat £2210 SHOP NOW

Autograph Modal Blend Satin Collared Relaxed Shirt £55 SHOP NOW

ZARA Stiletto Heel Boots £80 SHOP NOW

John Lewis Cashmere V-Neck Vest £59 SHOP NOW

Toteme Flare Fit Denim Worn Blue £290 SHOP NOW

6. Fresh White

Style Notes: Crisp, clean, and undeniably chic, white paired with blue denim always looks fresh. Whether it’s a tailored shirt, a relaxed jumper, or a sleek bodysuit, white gives even the most relaxed jeans a refined finish.

H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt £15 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Leather Mules £890 SHOP NOW

Khaite Bambi Leather Belt £350 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie Curve Love High Rise Wide Leg Jean £75 SHOP NOW