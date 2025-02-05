6 Elegant Colours That Will Elevate Basic Blue Jeans Every Single Time

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about the best jeans, it’s that they’re practically a blank canvas. You’d be hard-pressed to find a colour that doesn’t work with them in some way. That’s what makes classic blue denim such a staple—you can throw on almost anything, and it will likely look fine. But looking fine and looking elevated are two very different things.

Some colour trends, while technically compatible with blue jeans, don’t add much to the outfit. They blend in or, conversely, can stand out in ways you might not want them to. Others, however, have an undeniable ability to make denim look effortlessly polished. They bring contrast, richness, or just the right level of sophistication, making even the most casual jeans-and-top combination feel intentional. These colours work across seasons, pair beautifully with both light and dark blue washes, and—most importantly—never feel dated.

Of course, neutrals play a key role here. Shades like camel and white are considered timeless for a reason. They have a enduring appeal that makes even the most relaxed denim feel pulled together. But it’s not just neutrals that work—certain bolder colours can be just as sophisticated when styled correctly. The key is finding shades that complement the depth of blue denim rather than competing with it.

Ahead, I’m breaking down the hues that do exactly that. Whether you prefer subtle or statement-making pairings, these are the colours to wear with blue jeans that never fail to look chic.

1. Chocolate Brown

@leasy_inparis wears a brown knit and shoes with blue jeans

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: While black will always be a sound option for wearing with blue jeans, sometimes (and I mean sometimes) it can look a little too stark against some washes. Chocolate brown, however, never does. There’s a depth to brown that makes denim feel more elevated; a combination I'm seeing so much of at the moment.

Shop the Colour:

Plain Knit Sleeveless Jumper
ZARA
Plain Knit Sleeveless Jumper

Studio Bowling Bag - Suede
Studio Bowling Bag - Suede

Double-Breasted Scarf-Detailed Layered Wool Coat
RÓHE
Double-Breasted Scarf-Detailed Layered Wool Coat

Chocolate Leather Loafers
Prada
Chocolate Leather Loafers

Shop Blue Jeans:

Azalea High Slim Stretch Jeans
Arket
Azalea High Slim Stretch Jeans

2. Butter Yellow

@_loissterling wears a yellow blazer with blue jeans

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: Soft, buttery yellows bring a air of quiet luxury to blue jeans. The pairing is subtle but stylish, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional neutrals. A pale yellow blouse or jacket layered with gold jewellery feels effortlessly sophisticated without trying too hard.

Shop the Colour:

Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer

Asymmetrical Cotton Shirt
& Other Stories
Asymmetrical Cotton Shirt

Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream
Bottega Veneta
Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream

Cashmere Sweater
ALLUDE
Cashmere Sweater

Shop Blue Jeans:

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

3. Elegant Navy

@sylviemus_ wears a navy top with blue jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: While pale blue also works with blue denim, navy is understated elegance at its finest. The tonal effect keeps things sleek, and with the right textures—think wool, silk, or structured cotton—it reads as polished rather than predictable. A navy knit with mid-wash jeans? Always a winner.

Shop the Colour:

Miller Knit Top
Reformation
Miller Knit Top

Women's Le 5 à 7 Supple Small in Grained Leather in Bleu Abysse
Saint Laurent
Le 5 à 7 Supple Small in Grained Leather in Bleu Abysse

The Relaxed - Navy
Navygrey
The Relaxed Jumper in Navy

Adidas Samba Og
Adidas Samba Og
Adidas Samba Og

Shop Blue Jeans:

Denim Authentic Column Leg Jean
Whistles
Denim Authentic Column Leg Jean

4. Bright Red

@_jessicaskye wears a red cardigan with blue jeans

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Few colours bring the same instant impact as red. Whether it’s a vibrant cherry or a deeper crimson, the contrast against classic jeans is striking yet sophisticated. A red knit or tailored blazer always feels intentional—never like an afterthought, and mirrors the classic appeal of the blue denim.

Shop the Colour:

Gaspard Cardigan - Red - Super Kid Mohair - Sézane
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan

Kit Red Leather Buckle Slingback Heels
Mint Velvet
Kit Red Leather Buckle Slingback Heels

The 1970 Red Jasper Bead Necklace
AURUM + GREY
The 1970 Red Jasper Bead Necklace

Alpaca-Blend Jacket
JIL SANDER
Alpaca-Blend Jacket

Shop Blue Jeans:

Markus Rigid Barrel Leg Jeans
ALIGNE
Markus Rigid Barrel Leg Jeans

5. Chic Camel

@sasha.mei wears a camel coat with blue jeans

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: There’s something about camel and blue jeans that just works. The warmth of camel against cool denim creates an effortless contrast, lending itself perfectly to outerwear, knitwear, and even accessories. A classic camel coat over a denim-and-white-tee combo (or, in Sasha Mei's instance, a denim shirt) will never fail you.

Shop the Colour:

Manuela Icon Belted Camel Hair Coat
MAX MARA
Manuela Icon Belted Camel Hair Coat

Modal Blend Satin Collared Relaxed Shirt
Autograph
Modal Blend Satin Collared Relaxed Shirt

Stiletto Heel Boots
ZARA
Stiletto Heel Boots

John Lewis Cashmere V-Neck Vest
John Lewis
Cashmere V-Neck Vest

Shop Blue Jeans:

Flare Fit Denim Worn Blue
Toteme
Flare Fit Denim Worn Blue

6. Fresh White

@abimarvel wears a white shirt with blue jeans

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Crisp, clean, and undeniably chic, white paired with blue denim always looks fresh. Whether it’s a tailored shirt, a relaxed jumper, or a sleek bodysuit, white gives even the most relaxed jeans a refined finish.

Shop the Colour:

Oversized Cotton Shirt
H&M
Oversized Cotton Shirt

Double-Breasted Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Coat

Leather Mules
ALAÏA
Leather Mules

Bambi Leather Belt
Khaite
Bambi Leather Belt

Shop Blue Jeans:

Curve Love High Rise Wide Leg Jean
Abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise Wide Leg Jean

