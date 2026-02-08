Confirmed: The Controversial Sneaker Trend You Last Saw in the 2010s Is Making a 2026 Comeback

The 2010s fashion trends are sneaking up on us. Even the most polarizing, controversial ones are making major comebacks, whether we like it or not. There’s one trend that’s popped up on my feed and even on my stylish friends in NYC, and I’m still not sure how I feel about it: wedge sneakers. If you’re an Isabel Marant fan, then you might be excited. The luxury fashion house made this sneaker style popular in 2011, and it remained popular for a few years after.
Everyone on social media, including fashion influencers, has been posting their throwbacks from the 2010s, so that might be a catalyst for the trend making waves in the fashion crowd again. Freaky shoes had a moment last year, and wedge sneakers fit into that category to continue the trend of cool but weird shoes. Either way, the 2010s are back with celebrities like Rachel Sennott casually sporting Puma’s latest popular take on the wedge sneaker trend, the Speedcat Wedge. It’s clear that fashion people were eating it up, because those pairs of shoes almost sold out everywhere. On the recent runways, Ottolinger’s F/W 24 collection featured the trend in contrast to an office siren–style outfit and has since been popping up on my Instagram feed.
I love it when an unexpected fashion trend returns. It’s interesting to see how new generations style them. For example, another Gen Z superstar, Tyla, was spotted wearing the trend with a jumpsuit. The outfit was reminiscent of the early aughts/2010s, but she made the sneaker trend look modern and fresh, and proved you can add your personal twist to it.
If you’re into this unexpected trend coming back and want to try it, keep scrolling to shop wedge sneakers in various styles.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.